ANDOVER – Just three meets into the young season, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed swim and dive team may have a 1-2 record thus far, losing close meets to powerhouses Chelmsford and most recently Andover, 95-91 on Friday, but there's been big signs of encouragement coming from members of the team, including those from Tewksbury.
“The most pleasant surprise of the season so far though has been the performance of Rania Elouahi,” said head coach Jason Smith. “The sophomore has stepped up and proven that hard work pays off, as she is quickly establishing herself as a top freestyle sprinter. Her performance over the past two meets has opened the eyes of her teammates and the coaching staff, and she is definitely one to watch throughout the rest of the season.”
In the meet against Andover, Elouahi was extremely busy. Individually she was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (29.62) and then was part of three relay teams, which all placed in the top six. The 200-freestyle relay team of Elouahi, Rebecca MacLeod, Jonathan Phan and fellow Tewksbury resident Alan Dang, were second with a combined time of 1:54.05.
Elouahi also joined Marissa Connolly, Hope Anderson and Callie DeLano to finish third in the 40—freestyle relay at 4:30.41. Finally, in the 200-medley relay, it was Connelly, DeLano, MacLeod and Elouahi who finished fourth at 2:15.40.
Alan Dang was also fourth in the 200-individual medley race at 2:45.46 and then he joined Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano and fellow Tewksbury resident Matthew Jo to win the 200-medley relay with a collective time of 1:58.35.
Alan's sister Lana continues to be a big part of the team. Individually, she was fifth in the 100-butterfly (1:26.82) and was sixth in the 200-individual medley (3:07.84).
“Lana and Alan Dang have shown their versatility early on here in the season and have earned some important points for the team,” said Smith.
Lana also was part of two relay teams. She joined Danielle Lawrence, Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn and Mazen Hallou to finish fourth in the 200-free relay at 2:13.75 and finally, it was Lana Dang with Bethany and Hope Anderson, as well as Lightburn as they finished sixth in the 200-medley relay at 2:26.39.
Lightburn also picked up a sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke coming in at 1:30.53. Another Tewksbury resident Joanna Green was part of the sixth place 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished with a time of 5:15.63.
“Amanda Lightburn and Joanna Green have provided key depth in some of our specialty events,” said Smith.
The final local swimmer is Matthew Jo, who once again had a stellar day. He won both the 200-individual medley (2:13.13) and the 100-freestyle (53.19) to go along with being a part of the first place 200-medley relay team as well as the first place 400-freestyle relay team along with Jonathan Phan, Philip Nguyen and Carter DeLano at 3:49.16.
“Matthew Jo has picked up where he left off last year and is swimming at a very high level, picking up four individual wins this past week,” said Smith.
Rounding out the other individual events included in the 200-freestyle, Phan was first at 2:05.31 (he also won the 100-butterfly at 1:03.50), followed by Connolly in fifth at 2:28.55 and Lawrence in sixth at 2:46.45; In the 50-free, Nguyen was second at 26.35 and MacLeod was fourth at 28.48; In the 500-free, Carter DeLano was first at 5:25.25 with his sister Callie fourth at 6:25.37 and Connolly fifth at 6:41.28; In the 100-yard backstroke, it was Nguyen second at 1:09.28, Bethany Anderson fifth at 1:23.21 and Hope Anderson sixth at 1:23.25; In the 100-yard breaststroke Carter DeLano was first at 1:09.41 and Callie was fourth at 1:20.44; Finally, in diving, Sophia Ferrara was first at 177.30 points, followed by Sadie-Mazzeo Ghirarda was second at 175.35 and Leilany Flores was third at 156.60.
“Friday's close loss to Andover was a tough one,” said Smith. “The kids fought hard the whole meet and should be proud. The enthusiasm, encouragement and sportsmanship on display by the team definitely stands out already, only three meets into the season.”
Last Tuesday afternoon, the Red Rangers defeated North Andover, 97-84, which included winning 11 of the 12 events.
The Tewksbury residents once again had strong showings. Starting with sophomore Matthew Jo and freshman Alan Dang, they joined Philip Nguyen and Carter DeLano to win the 200-yard medley relay at a combined time of 1:57.65.
In addition, Jo won the 200-IM at 2:12.83, the 100-yard butterfly at 1:03:32 and completed his 4-for-4 first place day by joining Rebecca MacLeod, Dang and Jonathan Phan to win the 200-free relay at a combined time of 1:47.56.
Dang was also third in both the 200-IM at 2:44.26 and the 100-butterfly at 1:10.71.
His sister Lana also had a nice meet for herself. Individually, she participated in the same two events, finishing fourth in the butterfly at 1:25.63 and fifth in the 200-IM at 3:04.88. In addition, she was part of the fourth place 200-yard medley relay team along with Bethany Anderson, MacLeod and Caitlin Nims with a combined time of 2:20.56 and she was part of the third place 400-yard free relay with Nims, Marissa Connolly and another Tewksbury resident Rania Elouahi, who finished at 4:39.89.
Elouahi also picked up a sixth place in the 50-free at 30.00, was part of the third place 200-free relay along with Nims, Callie DeLano and Connelly with a time of 2:03.77 and was also part of the fifth place 200-medley relay team along with Hope Anderson, and Danielle Lawrence with a collective time of 2:29.52.
Lightburn also competed in a number of events. She was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:29.21 and then she was part of two other relay teams. The 400-freestyle was fifth at 5:07.38 with Bethany and Hope Anderson, Lightburn and Lawrence and then the 200-freestyle relay was fourth at 2:13.18 and that was Lightburn, with fellow Tewksbury resident Joanna Green, Mazen Halloul and Lawrence with a time of 2:13.18.
As for the Methuen residents, taking the other first places included Nguyen in the 50-free (26.02), Phan in the 100-free (56.26) and 200-free (2:06.27), Carter DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:11.20) and then he joined his sister Callie, Nguyen, and Phan to take the 400-freestyle relay at 4:03.87.
Also in the 200-free, Callie DeLano was third (2:24.14) and Connelly was fourth (2:24.69); In the 100-free, MacLeod was fourth at 1:07.31 and Nims was fifth at 1:07.53; In the 500-free, Callie DeLano was third at 6:30.02 and Connelly was fourth at 6:43.40; In the 100-backstroke, it was Nguyen second at 1:11.08, Bethany Anderson fourth at 1:22.43 and Hope Anderson fifth at 1:24.4; In the 100-breaststroke, Halloul was fifth at 1:30.97.
Finally in the diving competition, Sophia Ferrera picked up her first victory in that event with 186.95 points, followed by Saddie Mazzeo-Ghirarda who was third at 166.45 points and Leilany Flores, who was fourth with 156.55 points.
The Red Rangers are back in action with a home meet Friday against Central Catholic starting at 3:30 pm.
