NEWBURYPORT – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team wrapped up its season this past week with three games, losing to Chelmsford (5-3), Central Catholic (5-1) and Newburyport (4-3), which put the team's record at 6-11-1 overall, which was not enough to qualify for the new statewide playoff.
Senior Daniela Almeida had three strong games to finish off her incredible career. She scored two goals in each the Chelmsford and Newburyport games, and also had the one against Central. She ended the season scoring 17 goals and assisting on four others.
“She played phenomenal especially in the Newburyport game,” said head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “I thought we moved the ball around really well as a team and played really well. We were able to put all of the seniors in for the final 15 minutes of the game which was nice.”
That loss ended a frustrating season for the Redmen. After starting out 3-2, the team went 1-6-1 over its next eight games, before winning two in a row, and then losing three in a row. Of the losses, eight came against teams ranked in the top 35 in all of Division 1, including No. 17 North Andover, No. 24 Andover, No. 28 Central Catholic, No. 34 Chelmsford and No. 35 Methuen, as well as two defeats against the No. 14 ranked Newburyport and No. 20 ranked Pentucket Regional teams out of Division 3.
“We play in such a hard conference so when we play non-league games, you really notice how tough our conference really is. Newburyport was a beatable team, Wilmington we beat, Bedford we beat, so I think we just have a really tough conference. We're in MVC Division 1, so we're facing all of those top teams twice.
“We had a tough season and being in such a difficult conference made it tough. We had a great group of girls, they worked really hard. We had one week where we played three games in a row and that's hard but they battled through. At the end of the day, they were a good team, who pushed through, who worked really hard and who are all great kids. We had fun.”
The season also meant the end for 12 seniors including: Noelia Cura, Jordan Sheehan, Ashlyn Nawn, Ashley Bielecki, Natalia Nickerson, Almeida, Raia Price, Sarra Barkallah, Kassidy MacDonald, Christina Wentworth, Kati Polimeno and Rachel Picher.
“We lose 12 seniors. We do have a lot of talented JV kids coming up which is great. Coach Jamie Bruno had a great season and she has a lot of hard working kids, who play soccer year round. They'll come up and have their chance next year, so we'll be a young team. That's kind of how it goes and I'm excited to see what they will bring to the table,” said Tavantzis.
