Back on August 18th, the Colorado Rockies announced that Tewksbury Hall of Famer Scott Oberg would be shut down for the rest of the season due to 'axillary artery thrombosis', which is blood clots in his right pitching arm, an injury he previously suffered through back in the 2016 season.
According to an article written by Nick Groke of 'The Athletic' from last Thursday, Oberg had two successful surgeries and he told Groke that his plan is to start his off-season workout plans as normally scheduled in November.
"That was the silver lining," Oberg said to Groke. "I'd already gone down this road before so I knew the symptoms and I was already mentally prepared for everything. I still plan to pick up a baseball in November like I normally would."
According to Groke, the first surgery was performed in Aurora, Missouri on August 17th where the medical team snaked a catheter into Oberg's right arm to dissolve the blood clot. If it went unchecked, according to the story, it might have migrated to Oberg's heart, brain or lungs, which naturally would have been deadly.
From there, Oberg and the Rockies wanted to make sure that the relief pitcher, who had a career year until the injury, could survive pitching as he moved forward.
Thus, Oberg met with Dr. Robert Thompson, a Neurovascular Surgeon from the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. According to Groke’s article, Thompson said the cause of this blood clot was caused by the scar tissue from the 2016 injury, combined with the unnatural motion of pitching a baseball. Thompson ruled out that the injury was genetic and after DNA Testing, he ruled out something persistent, and one clot led to another, reported Groke.
That diagnosis led Thompson to perform a second surgery where he cut into the scar tissue which was left over, cleaned it out, and inserted a bovine matrix to expand the artery into his arm to the let blood flow more freely, Groke reported.
After that surgery was completed, Oberg spent three days in recovery.
This season, Oberg had a 6-1 record with a 2.25 ERA and had recently been named the team's closer, replacing veteran Wade Davis, who had been struggling, before the injury occurred.
