CHELMSFORD — During warm-ups it looked as if the Tewksbury Girls Basketball team would shatter records. It seemed like every player was burying swish after swish after swish.
In the first half of last Thursday's game, a record was tied as the Redmen went 0-for-9 from the three-point line, and just really struggled from the floor. Despite that rough start, the Redmen had a five-point halftime lead which shrunk to two points after the first 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
That's when the players reverted back to the warm-up phase and started hitting nothing but net, in particular Lexi Polimeno. The senior captain scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, including two treys, and that performance as well as other key shots from her sister Kati and fellow teammates Madi Stovesand and Erin McIntrye helped lift the Redmen to a 51-37 victory over Dracut to capture the first ever Merrimack Valley-2 Championship Cup title played at Chelmsford High School.
“We had a lot of good looks — and we really don't shoot well at this gym in history — that weren't falling. We kept on preaching to them to keep on shooting and we made some huge shots in the second half,” said Tewksbury head coach Mark Bradley.
While Bradley made the comment about previous struggles in the gym, Polimeno said after the game and her senior teammates MaryKate Callinan and McIntyre agreed that there something 'off' with one of the rims', yet that may have cost some baskets, but in the end the ones that were made became the difference in the victory which closed out the season.
“Lexi went on a run, Maddie Stovesand hit a big three and we went on a little run (to open things up). Dracut is a good, much improved team. They have a lot of young talent,” said Bradley. “We sort of flipped the script a little bit and went back to some of the old stuff that we have done in the past, just to throw a wrinkle in. We had limited time working on the 1-3-1 (zone defense) and I thought the girls did a great job of executing it.”
Tewksbury went from laying man-to-man in its first two battles with the Middies to a 1-3-1 zone. That caught Dracut off guard as they struggled from the floor as well. They too finished 0-for-9 from the three-point lin and scored just four points in the first quarter on a field goal and two freebies and then two more field goals and one free throw in the second to trail 16-11.
“We got them frazzled a bit in the first quarter and that's what we wanted to do. We didn't want them getting comfortable. The (Ashlee) Talbot girl is a very good ball handler, the (Tatiannah) Fevry girl is a very good ball handler and Watkins is a real good player. They've got some players over there,” said Bradley.
Tewksbury led 19-15 early in the third quarter before Kati Polimeno converted on a three-point play (basket and foul), followed by two free throws by Samantha Ryan, who had a tremendous second half and seems to have a lot of potential.
The teams exchanged a few baskets before Dracut closed out the third and opened the fourth on a combined 8-0 run to close the gap to 30-28. That's when Kati Polimeno, McIntrye and Lexi Polimeno each drained a three, which was followed a bit later by a three by Ryan and a jumper by Lexi opening it up to a ten-point lead with 2:32 to go which was more than enough to close it out.
Lexi led with 14 points, while, her sister Kati had nine, and Ryan had seven. Lexi also had four steals and Stovesand, who continues to get better and better, had six points and six rebounds.
“This group right here, I am just really proud of them. We went through obviously the (COVID) circumstances and to salvage this season and to get some kind of reward, a little hardware, it's good. We'll take this Cup and I'm really proud of this group. There's a lot of young kids.
“We have four seniors and I know Alyssa (Marchelletta) is not here right now, but I'm really proud of each of them. Each one of those girls did some really huge things today on the floor and for this program all season. I'm so glad the seniors were able to end the season and their careers this way. It's pretty special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.