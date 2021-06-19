ANDOVER – It was better than a Hollywood movie. It was really something we will probably never see again – or at least anytime soon. Another local sportswriter claimed it was the great performance he had ever seen on a track.
On Saturday afternoon, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Makayla Paige did it again. While she came from behind as the anchor leg to win a relay race is not out of the ordinary, her 54.3 second split in the 4x400 relay race is certainly out of the ordinary.
She got the baton near the back of the pack, and after one swoop around the first corner, she started picking off runners as if she was at a local orchard, taking red and green apples effortlessly off trees.
She tried to pass more on the final turn, couldn't, but was able to down the last 50-meters or so, coming in with her stunning anchor leg time, while she along with Carrina Barron, Noelia Cura and Emma Ryan combined to take first place with a time of 4:11.39 to capture first place at the Merrimack Valley Conference championship meet.
“Carrina led us off and she was a bit behind but she didn't get down on herself, she kept pushing through,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Noelia had a good second leg. Then Emma got the baton to Makayla and she did the rest with a 54.3 second split for the last leg which truthfully is just really insane.”
For Paige, earlier in the day she had broken the MVC Meet record by winning the 400-meters with a blistering time of 57.21 seconds. That wasn't easy considering how busy she has been the last few weeks, traveling to Florida and Tennessee for Invitational Meets, graduating from high school with all of the other senior/school activities and parties.
“It's definitely been really busy. It's been a lot more outside stress than running stress, so I have been stuck at the same time for a while now and today I definitely felt that as well. It's been tough both mentally and physically trying to get out of that, but I'm just happy to be here honestly and be able to race against (in a championship meet),” she said.
Paige was absolutely thrilled to be running in a championship caliber relay meet, along with three of her friends.
“We are all very different types of runners. We all have that different experience and we go into races differently, some are more nervous than others, some people show their nerves more than others. None of that is a bad thing and I feel like that's what makes the team as good as it is,” she said. “We are all able to express how we feel. It helps us all connect, get pumped and be able to race with not only a teammate, but a friend. It's a lot of fun.”
Paige watched her three teammates, Barron, a sophomore, Cura, a junior, and Ryan, a freshman, put forth terrific efforts against a loaded field with the likes of North Andover, Central Catholic and others. Barron was the lead-off leg, which came after she placed sixth in the long jump and 14th in the 200 so her legs certainly were not completely fresh.
“I think I started out strong. I went down to my four point (stance) and I think I had a better start there than I did in my 200-meter race,” said Barron, who has turned into one of the better three-sport athletes in the school. “I started strong, I felt strong for most of it. I seemed to have a lot of energy at the end of it. There was a little gap, but at the end we fixed that.”
She then gave the baton to Cura, who according to Cusick, wasn't all that thrilled at first to be included.
“To be completely forthright, I don't think at least two of those kids were completely thrilled to be put in that relay race. I know Noelia would really have liked to be in the 4x100, but we made the decision to put her in the 4x400 because we thought that 4x400 team could win and if you win, you get All-Conference, which is a nice thing.
“We put them out there and we knew that (three of them) had to run between 64 and 66 (second splits) to have a chance, assuming that Makayla was going to drop some ridiculous time like she usually does and they all went out there and ran about what they needed to run.”
Cura was in the middle of the pack when she got the baton and tried to make a few moves during her lap.
“I felt pretty good up until the next corner. I was sticking behind the girl who was in front of me and I was just trying to stay close to her and keep the gap as close as I could. Then my legs started to get tired, but eventually (after I finished), I was over here looking for my teammates so I could hand the baton off and I did. I felt good and feel like I had a good time,” she said.
Next up was ninth grader Ryan, who has been extremely impressive this calendar year with some serious time on the varsity girls soccer and girls hockey teams, as well as track.
“It's great, honestly, all of the girls did amazing. Being a part of this team is just fantastic. Carrina and Noelia (ran before me and they) really inspired me to keep pushing. I was a little bit behind and I knew that I just had to push and step it up,” she said before being asked about her own performance, “The best part was the first straightaway. I felt great, my legs felt amazing and I hit the time that I wanted to and I feel like maybe I could have done better.”
Paige received the baton and out of the first few steps, there was a logjam of runners. After the first corner, she looked like the Bionic Woman – so graceful but so overpowering compared to the rest.
“I went all out in the first 200-meters and I sort of caught (the rest of the runners) so at this point, just keep going,” she said.
After passing several runners, she hit that corner, before the final 75-meters or so, hoping to pass some more.
“I did a silly mistake which I always do. I went to pass them around the corner and when I tried to do that it was like 'wow, there is no way I'm going to pass them here' so I tried to pick it up then. On the last straightaway if they had anything left, I didn't think that I would be able to catch them,' said Paige. “That stumbling gear, that I mentioned earlier, helped me get me down that final straightaway.
“I liked how I finished in lane two – that's how it normally happens. I don't think I have ever finished in lane one, unless it's an individual event. It was just so much fun to race with (my three teammates).”
Meanwhile, everyone else was standing in complete awe of what they were witnessing.
“Oh, I knew it was going to happen. I was so excited. Once she got the baton, it was like so exciting because you knew that she was going to catch everyone else,” said Barron.
Paige did catch the rest of the field and come across the finish line in first. The group had their combined time of 4:11.39, easily finishing ahead of Chelmsford, who was second at 4:12.37. Paige took a seat on the track, looking as if she wasn't planning on moving for a very long time.
“Oh that was painful,” she said. “I was exhausted and I had complete jelly legs. My mom basically carried me over (to a resting spot). It happens almost every time and it takes me a good 15-to-20 minutes to recover.”
During that time, her other three teammates joined in to celebrate the win, all while they each were trying to recuperate as well.
“I had so much faith in them. I knew that they were going to pull it out. They are just amazing. I just have so much confidence in each of them, we all work so hard in practice so it was nice to see all of us leaving it all out there.
“This means a lot – we have all been working very hard in practice everyday so to see this happen for us, means a lot,” said Barron.
