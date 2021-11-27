TEWKSBURY – Davenche Sydney has been a student at Tewksbury Memorial High School almost a year now. He transferred from Malden High last December. In that short amount of time, he has made an incredible impact, both in the classrooms and on the football field. The two-way standout lineman and team captain, has helped the Redmen win two straight Merrimack Valley Conference titles, all the while being a top student.
"It's been a weird situation for him with the route that he has taken to get here. I looked at some film of what he did as a sophomore over at Malden (High). He's obviously a big kid but he's more than just a big kid. He moves his feet good and I think he has a lot of potential at the next level. The biggest bonus with him is what an awesome demeanor he has and what a great kid that he is, what a great leader he has been and what a tremendous student he has been.
"To come into a building that has a lot less diversity than what he came from in Malden (is not easy). He's going to go places in life because he's a better listener and he's so articulate when he talks. He'll listen and he'll just scope out the scene. As time went on, I think he was kind of testing me out, testing the guys out, seeing what I'm all about and then he started joking around. I think he's kind of felt his way around. It's been great this year to see him come out of his shell and we would like to see him be a little bit more vocal.
"He's fantastic in the classroom. Every teacher he has speaks very highly about him. He's just an outstanding student. The kids have been awesome bringing him into the fold right out of the gate. We're just thrilled to have him and I think he's put himself into a great position to do some great things in life."
Sydney's parents and entire family are immigrants from Haiti.
“I'm the first person in my family to be born in the United States (in Cambridge) so it kind of puts a lot of pressure on me to succeed, but I feel like I'm doing alright right now,” he said, while noting that he has a younger brother Jaden, who attends the Ryan School. “I know a lot about my background. My mom is always telling me about people from back in Haiti. I have a lot of family back there. My whole Dad's side, they are all still in Haiti – only my mom's side is over here. I don't know any of my cousins from my dad's side or my uncles. I have heard of them (though)."
While most of his family is back in Haiti, he has quickly found a second one here.
"Coming over here, I feel like we're a family of one and the guys have my back,” said the All-Conference selection from the Fall-2 season. “They are always pushing me to become better and they always help me increase my strength or whatever I had to do (to get better) and to up myself. Over here there's more (cohesiveness). These are guys are really tough. They don't stop and they are just gritty."
As Sydney has been getting accustomed to his new surroundings here, he couldn't help but make a few cracks.
"I remember seeing (Tewksbury's) old field in the dirt — I don't know how they were able to play on that. I definitely could not have done that," he said with a laugh.
Sydney was a starting two-way lineman at Malden during his freshman and sophomore years. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound center and nose tackle, said immediately, while in the trenches, he was battle tested, which he said has led him to the road of success that he's on now.
"I have (usually) been bigger than everyone else, but I remember my freshman year, going against a dude who was like 350 (pounds)," he recalled. "I think that helped me grow as a person (and a football player) being a freshman and going against a kid who weighed 350 pounds. I think that boosted my stamina, gain confidence and move forward."
Throughout the Fall-2 season and here during this 7-3 season, Sydney has come up with a number of fantastic games, and big plays whether it be timely QB sacks against North Andover and Billerica in close wins, or just a memorable play from a blowout win over Hopkinton.
"There was a play where I was going down the field and I pancaked one person, then I got up and pancaked another like forty yards down the field. That was a big play right there," he said.
He's hoping to have more of those pancake plays when Tewksbury visits Wilmington on Thursday. He was asked what he knew about the Wildcats. He turned his head, and said, "Stick Willy?" before adding, "No (I don't know much about them or the tradition), but I feel like I'm learning more and more about it as the days go on. I feel like it's going to be a great game and I definitely feel the intensity (of it). I'm ready to fight."
That's what happens in the trenches. You fight for the edge, you fight for body position, you fight to give your teammates the holes to run through and the space to gain a big first down.
"They (the other linemen) are my brothers out here. My brothers have my back, so whenever we have a play, I know what he's doing, I know (another guy) is doing so I just have to go out and do what I need to do or whatever the coach wants me to do," he said.
The coach would like nothing more than a big game from his entire team – Sydney and on down the line. But either way, win or lose, Aylward knows this isn't it for Sydney in terms of football and success.
"He's had talks with some of those (college) coaches. He went to out Holy Cross with that recruiting class and (playing there) is going to be a bit of a long shot, but the NE-10 schools I think, particularly those that are stronger academically and have engineering and computer science programs, those are places where I would like to see him land because he can move within that," said Aylward. "It's going to be an academic decision, more than anything else in the end for him.
"I know the WPI's, the RPI's would love to have him. A lot of schools out of the CCC Conference have been interested in him. If he looks at schools like Merrimack and St. Anselm and some of those schools that have the (academic) programs (that he likes would benefit him more). If he's living on campus and has a full-time strength and conditioning coach (he could thrive). He's done good since we've had (the new weightroom here at Doucette), but he's going to do the work he needs to do, he'll stand in line and do whatever the program demands of him and he'll be great. I wish we had him longer. As good of a player he is, he's a much better person. He's just such a great kid to be around. Our kids are lucky to have him."
Sydney added this his plan is to study Bio-Medical Engineering, a field that he says his aunt is familiar with and has taught him a few things here and there. Until he decides what college he will attend, he knows that his last game with his "brothers" comes Thursday.
"I'm not really an emotional guy but I'm going to be sad a little bit. Everything has to move on, so you just have to keep pushing so after this (my plan) is to go and play college (football) so I'll look back at my memories (from playing here) and all I'm going to have is smiles,” he said with the biggest smile.
