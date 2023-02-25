They got by with a little help from their friends.
The Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team ended up finishing the 2022-2023 as co-champions of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference after Essex Tech skated to a 1-1 tie against Lowell Catholic on Sunday.
The tie left Essex and the Rams tied for the league crown after the teams beat each other in two regular-season contests.
“It’s great to get a share of the title,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “You always want to focus on (winning) the league and then you want to focus on the next step.”
Baker said Essex leaving the CAC at the end of the year is disappointing.
“It’s a shame to see them leave the league,” said Baker. “The league kind of drops with them leaving. We will continue to play them once or twice a year.”
Prior to learning of the league championship, the Rams had excellent non-league games against Haverhill, Marblehead and Fitchburg/Monty Tech.
Last Saturday, the Rams earned a 3-2 win on the road against Haverhill, two days after an exciting 3-2 overtime loss at home against Marblehead.
Tuesday, the Rams played Fitchburg/Monty Tech and skated to a 5-0 victory.
Against Haverhill, junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury had the game-winning goal in the third period.
Senior Kevin Ackerley and junior Keenan Considine of Wilmington had the other Ram goals while assists went to junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington, junior Chase Darcey of Billerica, freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington and junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury.
The game with Marblehead was a thriller.
Tied 1-1 after two periods, the visitors took a 2-1 lead with 8:34 left when junior Cam Waldman scored.
Two minutes later, the Rams drew even as senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury converted a chance out front. Considine started the scoring chance with a nice rush into the Marblehead zone.
Marblehead scored the game-winning goal just 53 seconds into the five-minute overtime session to hand Shawsheen just its third loss of the season. Senior Drake Wyman scored for the visitors with sophomore Crew Monaco earning the assist.
After a scoreless first period, Marblehead took a 1-0 lead at 5:41 of the second when sophomore James Caeran scored a goal assisted by junior Hogan Sedky.
Junior Liam Milne of Wilmington answered one minute later for Shawsheen, tying the score.
Milne also had an assist on the goal by Calouro.
Against Fitchburg/Monty Tech, junior goalie Mike Cedrone picked up the shutout behind another terrific defensive effort by the Rams.
“We’re limiting shots and taking care of the puck,” Baker said. “They’re doing what they have to do and Mike did a great job in the net.”
Shawsheen erupted for four second-period goals to break open a 1-0 contest after the first 15 minutes.
A five-minute major penalty called against Fitchburg changed the game.
Just 34 seconds after the power play started, sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica scored with Thibert assisting.
Before the penalty ended, Shawsheen made it 3-0 when Chase Darcey scored. Sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford picked up the assist.
“The power play was outstanding,” said Baker. “We worked the puck well thanks to Coach (Cory) Suprey taking care of the power play.”
Late in the second, Chase Darcey and Brady Darcey added goals, Brady’s a marvelous end-to-end rush. Junior Collin Lawson of Wilmington assisted Chase’s goal and Chase assisted Brady’s tally.
In the first period, Cullity scored the Shawsheen goal, assisted by Chase Darcey. Chase finished with two goals and two assists on the day.
