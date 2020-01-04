TEWKSBURY – For the second year in a row, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls basketball team was defeated in the championship game of their own Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament by league rival Chelmsford, 55-38, held on Saturday afternoon.
The Redmen jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Lions roared back, outscoring Tewksbury 18-3 the rest of the first quarter and then 14-8 in the second quarter to build a 14-point lead before adding to it in the second half.
"We had some good things and some bad things, but that's a very good basketball team that we played," said head coach Mark Bradley. "We started out pretty good and then they got on a little bit of a run and our team demeanor just went down a little bit which needs to be corrected. Towards the end of the second quarter and we made it a game again, but then they hit the two dagger three-pointers (to go back up by 14). It stinks that we didn't play to our capabilities (in the championship game) of this tournament."
Trailing by 11 with 2:20 to go in the second quarter, Lexi Polimeno connected on three-of-four free throws to cut the deficit to eight but Chelmsford answered with back-to-back treys in a 35 second span to push the lead back up to 14.
Late in the fourth quarter, Tewksbury went on a short 8-0 run to close the deficit to nine with 3:07 left, but Chelmsford closed out the game outscoring Tewksbury 10-2.
"I thought we got some good efforts from some kids, but we need to coach better and play better," said Bradley. "It's still very early. But if you look at the fact that we are 4-2, after graduating what we did from last year's team, so that's positive. I told the girls that this loss means nothing in the league standings. Chelmsford beat us once already in a league game and (later in the season) we'll have to go to their place and we made it harder for ourselves, but we know what we have to do."
Polimeno led the way with 13 points, while Julia Cafferty added 11 and Kati Polimeno had six.
VS WELLESLEY
Led by a strong performance by junior Lexi Polimeno and senior Alli Wild, the Redmen defeated Wellesley, 48-30, in the first round of the tournament played on Friday afternoon.
The win gave the Redmen a 4-1 record at the time and a second crack at league rival Chelmsford in the tournament championship game held the following day. The two teams met earlier this season with the Lions winning 45-32, and also met in last year's tournament final.
“It’s always good to get to the finals of a tournament,” said Bradley. “I don’t think we played particularly well today. I thought we were a little sluggish. We had some spurts where we did some good things."
Tewksbury had the lead just 25 seconds in as Kati Polimeno hit one of two free throws and from there the Redmen never looked back with leads of 8-2 and then 12-8 after the first, before Wellesley (1-2) closed it to 19-17 at the break. Tewksbury then led 25-21, before breaking it open in the final 4:04 of the third, outscoring the Raiders 13-4 giving the Redmen a 38-25 lead after three before going on cruise control in the final eight minutes.
“We started pretty quick in the game, which is sort of what we work on,” said Bradley. “A couple just mental, inexperienced mistakes allowed them to get on a little run. I feel like it was back and forth for a bit (in the second quarter), for the most part. Then at one point, Alli went off. We opened it up somewhat (in the third quarter) and we were able to buckle down defensively.”
In the first half, Wild had just three points but in the third quarter she erupted for ten more, including a pair of treys.
“We ask a lot from her, offensively and defensively,” said Bradley. “She can go on these little spurts. It’s scary when she goes off a little bit. She had that run there (in the third quarter). She’s a very good basketball player. I’m thankful she’s on my team. She’s an awesome kid.
“Alli is a very gifted individual,” said Bradley. “I think she is the most athletic female athlete in the school. She can make any team better.
While Wild was hot in the third quarter, Lexi Polimeno was consistent with her scoring mostly throughout all four quarters, including five in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth, including on a drive, a short jumper and then a steal and lay-up coming with a minute left to end the game's scoring.
“Lexi had a good day,” said Bradley. “I push her a little bit because I want her to learn a little bit faster. She’s a gifted basketball player. She does a lot for us. She works hard.”
Senior Julia Cafferty added seven points, senior Kiley Tibbetts chipped in with six, while Kati Polimeno and Madison Streisand combined for five. Alyssa Marchelletta played well on the defensive side with a handful of all-out hustle plays.
“I’m very happy for these kids to be in the final,” said Bradley. “They continue to work hard. I’m looking forward to going against a very good Chelmsford team They’re an experienced team, but I like our chances. We just have to play a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.