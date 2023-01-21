BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech swim-and-dive team is on a roll.
In recent action, the Rams easily defeated Minuteman Tech, Greater Lowell and Greater Lawrence, improving to 6-1 on the season.
The win over Greater Lowell went non-scoring after ten events as the Rams won 10-of-12 events on the day.
The Rams actually trailed 26-17 early in the meet, but head coach Rick Menard saw his swimmers rally against a large and enthusiastic team.
"After a rallying speech from (Assistant) Coach Jay Tildsley, the veteran swimmers put the team on their backs," said Menard. "It was nice to have this rivalry building back up and getting to see so many athletes back on the deck. We are a host site for the modified Commonwealth Athletic Conference semi-virtual Tri-Meet Championships so we will be able to see these guys again, which should make for an electric atmosphere with the Voke State titles on the line."
Shawsheen won all three relays and had the two best teams in two of them.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Ram foursome of Matt Kilfoyle, Logan Dupont, Maura Krueger and Zachary MacLaughlin took first in 2:08.35.
In both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays, the Rams had the two fastest teams. In fact, three teams from Shawsheen would have earned points in the 400 relay if scoring counted.
In the 200 free relay, Anthony Bastianelli, Jared Krueger, Evan Pinto and Nathan Barnes took first in 1:46 and the combination of MacLaughlin, Eliot Hong, Daniel Penney and Harrison Kinsella was second in 1:54.25.
The 400 relay was won by Dupont, Hong, Kinsella and Maura Krueger in 4:22.35, the foursome of Kilfoyle, Pinto, Bastianelli and Makayla Nolan was second in 4:22.7 and Barnes, Penney, Jared Krueger and Leah Casey was third in 4:42.78.
In five individual races, the Rams also went 1-2-3.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Hong was first in 2:37.05, Penney was second and Dupont took third.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Bastianelli earned first-place points in 26.53, Maura Krueger was second in 26.58 and Kilfoyle was third.
Barnes won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.93 seconds, Bastianelli was second and Kinsella placed third.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Pinto was first in 1:13.57, Barnes was second and Kinsella ended up third.
Hong was fastest in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.51, Penney was second and Jared Krueger was third.
In the 100-yard butterfly, the Rams took first and third with Pinto winning in 1:10.37 and Madison Chew taking third.
Maura Krueger also won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:59.76 with Kilfoyle taking second in 6:21.54.
Greater Lowell won diving and the 200-yard freestyle, but Shawsheen still earned points in both events.
In the 200 free, Casey was third, Sarah Simonds was fourth and MacLaughlin took fifth.
In diving, Jared Krueger was third.
The Rams were even more dominant against Minuteman.
"Our depth was just too much for them," said Menard. "We were able to mix up our relays a bit knowing we had a leg up and the opportunities given to some kids like Sarah Simonds, Joey Conte, Alexandra Quick, Shea Kelly and Raina Raposa worked out great as our relays put up 32 points against Minuteman's eight. Dan Penney got a lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke, finally breaking the 1:20 threshold."
Shawsheen went 1-2 in the medley relay, 1-3 in the 200 free relay and would have been 1-3 in the 400 free relay if scoring was still being counted.
Maura Krueger, Hong, Bastianelli and Barnes won the medley relay, Kilfoyle, Penney, Dupont and Barnes won the 200 relay and Dupont, Casey, Barnes and Adam Doucot were the fastest group on the 400 relay.
In the 50 free, Shawsheen went 1-2-5 behind Jared Krueger, MacLaughlin and Simonds.
Jared Krueger also won the diving competition and Chew was second for the Rams.
In the 100 free, Maura Krueger and Nolan took the first two spots, Krueger winning in 57.42 seconds.
Other winners for Shawsheen were Penney in the breaststroke and Kilfoyle in the backstroke. Morgan Dunham was third in the backstroke.
Minuteman took first place in four races, but Shawsheen's depth allowed the Rams to still outscore the Mustangs in all four events as Shawsheen went 2-3-4.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Ram scorers were Penney, Pinto and Dupont. In the 200-yard individual medley, Maura Krueger, Bastianelli and Hong had points and Dupont, Doucot and Casey were Ram scorers.
Bastianelli, Hong and Kinsella finished 2-3-4 in the 500 freestyle.
Against Greater Lawrence, the meet went non-scoring after only seven events with Shawsheen leading 78-31.
Kilfoyle won two events in the victory while other individual victories went to Pinto, Casey, MacLaughlin, Dupont and Shea Kelley.
Scoring second-place points for the Rams were Ben Spidle, Alisa Lavino, Doucot, Dunham, Chew, Hong and Raina Raposa.
Other scorers for Shawsheen included Dupont, Madeline Long, Jasmine Johansen, Sophia Ditonno and Alexandra Quick.
While Menard was pleased with the victory, he was just as pleased with the way his athletes displayed sportsmanship throughout the afternoon.
“The one consistent thing that Shawsheen Tech kids have had throughout the years is their utmost respect for their peers, both on their bench and across the pool for their opponent," the coach said.
"Our kids wait respectfully in the pool when they win to fist bump their challengers, wish them good luck before a race, and learn the names of the rivals who are struggling to cheer them on. Led by veterans like Emily Lafond and newcomers like Madison Chew, they are supportive to a point where Officials, spectators, and other team Captains seek me out to express their admiration of our kids' character. At the end of the day the ‘W’ is nice, but to see the kind of kids I get to work with develop into amazing humans through competition is the victory."
