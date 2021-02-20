TEWKSBURY – Over the years the Town Crier has said it a thousand times and will continue to say it a thousand more in the future and that is when it comes to high school sports, it's very difficult to beat the same team three times in one season.
On Monday night, in the semi-final round of the inaugural Merrimack Valley Conference Tier-2 playoffs, Tewksbury went up against North Andover, who back on Jan 13th and 15th, they defeated in back-to-back home-and-home series. A month later, they did complete the sweep with a 47-39 home victory.
The win puts the Redmen into the Tier-2 finals against Dracut to be played Thursday night at Chelmsford High School with a 5 pm start time. Tewksbury and Dracut split back-to-back games on February 3rd and 4th.
“We got off to a slow start but then Rachel Picher had three consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter and that really opened the game up a little bit,” said coach Mark Bradley. “She led us with nine points and Lexi Polimeno had eight. It's a good win and it's tough to play a team three times and beat them three times. They have a very good point guard and she caused us some issues.
“We did open things up a bit and get a good little lead going but we really couldn't close them out. We had our moments when we just couldn't score and let them back into it a little bit, but it's a good win, it's good to be going to the finals.”
Tewksbury finished the regular season last Friday with a loss to Billerica putting the team's record at 3-7. Before Monday's game, the Redmen had lost 7-out-of-8 games.
“I kept reminding the girls and I said this to them during Sunday's practice, that we got voted as the number five seed and we're 3-6 right now. The other coaches and athletic directors know what you've been doing. You've been in a lot of these games, but we're not coming out victorious,” said Bradley. “You try to keep up the positives with them, but we drew a very, very difficult schedule.
“Had this been a regular 20-game schedule season, we're not facing Central Catholic, Chelmsford and Billerica for a second time. We have been in those games, minus the two Chelmsford games. We just didn't particularly play well but other than that we've been in a lot of games and that's going to happen when you have a young team. You are going to make some mistakes, but now we have a chance to win the MVC-2 (Playoff) Cup which is pretty good.”
In the two games with the Middies, Tewksbury took game one, 75-56, before falling in game two, 61-47.
“We played really well the first game and really bad the second game. It's tough to play a team three times. We're going to have to change up some things here and there, but we're happy to be where we are at as we have a chance to win the MVC-2 Cup,” said Bradley.
