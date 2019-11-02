WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY – Back in 1999, the Town Crier Sports Staff selected its first ever Coach of the Decade and Male and Female Athletes of the Decade in both towns, Tewksbury and Wilmington. In Tewksbury, the winners were Bob MacDougall, MaryAlice Brady and Tim Lightfoot and in Wilmington, it was Paul Lyman, Danny Ballou and Judy O'Connell.
Ten years later in 2009, we decided to change up the process. We put together a panel of 10-people who voted on nominees which were put together by the Town Crier Staff. The ten people (who remained anonymous) were made up of other local sportswriters, some others coaches on both the two high schools who were not nominated, as well as some local residents, who were familiar with the local sports scene.
The winners that time were Steve Levine, Mike Rocco and Kelly Boyle in Tewksbury and then in Wilmington, it was Steve Scanlon, Ernie Mello and Lani Cabral-Pini.
Well another ten years has gone by and we're at it again. We elected to have the same process of a 10-person panel, again made up of local sportswriters, coaches and sports fans from both towns. The ten people have voted and the results are in, but we're not going to share them until the section comes out sometime in December (so we'll probably tease it a few more times).
In my opinion, the beauty of having a ten-person panel to vote on this is to get as many different opinions and thoughts as possible. In a process such as this, many people have different thoughts of what makes up an "Athlete of the Decade" whether people factor more on accomplishments in high school, in college, both, or whether or not the athlete played one sport, two or even more than that? It seems like everyone weighs these thoughts differently when casting their votes.
Putting something like this together is never easy, so in a brief summary, I chose the panel, the nominations, did the background checks on each candidate and sent the packets out to each person on the two panels. They then ranked each candidate on a point system from their top to bottom, and then obviously from there the candidate with the most points is selected as the winner. In case of tiebreakers, the person with more first, second, third, etc., votes wins out.
In Tewksbury, all three categories had ten candidates, but in Wilmington, it was different with eight coaches and eight female athletes and then eleven male athletes.
My guidelines for the nominees were pretty simple: the athletes had to graduate from either Wilmington, Tewksbury or Shawsheen Tech (from Wilmington or Tewksbury). No athletes who were on the list back in 1999 were eligible. In terms of coaches, only those who coached at the three schools were eligible.
In terms of accomplishments/accolades, the panel voted on what the coaches and athletes did from January 1, 2010 to September 1, 2019.
So below are the nominees in each category and for both towns and they are listed in alphabetical order. The section with the winners and their stories will be completed sometime in December. I'm also planning on selecting the Top-10 high school teams from the decade per each town. We will also have the entire voting tab, except we will not publish the names of the people on the panel.
If you feel as if I forgot anyone, or if you would like to comment on this/the nominees/the process, feel free to send me an email at: jamiepote@hotmail.com.
TEWKSBURY
COACH: Brian Aylward (football), Chuck Baker (Shawsheen Tech ice hockey/boys lacrosse), John Byrnes (track), Phil Conners (boys basketball), Al Costabile (Shawsheen Tech football), Derek Doherty (boys hockey), Mark Donovan (Shawsheen wrestling), Peter Fortunato (track/cross-country), Peter Molloy (track/cross-country) and Sarah Oteri (Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op girls hockey).
MALE: Anthony Arcari (football/track), Kevin Dick (football/basketball/lacrosse), Mike Famiglietti (cross-country/track), John Fiorello (track), Eddie Matovu (football/track), Derek Petti (ice hockey/golf), James Sullivan (football/lacrosse), Devin Summiel (Shawsheen, Football), Cory Thomas (cross-country/track) and Evan White (college track).
FEMALE: Jess Bridle (volleyball/track), Nicole Chaet (soccer/basketball), Kelly Golini (ice hockey/ lacrosse), Ally Greene (field hockey/track/softball), Sherri Liggiero (field hockey/basketball/softball), Tiffanie Marsh (softball/volleyball), Lauren Polimeno (cross-country/track), Chelsee Porcaro (volleyball/basketball/softball/track), Rachel Sessa (cross-country/soccer and track) and Leanne Tucker (field hockey/track).
WILMINGTON
COACH: Chuck Baker (Shawsheen ice hockey/boys lacrosse), Aldo Caira (baseball), Al Costabile (Shawsheen Tech football), Mark Donovan (Shawsheen Tech wrestling), Sue Hendee (girls soccer), Jay Keane (girls basketball), Steve Scanlon (boys soccer/ boys ice hockey) and Brian Schell (cross-country/track).
MALE: Erik Alatalo (cross-country/track), Connor Bennett (basketball/track), Mike Curtis (golf, ice hockey /baseball), Drew Foley (soccer/ice hockey), Alex Furlong (football/wrestling), Jackson Gillis (baseball), Brian Hurley (football/ice hockey), Cam Owens (ice hockey/baseball), John Parsons (football/basketball/track/lacrosse) Tyler Roberts (football/lacrosse) and Vinny Scifo (baseball/basketball).
FEMALE: Lauren Bennett (volleyball/track), Kaitlyn Cowden (track/basketball), Emily Crannell (softball/basketball), Amy Fahey (basketball), Dana Goulet (soccer/basketball/softball), Alexcia Luna (track) and Olivia Wingate (soccer/ice hockey).
*P.S. The first person who emails me (one guess only) the correct winners of all six candidates, gets a free lunch on me at Wilmington House of Pizza.
