BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech.
The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Fifth-seeded Old Rochester improved to 8-1 overall with a 47-19 victory over 12th-seeded Fairhaven (7-2).
Worcester (4-5), the 13th seed, played well at Shawsheen, taking a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and trailing 14-6 at halftime.
It remained a one-score game until the Rams scored early in the fourth quarter.
“They played tough defensively,” said Shawsheen coach Al Costabile. “They had great team speed. They made it tough on us.”
Charles Manu Jr. scored on a 72-yard run for Worcester just 1:45 into the action. The 2-point conversion failed and the Ram defense wouldn’t allow another point for the remainder of the evening.
Early in quarter No. 2, Shawsheen took the lead when sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley of Billerica found junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore Jack Finn of Billerica kicked the extra point.
Just before halftime, the Rams struck again with Tildsley throwing another touchdown pass, this one to junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington.
The 11-yard play and another kick by Finn gave Shawsheen a 14-6 lead with only 44 seconds left in the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Rams added to their lead early in the fourth when Tildsley and Copson connected again for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The extra point missed, but Shawsheen had a two-score lead that it would not relinquish.
“We had to grind,” said Costabile. “But I think that’s a good thing. I think it’s good when you’re able to do that and do what you have to do to win.”
Tildsley finished 11-for-19 in the air for 176 yards and three scores while the Rams also ran for 95 yards, 47 of them by Tildsley.
Worcester Tech managed only 160 yards of total offense, 72 on the touchdown run by Manu.
“Defensively we did a great job,” Costabile said. “We gave up one big play and pretty much kept things in check.”
James Tildsley of Billerica, Cullen Walsh of Wilmington and Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury led the Rams in tackles.
For the offense, Copson finished with five catches for 107 yards and the two touchdowns to lead the way.
Costabile said Old Rochester will be a tough test on Friday.
“It’s a senior-laden team and a physical team,” he said. “They run the ball very, very well.”
Old Rochester will be led by backs Jacksen Martin and Dylan DeWolfe and quarterback Noah Sommers.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Costabile added.
