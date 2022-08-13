WORCESTER – Hockey Night in Boston wrapped up their slate of summer tournaments this past week, with the best of the best from earlier tournaments competing in the Boys and Girls Major Showcase Tournaments at Worcester Ice Center. The Boys Major Showcase was held from July 28-July 31, while the Girls Major Showcase was held this past weekend, from August 4-8.
After their outstanding performances in HNIB Tournaments earlier this summer, several Tewksbury and Wilmington residents were selected to play in the Showcase, and they did not disappoint, with several players standing out for their teams.
GIRLS MAJOR SHOWCASE
While several players stood out, there were none better than Tewksbury’s Sammy Taber. The Cushing Academy senior helped lead her Northern New England team to a perfect 7-0 record over the four-day tournament, scoring a remarkable 20 points, on 11 goals and 9 assists.
Taber kicked off her tournament with three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Eastern in her first game, and followed that up with three more goals and an assist in aa 7-0 win over Worcester County the next day. She continued her hot scoring in the playoffs, with a goal and an assist in Northern’s 6-0 win over Southern New England in the semifinals and an assist in the 3-0 championship game win over Western.
Wilmington was well represented as well, with Cushing Academy’s Julia Lambert helping to lead Mass Public/Catholic to a 4-1 record and appearance in the semifinals with a goal and two assists over her five games.
Meanwhile, Lily MacKenzie of Stoneham/Wilmington had a goal and three assists over four games for Northeast, and Ella Cedrone of the Holderness School helped lead Worcester County to the semifinals with a goal and three assists over six games.
BOYS MAJOR SHOWCASE
On the Boys side, several stars from Tewksbury had an impact for their teams, particularly three players who played for Team North Shore, helping to lead them to a 4-1 record and appearance in the quarterfinals.
Tewksbury High’s Matt Cooke led the way offensively for North Shore, with four goals and an assist, scoring on goal in four consecutive games for his team, while defenseman Caden Connors had a goal and two assists, and goalie Ben O’Keefe posted a 2.67 Goals Against Average playing parts of all five games, including stooping all 20 shots he faced in two games combined against Bay State.
Central Catholic’s Andrew Duval had three goals and an assist in his six games for Team Middlesex in leading them to a 4-2 record, while Hebron Academy’s Nick Theodos had a goal and three assists on four games for Team Coastal. Theodos was also selected the tournament All-Star team where he had a goal and two assists for the Orange All-Stars in their 5-4 loss to the White All-Stars
