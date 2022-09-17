DRACUT – Entering Tuesday afternoon’s MVC Division 2 match against Dracut, while coming off a tough loss to Central Catholic in their previous match, the Tewksbury High Golf team was hoping to not only start off their MVC Division 2 season on a winning note, but they were also hoping to pick up their first win of the season after getting off to an 0-2 start after a pair of losses to MVC Division 1 rivals Andover and Central Catholic.
Well, the Redmen can certainly consider it ‘mission accomplished’ on both counts. They rolled to an 18-2 victory at Hickory Hill Golf Course to improve to 1-2 overall on the season, and perhaps more importantly, 1-0 in MVC Division 2 as they seek their third consecutive league crown. Dracut, meanwhile dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Junior Matt Cooke led the way for the Redmen, taking low medalist honors by shooting a 40 over the nine hole course to win his match 2-Up, while senior Ryan Flynn won his match 4 & 2, junior Ryan Baker won 3 & 2, senior Conor Cremin took a 1-Up decision, freshman Frankie Pacheco won 3 & 2 and sophomore Jake Civitarese won 4 & 3.
Jeremy Insogna and Victor Pacheco each halved their matches, while Cooke & Insogna won their best ball match 1-Up and Flynn and Baker took their best ball match 4 & 2
Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan was pleased to see his team pick up their first win of the season, and he was especially pleased with the way the Redmen responded to being thrown a bit of a curveball when they arrived at Hickory Hill. The Redmen had been expecting to play the front nine at Hickory Hill, but when arrived, they found out they would be playing the back nine. Still, the Redmen were not rattled
“Everyone was ready to go, prepared and we show up there with the expectation of playing the front as we talked about on the ride over, and found out that we were playing the back. I'm so very proud of how our guys handled the switch,” Sullivan said. “Last year it happened and none of us handled it very well and they were in matches a lot longer than we anticipated. This year everyone handled it great and out guys were ready to go early as we also know that there was weather in the forecast as well, so the threat of the match ending early was also there as well.”
While Dracut will not be the toughest opponent the Redmen will face this season, they are not a pushover, so Sullivan was happy to see the way his team took care of business against the Middies.
“This was a good one for us and our guys today! Dracut is much improved over the past couple of years and had a big number of players try out and join their program, so they have things moving in the right direction,” Sullivan said. “They also had six seniors in the lineup today, most of them with experience, so we were certainly concerned going in.”
The Redmen will be back in action next Tuesday for a home match at Tewksbury Country Club when the host MVC Division 2 rival Lowell. Sullivan is hoping to see his team carry the momentum from Tuesday’s match into their match with Lowell.
“Overall, today was a very good day for our guys. We played well on an unfamiliar course, which shows how our guys are getting better up and down our lineup as they are able to do that,” Sullivan said. “They'll continue to work and improve and be ready for our next match next Tuesday at home against Lowell.”
In their previous match against Central Catholic last Thursday on the road at Atkinson Country Club, the Redmen suffered a 17.5-2.5 loss to a powerful Red Raiders squad. Cooke was Tewksbury's medalist with a 38, but lost to Central's Will Miele who was the match medalist at 1 under 35. Scoring for the Redmen on the day were Baker and Civitarese, each of whom flatted their matches.
“It was a tough day for us, as Central was able to get out early in several matches and finish them us off resulting in a big win for them,” Sullivan said. "It was certainly disappointing for sure as we had six guys come out here on their own yesterday and pay the course, so felt like we were going to be competitive, and we weren't.
“It happens, Central is much improved again this year over where they have been the previous couple of years where we were fortunate enough to be able to come in here and bring home a few wins. I'm a guy that tips his hat to the other them when they are better, and they were that today, they were the much better team than we were today.”
JUNIOR VARSITY OPENS WITH A WIN
In addition to the varsity picking up their first win over Dracut on Tuesday, the Redmen Junior Varsity team also got a win, as they opened their season with a 13-7 win over Methuen at Tewksbury Country Club.
Individual winners for Tewksbury were Cooper Robillard, Michael Connors, Cam Heichman, David Penney, and Michael Hill. The Redmen JV squad will travel to Bradford Country Club to pay Haverhill on Thursday of this week as they continue to improve and gain valuable playing experience.
CORRECTION
In last week’s preview, Coach Sullivan stated that JV Coach Mark Weitz played golf at Stonehill College, however that was incorrect as he played at Suffolk University.
