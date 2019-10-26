METHUEN — Before the season started and throughout the seven weeks or so of competition, Tewksbury Memorial High School boys cross-country coach Peter Fortunato thought and hoped that his Redmen team could crack the .500 mark or perhaps be even better than that.
Last Wednesday, the Redmen had that opportunity in their final dual meet of the season — a tri-meet with Haverhill and Methuen. Tewksbury was able to avenge a loss to the Hillies from last year with a 25-32 victory but was defeated by a pretty strong Methuen squad 19-36, which ended Tewksbury's record at 4-6.
"Going in we thought we had a good shot to beat Methuen but they ran really well," said Fortunato. "Every team we have faced this season, has run better than we expected them to run. And our team has been running well, but there’s no defense (in cross-country). Haverhill beat us last year so it was good to beat them this year. We ended up finishing the season at 4-6 which is the same league record we had last year (minus a non-league win over Gr. Lawrence).
“We were hoping to get to the .500 mark and when you get there or better, it’s always nice, but the boys are running well, we are improving and that’s all you can ask for."
Tewksbury had three of the top ten finishers with senior Gustavo Tizzotti once again leading the charge as he was third overall at 15:31. Zach Connolly continued his strong season as he was eighth overall at 16:13, followed by Bricen Boudreault, who was tenth at 16:41.
The next three finishers included Will Andella (12th, 16:49), Patrick Killion (13th, 16:50) and Cam Gondola (14th, 16:57).
After that came a large handful of runners who continue to strive to get better. Josh Linehan led that group as he was 21st overall at 17:40. He was followed by Tristan Leslie (22nd, 17:43), Nick Polimeno (23rd, 17:44), Kyle Adams (26th, 18:27), Nick Alvarado (27th, 18:30), Tyler Paulding (30th, 18:37), Tyler Feingold (35th, 19:16), Thomas Barinelli (37th, 19:35), Alex Naghibi (39th, 20:12), Justin Flynn (40th, 20:14), Trevor Trodden (45th, 21:35), Julian Quintal (46th, 21:38) and Cian Dawson (52nd, 26:28).
"We have a couple of young guys doing well. Zach Connolly ran well again and we have a couple of guys who we got from track, who came over to run cross-country for the first time like Nick Polimeno who is climbing the ranks. I can see him jumping to the varsity line-up soon," said Fortunato.
Tewksbury will now gear up for the post-season meets which start this Saturday with the MVC Championship Meet to be held at Lowell's Shedd Park. The varsity girls race will go off first at 10:00 am, followed by the varsity boys at 10:35.
Lowell is once again the favorite and Tewksbury is hoping to realistically finish in the middle of the pack.
"We are excited for Saturday’s meet," said Fortunato. "It’ll be the first time that the meet will be held in Lowell at Shedd Park. It’ll be a little bit more challenging than the Tewksbury course which is flat, so I think it’ll be a good test for us.”
