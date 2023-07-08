Shawsheen Tech junior varsity baseball coach Kevin Bloom and his Rams had quite a spring.
The Rams played 22 times and chalked up 22 victories.
“The season was perfect in many ways,” said Bloom. “We played and competed as a team with the focus on contributing to whatever was needed to help the team win, putting individual concerns secondary.”
Included in Shawsheen’s 22 wins was 16 triumphs by the 10-run mercy rule.
Shawsheen piled up 261 runs, almost 12 runs per game, and allowed only 19 runs the entire season, less than one run per game on average.
The Ram pitching was an obvious highlight of the campaign.
“Our pitchers threw 13 shutouts and struck out 213 batters, averaging two and inning,” Bloom said.
Junior lefty Matt Flynn of Tewksbury helped lead the staff. He had four wins including a no-hitter in his last start of the season against Greater Lowell. In that contest, Flynn was one error away from a perfect game.
Justin Daniluk-Poirier, a sophomore lefty from Billerica, had seven wins and struck out 68 batters in 31 1/3 innings.
Wilmington resident Will Trach, a freshman, had four wins including an impressive performance in a 4-1 win over Billerica.
Others contributing for Shawsheen were Ryan Jamieson, a sophomore righty from Billerica, Luca Gabardi, a sophomore righty from Wilmington, and Jake Carr, a freshman righty from Wilmington. All of those pitchers earned two wins each.
Defensively, the Rams were also solid behind their pitching staff.
Freshman Eric Banda and junior Jake Doherty, both from Wilmington, split the catching position with both working well with their pitchers, blocking balls in the dirt, and throwing runners out.
Sophomore Kevin O’Brien from Billerica played strong up the middle seeing time at both shortstop and second base.
Sophomores Peter D’Orsi (outfielder from Billerica), Gabe Thompson (second baseman from Bedford), and Jack Larson (first baseman from Billerica) each made key defensive plays at pivotal points of games.
On offense, Shawsheen had just as many standouts.
Daniluk-Poirier batted over .500, led the team in runs scored and second in RBIs.
Trach was among the team leaders in runs scored, RBIs, extra base hits, and slugging percentage before getting a late-season call-up and eventually starting for the varsity team.
Jamieson batted over .500 and led the team in extra base hits and on-base percentage before also getting pulled up to the varsity late in the year.
Carr also batted over .500 and led the team in RBIs
Sophomore Will Holloway of Tewksbury set the tone in the leadoff spot, was second on the team in runs scored, first in stolen bases and saw time for the varsity in the tournament as a pinch runner/courtesy runner.
Banda hit for power and average while consistently getting on base.
Bloom also credited his coaching staff for the team’s success.
“Also integral to the success of the JV team is coach Russ Boutwell, who volunteers his time to work with our players and teach them how to play the game the right way as well pass along his love for the game,” Bloom said. “Coach Russ has remained connected with the Shawsheen Baseball program long after his two sons (Derek and Tyler) wore the Rams uniform.”
Bloom also said the varsity staff has been vital in the JV squad’s performance.
“I am grateful to Varsity Coach Brian McCarthy and Varsity Assistant Coach Rob McIsaac for the support they provide to all three levels of the Shawsheen Baseball program,” said Bloom. “It truly is a program where each player is valued and supported with the goal of developing the individual as a player, a student, and a person.”
PEACH SHINES FOR SOFTBALL
The Shawsheen Tech junior varsity softball program ended the season with a 6-10 overall record.
Gianna Peach of Wilmington was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.
The Rams ended up with impressive wins over Arlington Catholic and Greater Lowell.
“We started off the season with some tough losses,” said JV coach Sean Hines. “But we finished strong.”
BOYS LACROSSE GOES 8-1
The 8-1 record for the Shawsheen Tech boys junior varsity lacrosse team was nice, but coach Scott Hewitt was just as happy seeing how his Rams accomplished that impressive record this spring.
“It’s a great group of primarily freshmen and sophomore kids who all want to play lacrosse,” said Hewitt. “It was evident with practice attendance and the way they performed in games.”
Freshman Jacoby Patterson was a standout for the JV team that eventually became a big contributor to the varsity squad. Patterson played in four varsity contests and had eight goals.
Darion Considine was also moved up to the varsity put up five goals and two assists, Mike Cedrone had four varsity goals and three assists.
“These three were big contributors throughout the JV season,” Hewitt said.
Other notable players on the JV squad offensively included Griffin Taylor at attack/midfield, Charlie Shannon, Braydon Johnson and Jackson Elliot at midfield.
On defense, first-year player freshman Jimmy Tildsley had a great season, while other top performers included Tommy Peterson and Logan Itri, who have settled in at long pole, and Kyle Marone, a great defensive midfielder.
The starting JV goalie was Nathan Malandain, who was also the backup for the varsity squad and appeared in several games for the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.