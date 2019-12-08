TEWKSBURY – Even though Rick Cooke has a lot more about the end of an era, the final game to be played at Doucette Field, that certainly doesn't take away the fact that several hundred former players from Wilmington and Tewksbury stood together at midfield, shook hands, hugged each other and took several pictures together to celebrate the final game played on a field that begin play back in 1935.
And after the second half ended, it was the current players, more so from the Tewksbury side, who were hugging and celebrating with the 28-13 win.
The 2019 Redmen team ended the season with the win on the final game on Doucette Field, with the program's tenth straight win over Wilmington, with the program's tenth win of the season, with the program's fourth straight 10-plus win season, and the fact that the team played eight home games, with seven wins, which are also believed to be program records.
"I think what (this year's team) did was they played more games on this (Doucette) field than we ever have (in any other previous season)," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "I have to double check the math, but it seems like we have been here every week.
“We were heavy on the home games to begin with, then we had the three playoff games and then Thanksgiving so I'm pretty sure the (eight games is the most we've had in one season)."
The first home game this season was a loss to Methuen, but after that the team knocked off BC High, North Andover, Chelmsford, Lynn English, Concord-Carlisle, Winchester and then Wilmington.
Of course for Tewksbury players and fans, this victory in the 86th meeting between the two schools, will always be remembered, but Aylward has many more memories when it comes to his time spent on Doucette Field.
“There’s been so many memories and this field has been a big part of my life. It’s going to be a different feeling for sure when we go somewhere new but we got our use of this field for sure," he said.
STARS OF THE GAME
If there was a "Star of the Game", one from each team, certainly it would go to Tewksbury's Shane Aylward and Wilmington's Stephen Smolinsky. Aylward finished the game scoring two touchdowns, one on a 72-yard kick-off return and the other on a 44-yard TD reception from Ryne Rametta.
In addition, Aylward picked off two interceptions, the first leading to a Danny Fleming touchdown. All in all, Aylward had five catches for 82 yards, two rushes for ten yards and the 72 yard kick-off return touchdown for a total of 164 all-purpose yards.
On Tuesday morning, Athletic Director Ron Drouin announced on social media that Aylward was named to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic team for the second straight year.
On the other side, Smolinsky was terrific for the 'Cats. Offensively as a wide receiver, he had three catches for 74 yards and kicked a PAT. Defensively, he had two QB sacks and made a handful of other strong tackles, several for loss of yards, coming from his DE position.
"He was fantastic and just absolutely awesome out there," said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner. "I had a real long talk with him yesterday, a real heart-to-heart about what his role is going to be going forward and what we see for him and he came out and plays nails today. He was great and made some really big plays for us. Defensively I thought he was fantastic as well."
KEY RETURNERS
Smolinsky will be one of many Wilmington players who return next year with varsity experience joining a handful of other current players including fellow wide outs Gavin Erickson, Marcello Misuraca and Joao Germano, quarterback Joe McCauley, linemen Dylan Clerico, Shane Roberts, Andrew O'Brien, Jack Malloy, Jake Chirichiello and a handful of others who all saw varsity time.
"I love the potential that we have with this group," said Turner. "We're really excited to be bringing back Gavin (Erickson), Marcello (Misuraca) and those guys. The future is so bright, but it's certainly going to be hard to replace (Christian) Robarge, Bailey (Smith), Pat (McAndrew), Dean (Nally) and those guys. Those are guys who are just stalwarts with everything that we do and that's the challenge now is try to replace those guys.
"We need some of these younger guys, who can be really good players, need to step up and take a leadership role. It's good to be able to catch touchdowns and run good routes, but now you need to be a leader on and off the field. That's the challenge for us over the next nine months or so."
ESPOSITO FOOTNOTE
In the November 17th edition of the Boston Globe, Michael Grossi pointed out that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds became the fifth player in NFL history to record an interception and have two or more rushing attempts in the same game. The other four players: Tony Dungy (1977), Bill Butler (1964), Dick James (1963) and former Wilmington great Mike Esposito, who helped the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints, 35-7 on December 18, 1977.
In that game, Esposito had the interception, but also rushed the ball six times for 19 yards.
Thanks to pal Dave Orndorff for pointing the article out.
