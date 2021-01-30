TEWKSBURY – A few hours before Saturday night's game, Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey coach Derek Doherty got a phone call from Athletic Director Ron Drouin.
"He told me I was at 249 and I said what's that? He said 249 wins, so go get 250 today," said Doherty. "I didn't even know what he was talking about. He told me, 250 wins, and I said 'c’mon, cut it out, I don't want to talk about that stuff (right now with everything else going on)'.”
Doherty explained to this reporter his reason for not wanting to talk about his upcoming milestone.
“It's tough for the kids right now. We're going through this virus right now and we're trying to stay positive, we're trying to have them do all of the right things with the COVID protocols and everything that comes with it. They are all on the same page (so I didn't want any distractions)."
Now in his 20th year as coach, Doherty has never been comfortable talking about himself, his accomplishments as a coach or before that as one of the top overall players in the history of the program. That feeling doesn’t come any easier when a local reporter asks questions about reaching win No. 250, which did occur on Saturday night, a 4-2 victory over Chelmsford held at the Breakaway Ice Center.
"It's the kids," said Doherty. "They come to the rink and they come to play and that's easier for the coaching staff. We just do our thing as coaches. To get 250 wins, it's the entire coaching staff as they are all involved. Really though, it's the kids who are out there playing the game. They are out there winning the games, not me."
With the 4-0 start this season, Doherty now has a career record of 250-129-40, which includes a playoff record of 21-16, qualifying for post-season play in each of the previous 17 years after not making it in each of his first two years. With Doherty on the bench, the Redmen won a state championship title in 2011, lost in the state final in 2019, and lost in two sectional finals in 2008 and 2014, while winning seven league titles playing in the gruesome MVC/DCL Tier 2 Conference.
In his 20 years, Doherty has been named the Town Crier Tewksbury Coach of the Year four times ('04, '08, '11 and '19), which is more than any other coach since the award began in 1994. When he won the award in 2008, then assistant head coach Rex Crowley was asked about coaching along side pal.
“Everyone knows how talented Derek was as a player, but what separates him as a great coach is how he cares so much about the kids and it’s not just about wins and losses. His top priority is giving these kids a positive experience, to have them play as a team and that’s the most important part. It really isn’t all about winning and losing. Derek does a great job because his main concern is not just playing to get a win, but to have fun and create that great atmosphere.”
JUST GIVE ME A CHANCE
When Hall of Famer Bob Ware announced that he was stepping down as the head coach after the 2000-'01 season to become an assistant coach at UMass-Lowell, then Athletic Director Bob Aylward replaced him with someone who didn't have any coaching experience. Doherty — who at time was the all-time leading scorer at TMHS back in his days as a player in the mid-to-late 80s before going on to play at Salem State for two years — had been involved with the Lowell Lock Monsters organization and also had organized various hockey camps. When he was named the head coach, fair or unfair, Aylward — and Doherty for that matter — took some shots from the opposition.
"I thank Coach (Bob) Aylward for taking a chance on me and for knowing that I was going to be loyal and dedicated to this hockey program, that I'm always going to give it everything that I have, and that I would be able to grab the right coaching staff to be here for these kids," said Doherty. "I think we have tried to do that and I think we have succeeded in doing that. I'm sure that he got a lot of slack years ago for probably hiring me and you know what, he stuck to his guns. I'm very happy that he did that and so appreciative for everything that he has done for me.
"In terms of coaching, I knew the game, I played at a high level, I coached with the Lock Monsters over there in Lowell and I did run clinics. Coming in (as a new coach) I just didn't know the personnel and who I had. Plus, dealing with kids that age and attitudes that could go either way. Those are things that I learned over the years.
"I have the kids on our teams believe that when they come here they are special and they are special. When they walk through those doors, we want them to feel like 'hey, look at me. I have to continue to do what the guys who played before me and that I deserve to be here, obviously because the coaching staff picked me'. These kids come and work extremely hard every single day, they have good attitudes and that's what the program is all about."
It's been mentioned before in previous stories on Doherty that he made 180 degree adjustments from his coaching style in his first two years compared to today. In the first two years, the team had a combined mark of 7-30-3. Certainly the teams were very inexperienced back then, yet so wasn't the coach.
“When I came in as a coach, I didn’t listen to anyone,” said Doherty back in 2008. “I always thought the kids’ listened to you, but now I realize it’s all about the kids. My coaching style has changed. I’m much more open now allowing kids to talk. Before it was ‘oh you can’t talk to the head coach’ and it would be the assistants coming up to me saying ‘this kid said this or that’. I still have my rules don’t get me wrong. Before I would sit a kid if he wasn’t performing. Now I talk to him to see if there are other things going on and I've found out that there have been things going on with school or home or whatever."
The incredible thing is with his 250th win coming in 419 games, Doherty has a winning percentage of .644. If you take the first two seasons away, he has gone 243-99-37 in 17-plus seasons, a winning percentage of .690. If you take the successful 21-16 playoff mark away, he's even better at 222-83-37 and a winning percentage of .703.
All of that has come against incredible competition. Between the three tiers of the MVC/DCL joint conference, counting Tewksbury’s title in 2011, there’s been three state champions (Lincoln-Sudbury, co-champs in 2020 and Waltham in 2018), four state finalists (Tewksbury in 2019, LS in 2016, Westford in 2009 and Andover in 2007), six Eastern Mass Finalists (Lowell three times, Wayland twice and Concord-Carlisle) and 14 sectional finalists (Bedford and Concord-Carlisle three times each, Tewksbury and Boston Latin twice each, and Andover, Haverhill, Newton South and Waltham once each).
"Derek does a great job with his team every year, but taking a team as young as he had to the Garden was special,” said Drouin when Doherty shared the TC Coach of the Year duties with Sarah Oteri back in December of 2019. “I honestly feel like Derek's biggest strength is his ability to stay in the moment. He doesn't get too high or too low during the game, he just coaches his players from the puck drop until the final whistle. He makes good adjustments, treats his players with respect, and they fly around the ice. We are very lucky to have a hockey coach as well thought of by his peers as Derek.”
IT STARTED ON DAY ONE
In 2011, Derek Doherty, along with father Ed and son Ryan, were featured by this writer. It was a story of three generations, all three having been elite players and captains in the program. Ed was the captain of the very first team in 1968, Derek followed in 1988 and Ryan in 2011, the year the Redmen captured the state championship title, the second in school history following the 1995 title under then head coach Bob McCabe.
The day Derek was born, Ed put a pair of skates right next to his infant son hoping that he would follow suit and have that same kind of love and passion for the sport. Derek certainly did and still today is called one of the elite players of the program with fellow Hall of Famers Russ Mann and Colin Ahern and future Hall of Famers (besides himself), Ryan and Derek Petti, and Ryan Doherty.
“The one thing that kept Derek out of (professional hockey) was his skating ability,” said McCabe back in 2011. “He had the hardest shot I’ve seen from the Merrimack Valley Conference. He had a beautiful set of hands — he could easily have played shortstop for the baseball team. He had NHL caliber hands. The only thing that kept him out of the pros was his skating — I mean his skating was terrific for Tewksbury and Salem State (just not enough to reach that next level). Derek could play though — 60 points in one season is something."
In 1988, Derek Doherty broke the program's record with 60 points in a season (34 goals and 26 assists) and 138 points in a career, which happened over three years after he went to Central Catholic as a freshman. A handful of players reached the 100-point plateau since and it wasn't until 2014 when Ryan Petti broke Derek's record, finishing with 146 career points.
The Petti Brothers are just two of many outstanding players and more importantly individuals who Derek Doherty has been fortunate enough to cross paths with as a coach here in Tewksbury. You can go down the line and name another 20 fantastic players and hundreds of other passionate, grinders if you will, who all spilled their guts each and every day for the program and for their coach.
“We all love playing for him,” said Ryan Sheehan, a captain back in the 2017 season. “He is one of those coaches who you will just lay down the line for."
GENERATIONS OF TALENT
Doherty was asked about the changes and adjustments he and his staff have made collectively over the 20 years, since life and the game of hockey has changed quite a bit since the start of the 2001-'02 season.
"There's some years where you have different kids and I don't want to say that I coach differently, but obviously hockey has changed over the years so we have adjusted as a staff but not drastically," he said. "You have to have a third guy high in the offensive zone and stuff like that, but I think the kids today are way more skilled than (in the first few years that I coached). Absolutely, they are. Today all these kids do is eat, sleep and breathe hockey."
He added that after his first few years as a coach, he realized that in such a fast-paced, physical game like hockey that's notorious for hearing coaches yell and scream for 45 minutes non-stop, he wanted to be successful with his own coaching style.
"I watch a lot of coaches with other programs and I watch their demeanor and I watch how they talk to the kids and I don't want to be that guy," he said.
Doherty has always spoken as length about his assistant coaches, whether it was back in the early days or when he had Crowley, Matt Ginsburg, Alex MacLellan and Mike Taylor along with mainstay Bill Gosse, who is the veteran assistant on this current staff with Randy Boyce, Dave DeRoche and Ryan Doherty.
“Billy (Gosse) was a great player here at Tewksbury and I asked him to be my assistant and he just works really well with our defensemen every year,” said Doherty back in the 2011 season. “When I ask him for his opinion on things, I go with it 99 out of 100 times. He puts the kids out on the ice who he feels are ready and who feels will help us the most at that time. He’s very knowledgeable with the game. He’s sound technically sound teaching the defensemen. He knows his stuff and he’s great with the kids.”
That same tune is still being sung today. Doherty has complete appreciation and respect for each one of his assistants, who all do so much to help the program day in and day out.
"I want these kids to want to show up and be excited about playing for us. I brought in Coach Gosse for the defense and we have Randy (Boyce for the goaltenders) and all of us bring a lot of energy. I brought in a little bit of (a younger assistant) in Ryan (Doherty) so it's a good atmosphere to be in every single day when they come to practice."
The most incredible aspect of Doherty's coaching career is that the Redmen have averaged 13 wins a season and have qualified for the state tournament each of the past 17 years. There's no 'rebuilding' with this program. It's teach, coach, instruct, compete, get better every day and the results will come.
“As a coach Derek tries very hard to know his kids, his players academically as well as athletically,” said MacLellan back in the '08 season. “He recognizes interscholastic sports and he stresses that. Once that is understood, he applies that to his very hard work ethic and within a competitive environment, he’s fair.
“Derek has a lot of strengths. He understands the players, he sets expectations and holds them to that as players. He gives them a sense of achievement, which is important. He knows the game whether it’s forechecking, defensive coverage or the general X’s and O’s, and he adjusts to those. Derek just understands his roster and he knows how to adapt to maximize the talent in the team that he has today.”
In his 20th year as coach, Doherty was asked on Saturday night if he's sticking around for another 20 years and possible reach additional milestones?
"Haha, I don't know about that," he said with a laugh. "We'll see. I am enjoying it. We have a great coaching staff here. We all hang out, we're all friends and it's nice to come to the rink with them. I'm enjoying it right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.