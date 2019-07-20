TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury 11U District All Star team’s strong run in the Cal Ripken Tournament came to an end on Tuesday, with a loss to Fairhaven-Acushnet by a score of 11-1.
Fairhaven-Acushnet’s big inning came in the second. They were able to tally seven runs against Tewksbury’s pitching. Six players were able to collect RBIs in that inning.
Tewksbury’s bright spot on the day came from Phil Lombardi and Cohlton Carmody, each of whom had a base hit in the game.
Lombardi pitched the whole game for Tewksbury. Fairhaven-Acushnet’s offense proved too much for Lombardi, as he gave up eleven runs on fourteen hits over the course of three and two-thirds innings. Lombardi was able to throw strikes, but the ball was put in play more often than not. He didn’t walk anybody, and he struck out one batter.
Tewksbury’s offense was quiet. They struck out eight times and other than the hits by Lombardi and Carmody, they only got on base via the walk.
The Tewksbury 11U District All Star team includes Cam Kingston, Cam Guender, Ben Barrasso, Cohlton Carmody, Nick Burgess, Jason Lavoie, Jackson Feudo, Colin Durkin, Phil Lombardi, Zach Russo, Cam Duval, Nick Dusisto.
The team is coached by Steve Powers, and his assistants are Anthony Burgess, Joe Lombardi, and Michelle Feudo.
