CHELMSFORD — It was a busy few days for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys cross-country team. The Redmen participated in a quad-meet last Wednesday at Chelmsford High School, losing to the Lions, 20-39 and Billerica, 22-33, while defeating Dracut, 17-45.
The 1-2 day puts the team's record at 2-3.
On Saturday, a handful of members of the team participated in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet held in Wrentham.
In the quad meet, senior co-captain Gustavo Tizzotti was the team's top finisher and fourth overall as he came in at 16:54.
"Despite going 1-2 on the day, the boys ran really well," said head coach Peter Fortunato. "A lot of runners sprinted out in the first mile and died out towards the end of the race but none of our guys did.
“Each guy ran really smart and picked off guys throughout the second half of the race. It all starts with our number one runner and everyone gages off him. Gustavo ran extremely well finishing fourth overall in the race against some very strong competition."
Following Tizzotti included Zach Connolly, who was 10th at 17:47, Will Andella, who was 12th at 18:02, Bricen Boudreault, who was 16th at 18:16, Cam Gondola, who was 20th at 18:27 and Patrick Killian, who was 24th at 18:33.
"We also had strong finishes from Zach Connolly, Patrick Killion, and freshman Tristan Leslie," said Fortunato. "Tristan has been coming on strong the last few weeks."
Leslie was the team's top performer in the Boys Division 1 9/10 Grade 3K race at the Kelley Invitational. He finished 60th overall with a time of 11:37.47. He was followed by: Brian Carleton (65th, 11:40.13), Nick Polimeno (125th, 12:17.95), Nick Alvarado (147th, 12:30.96), Tyler Feingold (211th, 13:10.53), Julian Quintal (250th, 13:40.33), Trevor Trudden (268th, 13:54.88) and Alex Nashibi (313th, 14:15.83).
Then in the Senior Division 1 3K race, Thomas Barinelli was 117th at 13:01.02, Tyler Paulding was 118th at 13:01.45 and Justin Flynn was 130th at 13:15.14.
"Our freshman class is very strong and they are improving every single day," said Fortunato. "I am excited to see what those guys can do by the end of the season."
On Wednesday, Tewksbury faced powerhouse Lowell with results not known as of press time.
