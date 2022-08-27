FRANKLIN – High school athletics, in particular athletes, will now be totally different.
Last Wednesday, the MIAA Board of Directors voted in favor of allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) as long as the self promotion does not include a school name, logo or the MIAA logo, according to a story in the Boston Herald. The paper also added that student-athletes cannot promote themselves using certain products, including alcohol, tobacco, and adult entertainment.
A total of 16 states across the country now allow NIL activities and another ten states are considering a rule change to allow them, said the Herald.
In the same meeting, the MIAA said that it made approximately $400,000 on the 2021-2022 state tournaments, the first year under the new format of it going statewide. Executive Director Bob Baldwin said that the state tournament saw an increase of 20,000 attendees compared to the 2018-2019 season, the last year in which a full tournament season took place, according to the Herald article.
In other news, Athletic Directors unanimously approved the adoption of a 35-second shot clock in basketball in accordance with the National Federation High School standard.
