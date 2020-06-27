TEWKSBURY – Tewksbury High has been blessed with many outstanding sports programs throughout their history. As sports editor Jamie Pote recently pointed out recently during our look back at sports over the past decade, they have been led by a dominant Girls Outdoor Track program, not to mention tremendous decades of success by the Football and Ice Hockey squads.
One other program flying somewhat under the radar in the discussion of top teams of the decade at TMHS was the Redmen’s Golf team. While nowhere near as dominant in terms of wins and losses as those other teams, posting an impressive, but not exactly dominant 78-75-1 record over the past ten years, the Redmen were one of the most consistent teams over the time frame.
Under the direction of coach Jim Sullivan (along with Ron Drouin from 2010-12), the Redmen qualified for the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament in eight of the ten years of the decade, winning three MVC Division 2 championships, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
The Redmen also finished second in the league on two other occasions, and during the past two years, while they have posted a modest 16-13 overall record, they have been a dominant 15-1 in MVC Division 2 play.
The Redmen started the decade with a .500 finish back in 2010, going 8-8, while finishing second in MVC Division 2 with a 7-1 mark. A 7-6 record in 2011 was followed by a 12-5-1 mark in 2012, including a 9-3-1 mark and another second place MVC Division 2 finish.
The Redmen then went 5-10 and 7-9 respectively over the next two seasons before breaking through in 2015 with an 8-8 overall record, but a 7-1 mark in MVC Division 2 to earn the program’s first league title since 1994.
They followed that up with marks of 6-9 and 9-7 in 2016 and 2017 before once again establishing themselves as the best team in MVC Division 2 the past two seasons, going 8-5 (8-0 in MVC Division 2) in 2018 and 8-8 (7-1) in 2019 to win the last two championships, splitting last year’s crown with Chelmsford.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
Cam Grace – A consistent player in the Redmen’s lineup throughout his career, he took his game to a new level in his senior season of 2018, winning MVC Division 2 Player of the Year honors, while leading the Redmen to the league title.
A Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, Grace went 4-1-1 as the Redmen’s No. 1 one player in MVC Division 2 that season, routinely besting the opposition’s top player.
Garrett Lane – Narrowly missed making the varsity squad as a sophomore, he dedicated himself to improving his game, and became a two-time MVC All-Star for the Redmen as their No. 2 player in his junior and senior seasons. He also excelled off the course, when as a co-captain for the Redmen he was a MIAA Leadership Conference selection in his senior year of 2017
Lane recently wrapped up a successful sophomore season with the UMass Dartmouth Golf team.
Kyle Lombardo – An MVC All-Star and a Lowell Sun Second Team selection in his senior season of 2018, Lombardo was tremendous as the Redmen’s No. 2 player and co-captain that season, helping to lead them to the MVC Division 2 title.
He also posted a tremendous score of 77 at the MIAA D2 North Sectional Tournament, leaving him just one stroke shy of qualifying for the Division 2 state championships.
Ben McKay – A four-year varsity player for the Redmen, McKay was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and was a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star in his senior season of 2017. A co-captain in both his junior and senior seasons, McKay posted six wins from the No. 1 slot during his senior season.
He continued his fine play in the post season that year, finishing 13th overall at the MVC championships, and firing a 78 at the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, leaving him just one stroke shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
Anthony Pecci – Pecci still has some history to write in his career with the Redmen, and hopefully he will get that chance as a senior in 2020, assuming there is a season in the fall. But it has already been quite the ride for Pecci, who was an MVC All-Conference selection as a sophomore in 2018 and the MVC Player of the Year in 2019.
He wrapped up his junior season by firing an 83 and finishing 33rd out of 120 golfers at the MVC Division 2 North Sectional.
Along with his exploits for the Redmen, he also had a tremendous off season in the summer of 2019, winning the Lowell Junior Cities Golf Tournament besting some of the top high school players in the area to earn the title.
Tyler Slavin – Slavin led the Redmen to a second place finish in MVC Division 2 in his senior season of 2012, earning MVC All-Conference honors during that season, as well as being named a Lowell Sun All-Star.
He capped off that season shooting an 84 at the MVC Division 2 North Sectional Tournament. He was the Redmen’s No. 1 player in both his junior and senior seasons, being named an MVC All-Star in his junior year.
After a tremendous career at Tewksbury High, he went on to win the Lowell Junior Cities Golf Tournament the summer after his senior year, firing a career best 74 at Long Meadow Golf Club.
RESERVES
• Ryan Doherty
• Ben Froment
• Jeff Giasullo
• Owen MacEachern
• Craig Semenza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.