TEWKSBURY – Coming off a disappointing season opening loss, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball hosted North Andover on Friday night with revenge in mind.
Just a few minutes into the contest, the team's 'Big Man' Dom Valway turned his ankle and didn't return, and things looked bleak.
That negative quickly turned into a positive. Behind strong play from the other four starters, and terrific play from a group of players off the bench, the Redmen did indeed get that revenge with a 58-50 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
“It was good for us to respond after Wednesday (night's 54-44 loss),” said co-coach Steve Boudreau. “We talked about really putting an emphasis on finishing the game. We were in a similar situation on Wednesday and we didn't get the job done. To see our group come through and be successful (tonight) is rewarding.”
Tewksbury came out flying in the opener but then didn't match that execution in the final three quarters resulting in the ten-point loss. On Friday, the teams exchanged leads 13 times in the first half and just twice in the second half, as Ryne Rametta drained a three-pointer with 4:38 left in the third quarter giving the Redmen the lead and they never looked back from there.
“I thought we did move the ball better and execute better, but (bigger than that) was we got back into transition defensively and that was one of our goals to make things harder for them,” said Boudreau.
Except for the final seconds of the second quarter after converting two free throws, North Andover never had more than a three-point lead in the first half, while Tewksbury never had more than a two-point lead.
North Andover built their lead to five early in the third quarter before the Redmen went on an 9-0 run behind three-pointers from Mike Kelly and Rametta, followed by a free throw from Kalu Olu and a Rametta jumper. After NA hit one free throw, Tewksbury closed out the third quarter on back-to-back baskets by Kelly and Um'ari Seney, who was terrific off the bench with nine points and eight rebounds.
“Um'ari stepped up but it was a total team effort. I think we had ten or eleven guys on the floor tonight and it takes everybody to win. It takes one through twelve and it's not just the thirty-two minutes here today, it's everyday in practice, it's in the meeting room, it's in the film room and it's culmination of what our program hopes to become,” said Boudreau.
Olu led the way with 15 points, while Rametta had 13, and Kelly and Seney had 9 each. Brady Eagan finished with 8 as four of the starters combined for all but 11 of the team's points, which Boudreau said that distribution was a lot better than in the opener.
“I would say (Wednesday) was one really good quarter,” he said. “We played a really good first quarter and then the demise was slow and painful. Wednesday night we didn't play well enough and we didn't coach well enough and it showed and that's why I am proud of this group for having a really productive practice on Thursday and getting ready for what we did tonight.
“I'm proud of this group. It's a group that has worked really hard and it's rewarding to see them come away with the win.”
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before hosting the same Lions team on Friday night. Next week Tewksbury remains home with two games against Central Catholic on Tuesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.