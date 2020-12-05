TEWKSBURY – About six weeks ago, the Town Crier started a new series featuring TMHS fall athletic teams of the past, which had deep state tournament runs or success. The series started with a look at the 1988 Girls Cross-Country team which won the program's first ever Eastern Mass Championship title.
After that, came stories on the 1982 Boys Soccer team, the 2006 Field Hockey team, the 2012 Boys Cross-Country team, the 1990 Football team and earlier before this series started, we also looked back at the 1990 Golf team.
Now we come full circle and take a look at several other TMHS Girls Cross-Country teams. The 1990 team captured the Class B Eastern Mass title and later on, the 1994 and '95 teams put together back-to-back magical seasons.
In 1994, the Redmen were 10-0, were crowned MVC League and Meet Champions, finished second at both the Class B Meet and the All-State Meets.
The 1995 team were also MVC League and Meet Champions, finished as the Class C Eastern Mass Champions and were the runners-ups at the Division 2 All-State Meet.
All three of those teams were coached by Hall of Famer Bob MacDougall. A former runner at the University of Michigan, MacDougall compiled a record of 177-72-1 as the girls coach, won three Eastern Mass Championship titles, and from 1994 through 1997, his teams finished either second or fourth at the All-State Meets.
In addition, he won 11 MVC Championship titles, five MVC Meet Championships, two Bay State Invitational Championships, four Bedford Invitational Meet Championships and two Northern Area Meet Championships.
Counting his years of coaching the boys cross-country, and indoor and outdoor girls track teams, MacDougall finished with an overall record of 482-239-1, including six state championship titles, 36 MVC Championship Titles, 10 MVC Conference Meet Championship Titles, 5 State Class Relay Championships, and 10 various other meet championships for a total of 67 championship titles of some kind.
In addition he was named a Lowell Sun Coach of the Year 19 times, the Boston Globe Coach of the Year in 1988, the Town Crier Coach of the Year three times, the Town Crier’s Coach of the 90s decade, and was also inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame back in 2006.
“(Coach MacDougall) really knew how to train us,” said April Lambert, upon her Hall of Fame Induction in 2010. “He always had us so prepared. When you were on his teams, there was no drama, no quarrels — we just all had a goal of wanting to be on the team, being friends with each other and trying our best. He was about doing things the right way, and getting everyone together as a team and making it so enjoyable for all of us.”
Lambert was a freshman on the '94 team and then really made her presence felt as a key member of the '95 team. The '94 team blew away the competition at the MVC Championship Meet finishing with 35 points, well ahead of Chelmsford (76) and Andover (85).
Tewksbury's Jenn Lavalle was the top overall place finisher as she finished the 2.78 mile course at Chelmsford High with a time of 16:22 and was followed by another talented freshman and fellow Hall of Famer Jenn Takach (2nd, 16:32) and then Mandy DeRoche was fourth at 17:12.
The tri-captains on that team included: Becky Snyder, Lavalle and Ann Lane. The rest of the team included: Amy DeFelice, Stephanie Clark, Marie Meuse, DeRoche, Lambert, Mary McGrath, Nicole LeBouef, Takach, Gretchen Wiseheart, Karen Segur, Jessica Kelleher, Joanna Ritchie, Rachel Neff, Cheryl Curtin, Christina Neff, Sarah Zawacki, Julia Milley, Lisa Orzechowski and Kristine Ryan. Jennifer Brooks was the assistant coach.
The 1995 team also made quick work at the MVC Championship Meet finishing again with 35 points, ahead of Haverhill (53) and Lowell (91).
Takach was the overall winner coming in at 16:25 for the 2.75 mile course, followed by LeBoeuf (7th, 17:33), Danielle Bastien (8th, 17:39), Nicole Morandi (9th, 17:46), Lambert (10th, 18:02) and Karen Segur (11th, 18:03).
Before the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet, Takach suffered a broken collarbone in an accident while attending church, yet she still ran, finishing third overall with a time of 19:33. DeRoche, who was on crutches for almost the entire season with a hip injury, was 47th overall at 21:23.
Coming in between Takach and DeRoche included Bastien (20th, 20:44), Morandi (27th, 20:53), LeBoeuf (32nd, 20:59), Segur (45th, 21:21) and Lambert (46th, 21:22).
“The key to the win was having all of the girls finish in the top fifty,” said MacDougall. “If we can continue to do what we have been doing, we could do very well this Saturday (at the All-State Meet). But we have to watch out for the teams that we already beat earlier this year. They will be ready for us.”
Being part of two dynamic teams is something Lambert said she will always remember.
“It was a great feeling to be a part of the cross country team,” she said back in that 2010 interview. “We had such a diverse group of people, and it was great seeing how it all worked out. We had a lot of girls who were really good and who trained really hard. I remember back then I would get up the morning, have a Pop Tart, skip lunch and then run (3.1 miles), and if I only knew how to eat properly back then.”
The 1995 team included: MacDougall and Brooks; captains Ritchie, Clark and Ryan; Curtin, LeBoeuf, Rachel Neff, Morandi, Bastien, DeRoche, Lambert, Christina Neff, McGrath, Segur and Takach, as well as Molly Boyle, former Town Crier Sports intern Kristen Purser, Janel Mootrey, Jennifer Dolan, Jennifer Barnes, Michelle DeFelice, Amy DeFelice, Meghan Goodhue, Roxanne LeBlonde, Marie Meuse, Kelly Ryan, Julia Milley, Sarah Zawacki, Lisa Orzechowski, Jessica Kelleher and Bonnie Chan.
