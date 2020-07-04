TEWKSBURY – It was a pretty remarkable decade for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Cross-Country program, certainly matching the decade from 1990-'99 in terms of team success.
Starting with the Merrimack Valley Conference, the Redmen won three straight league titles from 2015-2017, including back-to-back 10-0 seasons and MVC League Meet Championship titles.
In the post-season, Tewksbury had tremendous success including winning the Eastern Mass Class C Championship title in 2017, while being the runner-up in both 2015 and 2016. Then at the All-State Meet, Tewksbury finished third at the Division 2 Meet in 2015, second at the D2 Meet in 2016 and then third at the Division 1 Meet in 2016.
Additionally, Tewksbury finished fourth at the Eastern Mass Class D Meet in 2013, which qualified the team for the All-States and the Redmen finished 19th in Division 2.
In the other years that the team did not qualify for the All-States, Tewksbury competed in Class C and finished 5th in 2010, 17th in 2011, 11th in 2012 and 7th in 2018, and then in Class D, were 7th in 2014.
Peter Molloy coached the team from 2010-'18 and finished with an overall league record of 46-44, which included winning seasons in 2010 (6-4), 2015 (8-2), 2016 (10-0), 2017 (10-0) and 2018 (6-4), while the team also had four straight losing seasons from 2011-2014 going 1-9, 2-8, 1-9 and 2-8.
Fran Cusick took over before the 2019 season and finished 6-4, while the team was 11th at the Class Eastern Mass Meet.
Individually, Tewksbury had two girls finish as Eastern Mass Champions with Laura Patriarca in 2010 and Emily Sessa in 2016.
Sessa was also the top overall finisher at the All-State Meet, taking fourth in 2016, while other top ten performances belonged to Patriarca (7th in 2010) and Makayla Paige, who was 10th this past fall.
And just like the indoor and outdoor track teams, this All-Decade Cross-Country team is loaded with talent including three girls already running at Division 1 collegiate programs and a future D1 runner.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
CARINA BERGLUND — In 2011, Berglund finished 107th at the Eastern Mass Class C Championship Meet and the following year she was 26th, an improvement of 85 places which is ridiculous. She followed that up in 2013 by taking 10th at the Division 4 Meet and was 7th as a senior.
She went on to have a fine career at UNH.
HOLLY O'LEARY — O'Leary was a key a part of three tremendous seasons helping the team finish with a combined dual meet record of 22-8. Individually she placed 24th at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet as a sophomore and then was 11th as a senior.
She also competed in three All-State Meets finishing 24th at D2 in 2016 and then 46th at the D1 Meet as a senior.
O’Leary is currently running at St. Anselm.
MEGHAN OSTERTAG — She competed for the team in three of the four years, taking her junior year off to mend her body, switching over to the swim team before coming back. In 2016, she was ninth at the Class D Meet and then 16th at the D2 All-State Meet and that was her freshman year.
In 2017, she was 31st at the All-State Meet, and then this past fall, she was 12th at the Division 3 Meet.
It's believed that she will be attending American University this fall with plans to walk-on its cross-country team.
MAKAYLA PAIGE — She will be the first to admit that long distance running is not her thing, yet she continues to pile on accolades in this sport. In 2017 as a freshman, she was part of the 10-0 team that won the league dual, league championship and Eastern Mass titles.
She was third at the MVC Meet, fifth at D3 and had a tough day to take 61st at the All-State Meet, before rebounding to take 32nd at the Regionals in NY.
The following year, Paige was undefeated against the league, won the MVC Championship title and was named the league's Runner of the Year. She went on to take sixth at the EMass D3 Meet and was seventh in the entire state. Then this past fall, she was fourth at the D3 Meet and 10th in the entire state.
She will be a senior this September.
LAURA PATRIARCA — The first female to capture an Eastern Mass Individual Championship title back in 2010, Patriarca blazed through with an incredible 3.1 mile time of 18:56. She went on the week after to place seventh at the Division 2 All-State Meet with a 2.9 mile time of 17:10.4.
That same season, she broke the course record, was second at the MVC Championship Meet and fourth at the Manhattan Invitational.
LILY ROBINSON — She came splashing onto the scene as a freshman with one sensational season and kept going. In 2015 as a ninth grader, she finished tenth at both the MVC and Class D Championship Meets and then went on to finish 31st at the Division 2 All-State Meet.
In 2017, she finished sixth at the Class C Meet helping the team win the title, and went on to take 40th in the entire state the following week. In 2018, she was 26th at the Class Meet.
She is now running at UMass-Amherst.
EMILY SESSA — A former TC Female Athlete of the Year, who is enjoying a fine career running at D1 UMass-Lowell, Sessa was the second girl this decade to be crowned an Eastern Mass Division 4 individual champion during the 2016 season. She helped the team win the league dual meet and championship meet titles, and went on to place fourth at the All-States and 23rd at the Regionals held in New York.
This was all after she played varsity soccer her first three years.
RACHEL SESSA — She too converted from soccer after two years, and was part of two teams that never lost a dual meet, going 10-0 each season. In 2016, she finished tied with her sister as the MVC Individual Champion and went on to take second at the Eastern Mass D4 Meet, 18th at the All-State Meet and 47th at the Regionals in NY.
The following year, she was the MVC Runner of the Year, was second at both the MVC Championship Meet and Eastern Mass Meets and then finished 11th overall in the entire state.
She is now running at Georgetown University.
RESERVES:
Christina Dick, Lauren Polimeno, Ashley Toland and Devyn Veits.
