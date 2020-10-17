WILMINGTON – Regardless of the sport, Adrianna Niles is the type of player you want to have on your side.
The Wilmington native, a senior at Central Catholic, has been a star with the both the soccer and basketball teams for the Red Raiders and she has done it with a style of play that has endeared her to her teammates and coaches and made her a nightmare for opposing teams to go up against.
Niles hard work and dedication, along with her physical style of play have made her a star for both teams. Recently those same attributes led her to commit to continue her academic and athletic career at WPI in the fall of 2021, where she will put her exceptional soccer skills aside and focus on playing basketball for the Engineers, while majoring in biomedical engineering.
Niles athletic abilities, as well as her academic excellence at Central Catholic, gave her plenty of options as to where to purse her college degree, but in the end, WPI had the most to offer in every aspect of the college experience.
“WPI was really the perfect balance of both athletics and academics for me,” Niles said. “They have one of the best biomedical engineering programs in the country, and also the coach (Cherise Galasso) was great and I was able to meet some of the players on a Zoom call and they seemed great. I also liked that it is sort of close to home, so my friends and family can come see me play.”
It’s no surprise that the family aspect played a big role in Niles decision, as she credits the support she has received throughout her academic and athletic careers as a big reason for her success.
“They have been so supportive of me throughout this whole process. I definitely would not be where I am today without them,” Niles said. “I am so thankful for all my teammates and coaches and my family, because I could not have done any of this without them,”
As for competing at the next level, Niles couldn’t be more excited. While she has proven to be a tremendous success at the high school level as a forward for the Raiders Basketball team, she knows she will have to be even better in college, and she is ready for the challenge.
“I am super excited for what the future holds. It will be a big adjustment, but I am looking forward to it. I am used to playing a physical, tough style of play, so I am excited to play at the college level,” Niles said. “I have been fortunate throughout my high school career in both sports to play with a group of teammates who are very committed to the sport, just like I am, so I am looking forward to seeing even more of that in college.”
While college will certainly be a step up in competition, one person who is very confident she can get the job done at the next level is someone who should know very well. Casey Grange has coached Niles throughout her career in both soccer and basketball at Central, and she has seen enough of Niles to know she can fare very well in college.
“I’m extremely happy for Adrianna and proud of her. She is an incredible student and have been lucky enough to coach her in both sports at Central. Adrianna is very physically tough on the defensive end but has a very soft touch as a shooter. She normally defends the other team’s best player and is a huge reason we’ve had so much success in the basketball playoffs,” Grange said. “I talked to the WPI coach and I am confident she will fit in smoothly and make a huge impact there as a player and student.”
Niles has indeed been a part of some great playoff success with the Raiders, particularly in her freshman year when she helped lead her team to a Division 1 North Sectional title. There she had one of the best games of her career in a 43-35 win over Belmont in the sectional finals at Tsongas Arena, scoring the Raiders first 11 points of the game to help them advance to the state semifinals at TD Garden, where they were defeated by eventual state champion Braintree.
In her sophomore year, Niles and the Raiders once again won the sectional title, once again topping Belmont in the sectional final. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they once again took on powerhouse Braintree at the Garden in the state semifinals, this time dropping a heartbreaker by a score of 39-38 despite a strong game by Niles.
“I normally look at myself as a defensive player. I like guarding the best player on the other team. I feel like if you play good defense, the offense will come,” Niles said. “I like the physical style of play, and to go up for rebounds and get to the free throw line. In that game against Belmont my freshman year, I guess it was just the whole atmosphere and everything just made me want to shoot. It was a crazy way to start and it was so much fun.”
And while her TD Garden experiences may not have ended exactly the way she would have liked, she still relishes the memory of playing on the famous parquet floor.
“It was a blast just thinking about how many great players have played there and getting to play in a place like that in front of all my family and friends,” Niles said. “We definitely would have wanted a better outcome, but the whole experience was great.”
It remains to be seen of course, whether or not Niles and her basketball teammates will have a season this winter, let alone get to play in state tournament games, which have been canceled for all fall sports. She is already in the midst of a very different soccer season with rules changes and no state tournament to play for, so she is hoping for the best when it comes to her number one sport this winter.
“I am really hoping that there will be a season,” Niles said. “Basketball keeps me going throughout the year, because I am usually playing all year with AAU and things like that. I didn’t get to do that this year, so I am really hoping there is a high school season. I love all my teammates and coach Grange has meant so much to me with both soccer and basketball, so it would be great to have one more season with her.”
While her dedication to soccer and to basketball are second to none, Niles still understands that her academics come first. So, while she is thrilled to have the stress of getting into and choosing a college behind her, she will not be letting up on either the field of play or the classroom.
“It is definitely a relief knowing I don’t have to stress about where I am going to college,” Niles said. “I am super excited for the next four years at WPI. I can relax a little, but I am still stressing about my grades.”
Grange is very familiar with Niles commitment to both athletics and academics. And while she would like to see Niles be a little less hard on herself, she also knows that her great attitude and commitment is just what has made her and will continue to make her, a great success.
“Adrianna is very hard on herself and puts everything she has into both sports and her school work. I have to beg her to make sure she gets enough sleep because she tends to stay up very late to make sure her work is perfect and she’s prepared,” Grange said. “As great of a player as she is, she’s an even better person who I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know these past few years. Players like her are what makes coaching so much fun for me.”
