WATERTOWN – Former Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey coach Bob McCabe used to refer to his elite teams from the mid 1990’s as the 'Little Engine That Could'. Well, the 2022-'23 Redmen's engine is not only so little anymore.
In fact, it's gigantic and loud as anything.
This past week, the Redmen came away with three more wins, beating Acton-Boxboro, 6-1 last Wednesday, Boston Latin, 4-0 on Saturday, only to come back 24 hours later to trounce Division 1 opponent Winchester, 6-1, to capture the championship title of the Brinn Division at the annual Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament held over three Sundays, with this contest at the Ryan Arena.
Tewksbury is now 16-1-1 on the season, and are now 38-3-1 dating back to last year's state championship season. The wins over AB and BL sealed the deal for the Redmen to be crowned the MVC Division 2 league champions.
Before Sunday's win the team was ranked No. 17 in the entire state by the latest Boston Herald Poll. After Sunday’s win, the Redmen moved up to the No. 2 spot in the MIAA’s Division 2 Power Rankings.
After getting off a slower start, this team is clicking on all cylinders right now, and once again it's been loads of fun to watch.
After Sunday's win, head coach Derek Doherty – who now has a record of 280-132-41 – was asked if the team had a motivational edge after not being one of the top-eight ranked teams of this unique tournament and not playing in the higher division.
“We are just trying to stay a steady course right now and play hard every day. The kids come to work every day and they do work hard. It's all about the power rankings and who we play. We have no control over that,” he said. “Maybe if we went a different route, we would have been picked (for the top division), but we're OK with that. The rules were set in the beginning and that's what we live with. We try to win every game that we play.”
That they have done – 12 times in a row. Sunday's victory came against Winchester, who had been playing phenomenal hockey as of late including wins over Natick, Belmont and Arlington and a 1-0 loss to another outstanding Reading team.
Tewksbury and Winchester were tied at 1-1 after the first, but certainly the Redmen carried play and had more offensive chances. In the second, it was all Tewksbury, as they exploded for three goals, before adding two more in the third.
“Our guys work very hard. Our goals (every game) is to beat guys to the puck, to play physical and get the puck to the net. And we play three lines. We try to go 1-2-3, 1-2-3 unless we have special teams and I think that wears teams down,” said Doherty.
That's exactly what happened throughout this game. Tewksbury simply wore down Winchester.
“They played their first line a lot in that second period. Number eight (Danny Collins) was on the ice a lot and my goal was just to try to wear them down,” said Doherty. “I feel very comfortable with putting any of our three lines out there. The third line keeps it simple, and that allows the first two lines to get some rest.”
Over the last few weeks, Doherty has sprinkled in freshman Jackson Feudo to the third line, to go along with freshman Tyler Bourgea, senior Andrew Whynot and junior Aidan Macdonald. Having that rotation paid off in the first period as Feudo gave the Redmen a 1-0 lead coming with 7:14 to in the period. He put home a rebound after Bourgea tipped a shot from the outside.
“Jackson has been bouncing around and today he scored a nice goal. He's been getting a lot more playing time and has been a lot more comfortable out there with the speed of the game and how we play and I feel more comfortable putting him out there,” said Doherty.
Winchester tied it up at 1-1 as Collins rifled a shot inside the left post coming on a 2-on-1 break.
The score remained that way until the opening shift of the second period. Nick DiCiccio sent a long stretch pass ahead to junior Matt Cooke, who got behind the defensemen. While coming in alone but getting bothered by a defenseman, he was able to get a shot off on the partial breakaway. It was stopped, but teammate Tyler Barnes – the tournament MVP (see related story) – was there on the doorstep. He took three whacks at it before the puck finally squirted through for what became the game winner.
Later on in the period, Brady Chapman scored a power play goal with assists going to Bourgea and Cooper Robillard. Then 25 seconds later with 1:27 to go, Cooke scored with assists going to Ryan Flynn and Conor Cremin.
The third period got extremely chippy but throughout all of that, the Redmen scored two more goals with Barnes getting his second on a pass from Jeremy Insogna, and then it was Insogna from Cooke and Cremin to seal the deal.
In the three-game tournament, Tewksbury defeated Burlington (3-1), Weymouth (6-3) and Winchester (6-1). On the season, the Redmen have outscored teams 80-18.
“The competition here is awesome. For us, it helps us so much. I appreciate (Arlington head coach) John Messuri and these guys inviting us to this tournament. We're a Division 2 team and we're playing with all of the Big-Boy public teams from Division-1. It just makes us better,” said Doherty.
Lost in all of the hoopla of the winning streak, the goals and so forth is the steady play of goalie Ben O'Keefe. He turned away 24-of-25 shot. He now sports a 1.04 GAA and a save percentage of .941.
“Benny is the best, just the best. He made some really good saves. In practice our guys have a hard time scoring on him and we do the power play. He's always square, he's big and he's just a different animal. He's not your typical goalie where it's like 'oh I have to be over here doing my own (pre-game rituals)'. He has fun,” said Doherty. “Before games, he's over there hugging and high-fiving guys and I never high-fived a guy when I played. He here's high-fiving me and everyone else and I'm like 'OK, if it works, I'll go with it'.
“He's a lot of fun and he's relaxed. He doesn't get rattled, even when he gives up a goal. He just stays the course.”
In the win over Boston Latin, O'Keefe made all 20 saves to record his seventh shut out of the season. Goals were scored by Barnes, Chapman and then Flynn go the last two. Cooke, Anthony DiFranco, Cremin (2), Flynn, Chapman and Robillard had assists.
In the win over AB, Cooke and DiCiccio led the way with three point nights. Cooke had two goals and one assists and DiCiccio had one goal and two assists. Bourgea added two goals, Insogna had a goal and an assist and Barnes had two helpers. Robillard, Chapman, Whynot and Robert Beggan had one assist each.
Tewksbury will have a week off before playing Winchester again in a non-league game scheduled for Saturday night at home starting at 6 pm. Before concluding the regular season with a red-hot Wilmington team on Wednesday.
“We had a big week here (with three wins) so luckily we have a week off. We played back-to-back games and (Saturday) was a very physical game with Boston Latin,” said Doherty. “We'll have a nice little break, rest of up and get ready to roll and face Winchester again on Saturday. They'll come out flying. In their minds they are probably thinking that they played bad today and they can beat us, so we'll be ready for it.”
