BOSTON – Back in 2014-'15, the Tewksbury Squirt AAA Jr Redmen Hockey team's season was displayed in the Town Crier on a weekly basis, thanks to articles sent in by the team's coaches, Mike Chapman, Sean O'Keefe and BJ Doherty. That season was pretty magical as the Jr. Redmen played an 80-game schedule, made it to the New England Regionals and also lost an epic 2-1 double overtime game to Triton in overtime at the Massachusetts Tier-2 Championship Tournament.
A handful of that roster – mostly Andrew Della Piana, Brady Chapman, Conor Cremin, Ryan Flynn, Billy Doherty, Jason Cooke and Ben O'Keefe – continued to play with one another as they made it through the ranks of youth hockey.
On Sunday, those seven players were among those Redmen players on the TD Garden ice, and while they fell short of the state championship as Squirts, they didn't fall short of a state championship at the high school level. They all were part of the 3-1 victory over Canton.
“We all grew up playing together and then we get here (and it continued). We used to win tournaments (at the youth hockey level) and it was cool to do that as a team,” said TMHS captain Jason Cooke. “Just to grow up with those guys, literally grow up with them and to get to such a big stage here today together (was so special).”
Sunday was obviously a special day for each and every player on the Redmen team. For Jason Cooke, he took away a few extra special moments in the celebration. The first one started with his younger brother Matthew, the talented sophomore sniper, who for the third straight game, scored the game's first goal to get the Redmen rolling.
“He's had such a great playoff run. He has taking every team by storm and he's only a sophomore. He just has such grit and determination and he's going to be a big problem for every team over the next two years,” said big brother.
When the buzzer went off and the team celebrated, it didn't take long before the two shared a great moment together.
“It was awesome (to share this with Matthew). Growing up we played for Tewksbury Youth Hockey and there's pictures of us when we were little and skating in the backyard. (Winning a state championship with him is) really is a dream come true. I'm sure our parents are proud of us and are glad to see us (both win), but it's surreal. I wouldn't want it any other way. I absolutely love the kid ,so I wouldn't want it any other way.”
After that special moment, Jason Cooke eventually found all of his teammates, one in particular, one of his 'other' brothers.
“After the game was over, I went up to (Andrew Della Piana) and gave him a huge hug,” said Jason. “He's like a brother to me. I know he may not get on the ice all that much, but he means so much to this team and just everyone means so much to this team. To give him that hug, just reminded me of so many old times winning the Woburn Turkey Day Classic and we would score in overtime (to win). All of this is just awesome, it's so surreal.”
Cooke and fellow captain Caden Connors spoke at length about a handful of his teammates, especially some of the seniors like Della Piana, who may not have played as much as they wanted or hoped, but never for one second complained about it.
“Cody (Mercuri), Dellie, (John) Ragucci and there's others but especially those three, they came every single day to practice and they worked hard and just loved being with us,” said Connors. “The thing that we have preached all year is we're a family and I really mean that. We do everything together, everything we do is as a group. I think you can tell that on the us by the way that we all play. We just really love each other and we're just really happy that we all got it done together.”
They certainly did – something they have all been dreaming about since they were kids. Since they were on the Squirt AAA team together. Since they were freshmen in high school, and since they knocked off Duxbury in double-overtime to reach the state final.
“This was a dream come true,” said Cooke. “I hope at least one kid out there can go to bed tonight saying I want to do that when I’m in high school. It’s crazy when you come to the game. The whole town comes out. It's more than a hockey game, we’re playing for the town. I hope they’re proud of us now.”
