BILLERICA — If you heard about a wrestling team that sent three wrestlers to the All-State Tournament and came away with two champions and a runner up, it would be looked at as a pretty great accomplishment for that team. That would be considered to be a pretty strong wrestling program.
Now consider one family accomplishing that feat all on their own, and you begin to get an idea of just what a special wrestling season the Tildsley family just had. The three siblings, Tayla, Sid and James, each just wrapped up seasons that would make any family proud to have just one of their members accomplish, let alone three.
Tayla and Sid, a senior and a freshman respectively at Shawsheen Tech, both captured the All-State championship in their weight classes at the All-State Tournament a few weeks ago at Game On in Fitchburg, with Tayla winning the Girls All-State title at 147 pounds and Sid winning the boys title at 132 pounds in his way to completing an undefeated season. James, meanwhile, came up just short of matching his siblings, earning a second place finish at All-States at 106 pounds. Oh, by the way, did we mention that James is an eighth grader wrestling for Billerica High School?
Their father Brian, a former star wrestler at Wilmington High who went on to captain the UMass Lowell Wrestling team and was on the sidelines for each of their victories as an assistant coach with Shawsheen.
The performance at the All-State Meet by the Tildsleys only tells part of the story, however. Not only did they have an incredible performance at that meet, they also had tremendous seasons overall, with Sid going 60-0, while capturing sectional, Division 1 State, All-State and New England titles. James meanwhile overcame a gruesome finger injury to win a sectional title, while also taking third place at the Division 2 State Tournament, and second at both All-States and New Englands. Tayla meanwhile, spent most of her season competing and winning several matches against boys before finally winning the state title that had eluded her the previous two seasons.
TAYLA BREAKS THROUGH
With the cancellation of all post season wrestling meets last season, due to COVID, Tayla Tildsley lost her opportunity to compete for an All-State title and complete a mission that had eluded her during her freshman and sophomore seasons when she had reached the finals of the tournament only to come up just short of claiming the state crown.
But she was not going to be denied this time around, as she swept through the competition on her way to winning the title at 147 pounds. Tayla started her tournament like she was on a mission, pinning Joanna Gary of Nashoba Tech in the quarterfinals in just 15 seconds, before moving on to the semifinals where she pinned Billerica High’s Sofia Vraka in a time of 2:55.
That left only her finals opponent Ella Agudelo of Agawam standing between her and a state title, having come so close before, Tayla was not going to take any chances this time around, and she made short work of Agudelo, pinning her in a time of 1:01 to claim the title.
With the win came not only the joy of being a champion, but also a flood of emotions for her former coach, the late Mark Donovan, who had been such an influence on her prior to his death due to cancer in October of 2021.
“I felt relieved, because I worked so hard and I definitely wanted to win it, especially my senior year, and especially without having Dunnie here, I wanted to win it for him,” Tayla said. “Even though I wish he was in my corner, I had coach (Doug) Pratt in my corner and my dad, so it was kind of cool doing it for the people who had supported me for the whole season. And I knew Dunnie was still there with me.”
Tildsley’s relationship with Donovan was extra special for her, particularly with the way he welcomed her to Shawsheen when she was not quite sure about her decision to attend the school.
“From freshman year, he kind of took me under his wing, because I was super hesitant at first about going to Shawsheen, but he helped me out and helped guide me, so we had a great relationship,” Tayla said. “I loved annoying him and aggravating him over the years. We got super close and he was just somebody who I could always go to and talk to, because I knew he was super close with my family and close to me. He was just that kind of person for me.”
One of the things that made Donovan such a legendary coach was his famous tough love style of coaching, where he could bring the hammer down on an athlete just as quickly as he would wrap his arms around them for a hug. Tayla may have been the exception to that rule, because Donovan seemed to leave out the ‘tough’ part of his love.
“I was his first girl, so we were close anyway, but I think I sort of had a special place in his heart. He would never yell at me, or get mad at me like he would with the boys,” Tayla recalled with a laugh. “He would just be like ‘ok Tayla, that’s fine, you do what you want to do’. He was super proud of me. He wanted to see my name up there on the banner, so it meant a lot to me to finally get that this year, so I can leave something behind.”
While Donovan may have been a little softer with Tayla than the boys, there was nothing soft about the competition she would face on a daily basis in practice or in meets when she was squaring off against boys. She was grateful for that training, as it brought out the best in her when she competed against girls.
“I think it helps me a lot, honestly, because boys are just physically going to be naturally stronger than girls,” Tayla said. “So, I always had to work to get up to their level, and once you do get to that level, wrestling girls that are technically supposed to be on the same level as you physically it is not necessarily easier, but it definitely helps me train better going against boys.
“I think it’s pretty cool when I beat one of the boys. I feel really proud of myself. I kind of feel like a badass, when I come off. I feel like when I go on the mat, I have nothing to lose, because no one is expecting a girl to win, so when I come off it is just like a relief with that good feeling and show people that if you work hard, you can be on the same level as a boy.”
Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt, who saw Tayla get better every single season at Shawsheen before finally landing the state title this season, couldn’t have been prouder to see her accomplish her goal.
“It was awesome to be there with her and see her do that, and to be there with her dad as well,” Pratt said. “A lot of times, the boys get all the accolades, so it was great to see her get the accolades this time. And she was so happy to do it for Dunnie. I think it was almost more for him than for her. For her to be the first girl to get her name on the banner was the biggest thing. That was something they both wanted.”
Tildsley will be graduating from Shawsheen in May, and moving on to college shortly thereafter where she will continue her wrestling career. But not before spending a post graduate year at Phillips Academy in Andover where she was recently accepted.
“I wanted to get another year of high school and build myself up both academically and athletically, so I thought that doing a post grad year at Phillips would be really beneficial for me. I am really excited to do that before college,” Tayla said. “I have been looking at a few programs and talking to a few coaches but I am really not sure yet where I will go to college, because I know that a lot of programs are going to open in the next year because women’s wrestling is growing so fast, so that is another reason I wanted to take a year and go to Phillips Academy. I am really excited to see what opens up in the next year.”
Tayla has thrived with the support of her siblings as well as well as her parents. While she pointed out how important her brother’s support has been for her, she is also very grateful to have two parents have been equally supportive.
Brian wrestled at Wilmington High before going on to be a four-year letter winner at UMass Lowell where he was a team captain in his senior year of 1999. He then went on to coach wrestling at Minuteman Tech in Lexington for 13 years before resigning in 2012. Brian was the head football coach at Minuteman up until last season, when he came to Shawsheen to coach the offense, including Sid at quarterback, along with Pratt. He is also the head lacrosse coach at Minuteman. Erica meanwhile, was an All-American sprinter and hurdler for UMass Lowell where she still holds several records, was named one of the Top Ten Female Athletes in school history.
“Because both of them are athletes, they understand what it takes to reach your goals. With my dad wrestling, he understands what it takes, so he pushes us to our full potential,” Tayla said. “Some people might think he is too hard on us or too strict, but I don’t see it that way. We have a very well rounded life even though we wrestle a lot. He knows what we need to do, and he pushes us to it because he knows what we are capable of.”
EIGHTH GRADER SHINES
It was January 17 of this year, Martin Luther King Day, a day off from wrestling for James that nearly cost him his season and possibly his career and truthfully possibly something much worse. James, who was off to a 25-0 start to his high school career at the time, was in his garage working on a dirt bike. He was spinning the brake drums when his finger got caught in the steel brake drum and lopped the top of his finger off. It was a gruesome injury for anybody, let alone a young wrestler who obviously relies heavily on his hands to be successful.
Beyond the pain and horror of the injury itself, wrestling was out of the question for the foreseeable future, and who knows how long after that. Never mind wrestling, training was also out of the question, at least anything beyond running to keep in shape. James’s season looked to be all but over at that point.
But this is one tough eighth grader. About four weeks later, 27 days to be exact, James was back on the mat, competing for Billerica High in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament. He didn’t just compete however. Without the benefit of so much as a practice heading into the meet, James swept through the competition, going 4-0 in the tournament to take home the sectional title.
He pinned his first three opponents, all in one minute or less, before pulling out an 8-0 major decision win over Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau in the finals. For James, the most difficult part of returning to the mat, along with missing part of his finger, was dealing with a lack of conditioning.
“It was definitely different, having to avoid certain moves and just getting very gassed early in matches. There is a difference between being in workout shape and being in wrestling shape,” James said. “I was in workout shape, with running and everything, but going on the wrestling mat is a lot different when you are trying use your muscles and take someone down. You can get tired pretty easily.”
The fact that he returned to the mat, let alone won the tournament, shocked the wrestling community.
“To be honest, everybody I have talked to in the wrestling community, nobody thought he could come back from it, but 27 days later he was in the sectionals,” his dad, Brian said.
Pratt, who was not coaching James this season, but will coach him next season when he transfers to Shawsheen Tech for his freshman year, was amazed at what he was able to do in his recovery from injury.
“He is a tough, tough kid. One of the toughest kids I know,” Pratt said. “I have coached him in youth football since he was in sixth grade, so I knew how tough he was, but what he did here was incredible. When I say tough, I mean tough. I don’t know many kids who could do what he did. For him to do what he did, not only in sectionals, but then to finish second in All-States and New Englands was incredible. He is second to none as far as toughness goes.”
The tremendous post season was just part of an incredible season overall for James, who went 35-3 on the year, with all three of his losses coming to the same wrestler, Musa Tamaradze of West Springfield, in the semifinals of the state tournament and the finals of the All-State and New Englands. As great as his season was, James was not entirely surprised by it after the preparation he had gotten at the youth level, as well as while working out at Dough Boy Wresting in Lowell under the direction of Mike Marshall.
“I didn’t anticipate success at the beginning, because obviously as an eighth grader going into a high school season, it’s not something where a lot of eighth graders do that well. I wanted to win. I wanted to win everything, so I just kind of set my mind to where I was going to work for it,” James said. “My last year of youth (wrestling) was one of my best years. I wouldn’t say this year was easier, because it definitely wasn’t easier, but the competition wasn’t as high level as some of my youth matches. So, I think I did so well at the start of the year because of the competition I had faced last year at the youth level”
Another thing that James had going for him this season was that he certainly wasn’t intimidated by the big stage of a state or even New England tournament. The only intimidation he did feel was self-inflicted, as he always put pressure on himself to win.
“The pressure of the environment didn’t phase me, because growing up with youth tournaments there are a million people watching the tournament,” James said. “I have lost at the youth level almost as much as I have won, so I am used to that losing kind of feeling, so that kind of makes the pressure go down when you have had that feeling. It helps motivate you because you don’t want to have that feeling.”
Another thing that motivated James this season was his desire to match Tayla and Sid’s success. The Tildsley siblings are each other’s biggest fans, but at the same time, none of them want to lag behind the others. He and Sid in particular certainly engaged in a friendly rivalry this season.
“It was Sid’s first year of high school wrestling too, so we kind of competed with each other at the beginning of the season, like who hadn’t given up a takedown yet, and things like that. It was cool to kind of get that full high school experience together,” James said. “Losing and having your sibling win is good in the moment, because you are happy for them, but later it is terrible, because it is the ultimate bragging rights and you don’t want to be the one who lost.”
Sibling rivalry aside, James knows that all of the Tildsleys, including with their younger brother Sonny, who as an eight-year old is already making his mark on the youth level, benefit from having each other to work out with and game plan with. Whether it is working out in their basement wrestling room or discussing strategy with each other, wrestling is always a big part of their lives.
“It is definitely something we talk about at dinner and things like that, and then we can train in the basement as well and work on things together,” James said. “Every time if we are not at Dough Boy or somewhere else for practice, we are down here kind of tightening things up and fixing those little things we have to work on.”
SID MAKES HISTORY
Clearly, each of the Tildsleys had incredible seasons for their respective schools, but Sid’s season stood out not only within the family, but also in the entire state. In his first year of high school wrestling, Sid not only took home the sectional, state, All-State and New England titles, but he also finished the season with a perfect 60-0 record, becoming the first freshman in Massachusetts history to go undefeated and win the New England title in the same season.
It is not hyperbole to say it is a season that it is a season that may never be duplicated. Pratt for one isn’t anticipating seeing it again any time soon.
“I have never seen it in my 31 years of coaching. It was a very special year for him, so for me to experience it with him and his dad was incredible,” Pratt said. “It made watching what he did even better. I am not going to say it will never happen again, but I had never seen it before, and don’t think I will see it again.”
Sid, like James, got his season off to quick start with a win at the Blue Devil Wrestling Classic in Salem, New Hampshire. That was his first clue that this might be a special season, but truth be told, much like James, he knew going into the season that he had the opportunity to be successful at the high school level.
“A lot of kids I wrestled this year are kids I wrestled during youth, so it was kind of a journey with them. I knew I would end up wresting a lot of them in high school, so it wasn’t really a step up or down so much as it was ‘I have been here before I know what I am doing and what it takes to beat these kids.”, Sid said. “I felt like even if it was a bigger stage, I had faced those kids before, so I knew what I could do.”
The quick start to the season was great, and by the time the prestigious George Bossi Holiday Tournament rolled around in December, Sid had already established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His performance at that tournament, including a win in the finals over St. John’s Prep senior Adam Schaeublin, the defending state champion, took his expectations for the season to another level. Namely, he began to think about the possibility of an undefeated season. After discussing it with Pratt as well as fellow Shawsheen coaches Nick Gamble, Rob McIsaac and of course his dad, it became apparent that they believed in his ability to achieve that goal.
“Obviously after the Salem Tournament I felt pretty good winning my first tournament, and then I just kept going. And then by Holidays, after I beat Schaeublin in the finals, the coaches told me, you can do this. You can go all the way and win it all. So, at that moment I knew I had a chance,” Sid said.
The win over Schaeublin at the Bossi Tournament was one of six wins by Sid over the defending state champion, with his final victory coming in the finals of the All-New England Tournament. Schaeublin lost just six matches all season, all six of them to Sid, a remarkable achievement for the freshman over the senior
“That first match, I knew I was ready for it, but I had usually wrestled Alex, his younger brother, so Adam was a new test for me, and his style was something I had never seen, with that rushing and that square stance, so that first match was kind of boring, it was just 2-0 with no takedowns. The next match I opened him up a little more and I think it was 5-0,” Sid said.
By the time they reached sectionals, matches were very close, with Sid winning 3-2. Sid then took a 6-4 decision in states with a last second takedown, followed by a triple overtime win in All-States and then a 3-2 win in New Englands after he had entered the third period trailing 1-0
“We had kind of figured each other out and it was a battle the whole time,” Sid said. “We always talk about how we have to spill our guts, meaning if we do what we can do, this kid won’t beat us. So, I knew if I gave it everything I had he wasn’t going to beat me.”
Now that he has had a chance to look back in his season, Sid has had a chance to appreciate just how special it was. As Pratt said, 60-0, especially for a freshman, simply doesn’t happen. Except in this case, it did happen.
“I am very humble about it, but the accomplishment is something we have dreamed about since I was in third grade,” Sid said. “Even after winning my first youth title, that felt great, but I knew that high school was where it really mattered. Now that I am here, that kind of accomplishment was something I have been training a long time for.”
Sid credits his coaches, both past and present, including his dad for him being able to accomplish what he did in his first year of high school wrestling.
“This whole year was a new step for me because it was high school. Usually, it is just us over at Dough Boy where coach Marshall was always a great help as a youth wrestler,” Sid said. “Now that I am in high school, it was more the high school coaches, like coach Gamble, coach McIsaac, coach Pratt and my dad obviously. So, it was kind of like a new step for us to come together and prove what we can do on the high school level.”
He also of course credits Tayla and James for always bringing out the best in him. While he wants to be the best not only in the state, but also in the family, he knows that regardless of what happens, they will always be each other’s biggest fans.
“We always root for each other, but afterwards if you lose and they win, you know you don’t have the bragging rights, and you definitely want that,” he said. “But I always knew, even after James lost that he would always be in my corner — because that’s family.”
