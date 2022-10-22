DRACUT – Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team traveled two towns over to Dracut for a Merrimack Valley Conference match-up and first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco's bench looked more like a M.A.S.H. unit than an actual soccer team.
Going into the game, Tewksbury was without its leading scorer, its goalie, and two starting players, including the center midfielder and a veteran defender. Then during the game, the team's back-up goalie got hurt, forcing the team to go to its third string keeper.
Dracut seemed to take advantage of Tewksbury's depleted line-up, notching two goals, both that sailed well over the keeper's head, to come away with a 2-1 victory.
The loss drops Tewksbury to 3-8-2 overall. The Redmen have five games left on the schedule and have to win all five to get into the state tournament with a .500 record, or need to come away with some big wins over Andover, Wilmington and Newburyport to perhaps slip in through the back door of the power rankings. Currently, they are well behind the top 32 spots.
“We have to win outright to qualify, and we have Andover on Saturday so certainly that will be a challenge, so tonight's loss is a little deflating,” said Pacheco. “Tonight, I thought we played really hard. The kids were in it from the start. We just couldn't get it done and come away with the win.”
The game was scoreless until the Middies scored on a free kick with about five minutes left in the first half.
The game remained 1-0 until about five minutes left in the game when Alyssa Devlin poked home a loose ball off a corner kick taken by Rhiannon Anderson to tie it up. Then with about a minute left, Dracut scored the game winner on another long shot that sailed to the top of the net.
Tewksbury will have its hands full with those five games in an eight day stretch. It starts with a home contest Friday against Wilmington, before going to Andover on Saturday morning. Then every other day next week starting on Tuesday, the Redmen have a game with a trip to Chelmsford before hosting Haverhill and then Newburyport.
“Sometimes you look at your schedule and you think you should make it work against this opponent or that opponent, but every team in this league is doing well,” said Pacheco. “We're not out of it and we can start to turn things around with our next game. We have to work hard because we know we have our work cut out for us.”
