TEWKSBURY — The first play from scrimmage in the Tewksbury High football team’s game against Dracut on Friday was much like its season-opening loss to Danvers.
It got the Redmen’s attention.
After Dracut quarterback Jacob Pynn’s 87-yard pass play to Colin Arsenault that put the ball on Tewksbury 3-yard line, pretty much everything went the Redmen’s way. Tewksbury prevailed, 42-0 on Senior Night at Doucette Stadium.
The victory gives Tewksbury (6-1) the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title.
“It feels good,” said Tewksbury quarterback Danny Fleming, who ran for one touchdown, threw a pass for another and added a two-point conversion. “Now we’re trying to get to another level with the playoffs coming.”
Tewksbury plays its final game before the MIAA playoffs on Friday at Andover (7 p.m.).
The Redmen have now won six straight since its season-opening setback against Danvers.
“We knew we were a good football team, but we still had a lot of work to do,” said Fleming about the loss to Danvers. “We had to play our best all the time. We still have to get better and cut down on penalties.”
After that opening play on Friday, the Tewksbury defense forced the Middies to move backward with a fumbled snap on second-and-goal leading to a 16-yard loss. The threat ended on fourth-and-goal, when Colby Flahive made his first of two interceptions and he returned the ball to the Tewksbury 19. On Tewksbury’s second offensive play, Alex Arbogast ran 71 yards down the right sideline for the game’s first touchdown.
Tewksbury only ran five plays from scrimmage in the first quarter, but led, 20-0 at the end of the game’s first 12 minutes. Fleming broke loose for a 73-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next possession.
After Flahive made his second pick with 2:13 left in the quarter at the Dracut 22, on the second play of the series, Fleming found Michael Sullivan in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
“We never want to play down,” Fleming said. “We always want to play our best football.”
Said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward, “Danny is having a great year. He plays at one speed and our guys up front do a great job.”
Fleming scored his two-point conversion on a quarterback sneak after Sean Hirtle scored his second touchdown on a 95-yard return of the second half’s opening kickoff.
Hirtle scored his first varsity touchdown when he barged into the end zone from the two-yard line with 5:43 left in the second quarter.
“The fact is that Sean Hirtle is such an important piece of what we do all year long,” Aylward said. “I don’t think he thinks about stats. He just works very hard for the team.”
Fleming’s younger brother, Ryan, also scored his first varsity touchdown on an 11-yard run with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter.
On defense, Cole Kimtis and Isaias Pena came up with sacks.
The kickoff team forced Dracut (0-6) to start all of its possessions inside its own 35.
“Kodie LeGrand has done well for us at kicker,” Aylward said. “The coverage team has done great. For some of them, it’s their only responsibility and they take it very serious. Others have other responsibilities and they also take it seriously.”
On Friday, Tewksbury will end its regular season with a trip next door to face Andover (4-3) in a MVC cross-over game.
Tewksbury hasn’t played Andover since 2015, which was a 29-12 victory. Before that was 2012 when Andover came away with a wild 51-42 victory.
A victory this Friday should benefit the Redmen, who are Ranked No. 4 in the latest Division 4 MIAA Power Rankings.
“We have to get this game on Friday to stay in the tournament and then hopefully you can stay in it until the end because in the end there's only two teams,” said Aylward. “You have to get with that mentality and play with the sense of urgency.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
