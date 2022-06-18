BILLERICA – As fantastic a season as the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team had this year on their way to a second consecutive CAC championship, as well as a State Vocational championship, the Rams got a stark reminder last Wednesday afternoon that baseball can also sometimes be a cruel game.
Taking the field against No. 11 Joseph Case High School in the Round of 16 of the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament, the No.6 Rams were doomed by just one bad inning on the day, allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, digging themselves a hole that despite their best effort, they couldn’t quite fight their way out of, as they fell by a score of 4-3 when Case scored what would prove to be the game winning run in the top of the sixth inning.
With the loss, the Rams ended their season with a record of 20-4, while case improved to 15-7 and advanced to the Tournament’s Elite Eight where they lost to Bay Path by an identical score of 4-3.
“We got off to a bit of a rough start. We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole there in the first inning,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “But I was proud of the way we battled back. That’s one thing we talked about after first inning. We have never quit in any game, and we knew we could battle back and we did. But one bad inning was all it took.”
Case jumped on top early on, getting some good rips in on junior lefty Conlen Powell, with four base hits in the first inning, including a one out ground rule double by senior first baseman Cooper Khoury to drive in a pair of runs and give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead. It looked like Powell might escape further damage at that point, as the next batter grounded out to second, but a little dribbler up the third base line for an infield hit by the next batter, Christian Chapman landed just out of the reach of both Powell and sophomore catcher Brendan Lee to allow Case to make it 3-0, which would obviously prove to be critical.
The Rams were held in check offensively for the first three innings by Case pitcher Ryland Pacheco, but in the bottom of the fourth inning, they began to chip away, getting one run after junior Mike Maselli of Wilmington singled to center and advanced to third after senior Shane Costello ripped a double down the left field line. Moments later, Lee lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Maselli and the Rams trailed 3-1 after four innings.
Shawsheen would draw even in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Nate Galanis of Tewksbury started the rally with a single to left. His older brother, sophomore Evan Galanis then reached on an error. Following a strikeout by the Rams, junior Mavrick Bourdeau (4-for-4) doubled to right to score Nate Galanis and make the score 3-2. Shawsheen would score once more in the inning when Maselli singled to center to drive in Evan Galanis to make the score 3-3.
Meanwhile, to say that Powell had settled down after the first inning would be an understatement. After allowing four hits many of them hard hit, in the first inning, Case could do nothing against him over the next four innings, as he did not allow a hit from the second through fifth innings.
“I was proud of the way he responded,” McCarthy said of Powell. “He didn’t get rattled. He knew he had the defense behind him. They hit the ball well against him in that first inning, but after that he really settled in and I was very proud of him. He will be one of our horses moving forward next season.”
Case did finally connect for a couple of hits in the top of the sixth when the first two batters reached with singles, but when senior Jack Glennon came on in relief, the Cardinals immediately hit into a double play after a nice play at third base by senior Owen Duggan. It looked like the Rams might come out of the inning unscathed, but the next batter, who happened to be the pitcher Pacheco, helped his own cause with a single to left to drive in what would prove to be the winning run and make the score 4-3.
Shawsheen threatened to at least tie the score in the bottom of the seventh, when a single by Bourdeau and a four pitch walk to Masellii put runners at first and second with one out. But a flyout to center and a strikeout left the runners stranded and sent the Rams into the off season.
“We felt like we had a chance there with the top of the order coming up in the bottom of the seventh.” McCarthy said. “Once again, there was no quit in them, for sure. But that was a big run that Case got in the top of the sixth. So, hats off to them. That put a lot of pressure on us. It was a well-played game by them.”
Like every other coach who doesn’t win a state championship, McCarthy would have liked to have seen his team win a few more games to stay alive. But at the same time, he knows that a 20-4 overall record, a league title and a state vocational title is a season to be proud of, even if was a little hard to be happy about it in the immediate aftermath of the Wednesday’s game.
“I am sure eventually we will look back on it and be happy with our season,” McCarthy said. “It just hurts right now. But like I just told the guys, if it didn’t hurt, it would mean you didn’t care. They put in so much work and time in to the season. It hurt now, but the reality is that 20-win seasons don’t come around very often. I am definitely very proud of the team, and maybe a few weeks from now we will look back on it and it will put a smile back on our face.”
