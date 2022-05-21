TEWKSBURY – Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team defeated North Andover, 8-6. The Redmen were down 3-0 going to the bottom of the fifth before scoring six runs. The Scarlet Knights answered back with three of its own in the top of the sixth before the Redmen countered with two on the home half to pull out the back-and-forth win.
Sam Ryan had a big day as she was 2-for-4 at the plate with a three-run home run, while she also was the winning pitcher, going the distance, giving up nine hits, three earned runs, while walking one and striking out eight.
Also offensively, Alyssa Adams, Aislin Davis, Sydney Whalen and Samantha Perkins each had a hit, but also combined to have two doubles, two RBI, score three times, walk once and steal two bases.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury trailed Andover 5-0 after three innings before scoring 12 runs in the fourth, before adding a combined five more in the next two innings before the game was called due to the Mercy Run Rule.
Pitcher Whitney Gigante was the winning pitcher as she went 5 innings, giving up three earned runs, while walking three and striking out eight.
Offensively, Tewksbury had a lot of stars. Becca Harris and Abigail Tower were the lone batters with multiple hits. Harris finished 2-for-4, with a double, triple, a walk, scored a run and knocked in three. Tower was also 2-for-4, as she had a triple, scored three runs, knocked in three and had a stolen base.
The combination of Perkins, Whalen, Davis, Gianna Pendola, Maddie Stovesand and Avery Della Piana combined to go 6-for-14 with three doubles, a triple, 7 RBI, while scoring 11 runs, walking eight times and stealing six bases.
On Tuesday night, Tewksbury was defeated by Haverhill, 4-3, to fall to 13-3 on the season. Pendola and Adams had two hits each, while the later drove in two runs.
Tewksbury faced Lawrence on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will be off until hosting North Reading on Monday (6 pm), followed by two more home games with Wilmington and Billerica next Wednesday and Thursday.
