TEWKSBURY – Throughout the course of the season, there's been times when the Tewksbury Redmen either got off to slow starts, or dominated periods and couldn't finish.
After starting off slow in their round one state tournament win last Thursday, on Monday night, Tewksbury was dominating Longmeadow, but didn't have any big-time scoring chances.
Through the first four-plus minutes of the second period, the game was still scoreless.
“(Our kids) weren't pressing (before that first goal). It wasn't like we were on the bench saying 'we got to score', it was more like 'it's going to come,'” said head coach Derek Doherty.
It's easy to press in state tournament games – hold the stick tighter, try to do too much, or get out of your systems. But Tewksbury didn't do any of that. They kept to the plan and it worked, which is strong skating ability, running three lines, being physical — which wears down opponents — while their defensemen/defensive zone coverage is top notch and the goalie is excellent. All of that put together equaled a 3-0 win in the Round of 16 Division 2 state tournament game played before 1,000 fans at Breakaway Ice Center.
The win improves Tewksbury to 19-2-0 overall, while the Lancers fell to 17-6-0. The Redmen will remain at home for the a state quarterfinal match-up to be played Friday, 6 pm against the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 9 Silver Lake and No. 25 North Attleboro, who earlier upset No. 8 seed Newton South, one of Tewksbury's league opponents this season.
“It's a lot of fun when you win and now we have to come right back at it on Friday and face either Silver Lake, who has been in the top ten all year, or North Attleboro, who upset Newton South,” said Doherty.
Tewksbury held a 12-2 shot advantage after a scoreless first period. Both teams were called for penalties within 11 seconds of one another in the early going of the season. Just after the second one expired, Tewksbury got on the board. Junior defenseman Nick DiCioccio, who was been absolutely splendid all season, had the puck in the neutral zone, before losing it for a second, only to get it back. He then picked up some speed and skated into the Lancers' end. At the right hand boards, about halfway down, he took a shot, that deflected off a defenseman's shin pads and went back onto his stick. DiCioccio then saw daylight, and he moved in and rifled a shot over the glove hand of goalie Dimitri Beach.
“We have some talented players, who can take it and go. Nick's shot was beautiful, what a shot,” said Doherty.
Both Cole Stone and his linemate Aaron Connelly had great bids to score, including the latter nailing the top crossbar on his bid. Right after that, the team's second line made it 2-0. After Justin Rooney – who really has been so steady and consistent back on the blue line – worked the puck down into the Lancers' corner, both Matt Cooke and Tyler Barnes fought off two defenders. When the puck broke free, Sean Lane was at the right side of the net, and he quickly took a whack at it and it found the back of the net to make it 2-0 with 5:45 left in the second.
After that, things got dicey and then a little chippy. Longmeadow was called for a penalty and Tewksbury didn't do anything on the power play except watch goalie Ben O'Keefe make a terrific right pad save on a tail end of a 2-on-1 break. Then with 35.7 seconds left, Tewksbury was called for a penalty and then for another one with 3.9 seconds left, meaning both infractions carried over to third period.
“We got those two penalties (at the end of the second) and (Cole Stone) was lights out on that kill. Him, Caden (Connors) and (Nick) DiCioccio were all incredible on that kill,” said Doherty.
Stone was a true pest for Longmeadow during that penalty kill and stayed out for well over two minutes on that shift.
“(Between the second and third periods) I just wanted to make sure that (Stone knew that) winning the draw was going to be huge,” said Doherty. “(On the penalty kill), I didn't want Stoney to go in (the offensive) zone. I wanted him to stay inbetween the red line and the blue line and have Caden and DiCioccio back and kind of force the play to one side. Typically they don't get past DiCioccio or even Caden, so then when we had to go inside our zone, we needed to shrink it up a bit. I wanted them to watch the back door and Stoney was unbelievable on that. He's been killing penalties like lights out. He's my guy. If he's on the bench and not tired, he's my first guy.”
Stoney has been playing his best hockey the last month or so.
“He started the season off with a little chip on his shoulder and he was taking some silly penalties and stuff like that. But I tell you right now, the last five or six games, he's been GOOD. He can move the puck quick, he can get it out of the zone and he can set the tone a little bit,” said Doherty.
Shorty after that kill, Lane was denied on a good bid, which then opened the door for Connelly, who closed the door on this game. At the left hand dot of the Tewksbury end, he completely barreled over a Lancers' player. From there, he quickly jumped back into the play and skated down the left boards. Meanwhile, senior defenseman Billy Doherty, who was just outside his own blue line on the right side, sent a long pass across the ice to Connelly, who snuck in behind the defensemen, went in alone and beat Beach over his glove.
“It was a great goal and that finished it off,” said Doherty.
In the final eight minutes, a handful of penalties were called and Longmeadow had several good offensive chances but were denied by Ben O'Keefe, who picked up his sixth shut out of the season and lowered his GAA to 1.27, while turning away all 12 shots he faced.
“Benny played well and his angles were great. There was no time where you said 'oh shoot' – he made that one big leg save at the other end of the ice and it was like 'where did that come from? He played great tonight,” said Doherty.
Game three of the tournament can't get here fast enough.
