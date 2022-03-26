BOSTON – Every morning last summer, Wilmington resident Lauryn Hanafin woke up real early, took a drive to Exeter, New Hampshire, so she could improve her craft.
On Sunday night, the senior captain and goalie of the Austin Prep Girls' Hockey team looked back on all of those mornings knowing every single one of those trips was well worth it. The coaching tips and improvement helped her through a perfect season. She guided the Cougars to a 27-0 record, which included making 17 saves in the team's 4-1 win over Arlington in the Division 1 State Championship Game held at the TD Garden.
“This (championship) means everything to me. It's my last season before I go play Division 1 college hockey next year (at Stonehill),” she said. “This just means everything to come here and win this championship title with such a great group of players and coaches, and just the environment of Austin Prep. It means so much to me personally.”
While the Boston newspapers have yet to announce its All-Scholastics for this season, Hanafin already has more awards than probably an entire roster has collectively. She is already a two-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and now is a two-time Division 1 state champion, as the Cougars were co-champions in 2020 when the final game was cancelled due to COVID-19. In addition, she is a three-time CCL All-Star, a two-time CCL Co-League MVP, a two-time CCL Goalie of the Year and has led the Cougars to two league championship titles. And she's a member of the National Honor Society.
While she has always been extremely talented, she said got to the next level, thanks to those training session days in the Granite State.
“My brother Pat Gigante has really encouraged me. I got where I am for a reason,” she said. “Besides him, I owe so much to Steve Mastalerz, my goalie coach. He's been a huge benefactor in my technique as a goalie. Over the summer, I drove up to Exter (New Hampshire) every day at 7 am to work with him and it got me so much better. It helped my prep for this season so much. I never felt as on as I do right now, which is great. He worked with me on everything. “
She said during those hot summer mornings, she worked on a variety of aspects, whether it be angles, glove, stickwork, sprawling saves, among other things.
“A big part of his training outside of technique and the speed and the explosiveness, is the mental aspect,” she said. “Pat has helped me with that and so have my coaches here (Stephanie Wood and Nikki Petrich). I remember when I came here as a sophomore, it was a big change and a big environment and it's high school hockey. They really restored my confidence in my playing. They got me to be as confident as I am in my playing and for that I am so grateful for the two of them.”
During the regular season this year, Hanafin — whose father Steve was a terrific baseball pitcher at WHS – finished 22-0 with 16 shut outs, an unbelievable marks including an 0.41 Goals Against Average and a.974 save percentage. She allowed just nine goals in 22 games.
In the post-season, she went 5-0 with three shut outs, posting similar numbers of 0.40 GAA and a .975 save percentage, all while allowing just two goals in five games.
Those numbers combined resulted in a 27-0 record, an 0.40 GAA, a .976 save percentage and 19 shut outs. She allowed just 11 goals in 27 games.
But numbers never tell the whole story. The state championship title is much more than numbers.
“As much as I have to put a hard effort in there, my team put just much effort in,” she said. “We as a team won that game. It was not one person, we as a team just did that. I think that's super important with the team bonding over the season, the 6 am practices and just being there for each other and all of that really transformed into how we played on the ice. It really showed with the energy on the bench, which was really amazing. When there was tough moments, (the players on the bench) really pushed us. It resulted in a big third period which we very well needed and this is just such a great feeling.”
While the numbers are all very impressive, Hanafin and the rest of the team felt incredible pressure all season, especially heading into this final. The Cougars were 26-0, the No. 1 seed – all season long – had outscored teams 152-10, including an earlier 6-1 win over their state final opponent. A loss would have been one of the biggest upsets in high school hockey memory. Having that pressure and tension building on you each and every day, easily can result in mental mistakes, holding the stick a bit tighter, trying to do too much, taking silly penalties. The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Arlington scored late in the first. After that the Cougars hung in there, keeping it a one-goal game until under three minutes left when AP scored two goals, the last an empty-netter.
“We knew coming in here that we had a red-blazing laser on our backs. We came in (26-0) so we had a big, red flashing target,” she said. “We knew that everyone was going to come for us and everyone wanted to beat us and no one wanted us to have that undefeated season. We just really focused on our play, we didn't focus on the noise around us and we just played how we knew how.
“We followed the coaches game plans, kept it simple, listened to their plays when they told us to do things a certain way. That was such a huge part, especially with our team's ability to move the puck so quickly and efficiently. When we play as a team and not as individuals, it's very, very hard to stop us. With our abilities and attention to detail, applied with our speed, it's very tough (to stop us).”
When things were getting intense in the second and third periods, which included a huge save down the stretch off the stick of Julia Krepelika, Hanafin said that she was able to get through those pressured moments, thanks to another influential figure.
“Before each period, I'll say a Psalms Verse to myself. I'm very Catholic and it's a big thing in my family. The verse I said last essentially means that if you act in good spirits, God will reward you and you'll live a great life of happiness essentially. I felt that I was being positive and if I did what I was supposed to do, with my Lord besides me, it would be a huge benefactor on how the game would transform,” said Hanafin.
The championship win finished off one incredible career for Hanafin, and the rest of the AP team.
“Lauryn has just been rock solid and has been a huge part of this team's success,” said head coach Stephanie Wood. “We have great defensemen, great forwards, so if teams are lucky enough to get through them, they then have to deal with her. It's been kind of a dream team for ice this year.”
