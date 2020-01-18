BOSTON – It was very hard to fathom that the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls indoor track-and-field team had any chance to defeat a superior Billerica team in a showdown of the top two teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Conference during last Thursday's third and final dual meet. The Indians are loaded with almost every event, including having several future D1 college athletes in Nicole Anderson and Hannah Doherty.
The previous time the two teams met, Billerica came away with a convincing 80-20 win and this time Tewksbury made up some ground but fell 74-26 and had a strong overall day.
"We did well," said head coach Fran Cusick. "We knew that it was going to be a very tall mountain to climb in order to beat Billerica. They are just a really good team. They kind of remind me our team a few years ago where they have great depth at multiple events. They have great distance runners, sprinters, very good hurdlers as it turns out and I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff. They are a bunch of good guys.
“We weren't coming in with any delusions of grandeur – we knew that it was unlikely that we would win so we just wanted to have a good meet in a lot of areas and we did that. I was really proud with our effort."
The loss ended the regular season with a record of 5-4 against MVC D2 foes, and then an 8-13 overall record.
Tewksbury managed three first places, the two relays and then Makayla Paige in the 300. Billerica swept four events, the 55-meter hurdles, 1,000, mile and two-mile and that was a 36-0 swing.
Paige was once again the team's top highlight. She won the 300 with a time of 40.13 seconds, which still stands as the No. 1 time in the entire state.
"Makayla ran a terrific 300," said Cusick. "It's a personal record from what she ran last year — 40.69 last year to 40.13 today. She's doing really well and she's once again a dominate force on the Massachusetts Track scene."
Paige also joined Ashlyn Nawn, Jamie Constantino and Noelia Cura to win the 4x200 relay race with a combined time of 1:51.35.
"Our 4x200 was great with Makayla running a 24.4 (split) which is insane," said Cusick.
In addition, Paige picked up a second place in the long jump with a mark of 15-07.00. She ended up scoring 9.5 of the team's 29 points on the day.
The other first place came in the 4x400 relay race as the team of Maria Da Silva, Madison Forgione, Emma Jensen and Meghan Ostertag won with a combined time of 4:39.54. For Jensen that was the final event of a busy day, as she also competed in the 55-meter dash and then later on took a third place in the high jump clearing 4-6.
"Emma Jensen had a great day in the high jump with a personal record of 4-6 so I was really happy with that," said Cusick. "I feel like she has so much potential in this event. She's doing the hurdles, the 400 and the high jump so when you are doing all of these different things, sometimes it's hard to find the time to really practice an event like that which is a very technical event which requires a lot of practice. As time has gone on, she has been getting better and better at it so it was nice to see it pay off today."
Freshman Carrina Barron joined Page by placing in two individual events. Barron was second in the 55-meter dash at 8.12 seconds and third in the long jump ay 13-03.50.
"Carrina Barron had a great day," said Cusick. "She's just a freshman, who is coming off a great volleyball season. Initially we weren't sure if she was going to make this meet because of volleyball commitments, but she made it work and I appreciate her effort she put in. This is something that she is doing for the first time and she doesn't really know exactly what she is doing.
"We have thrown her into a bunch of different events and say 'OK, try the hurdles' or 'try the long jump or the 300 or the 4x400'. She's done a lot of different events in the last three or four weeks. Today she had a really good day, had a great (55-meter) dash time, the first time running that and I believe she had a personal record in the long jump, too."
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Cura in the 55-meter dash (8.25), Isabelle Carleton in the 600 (1:52.24) and Jessica Smith in the shot put (29-01).
Over the weekend, the girls team participated in the MSTCA Northeast Invitational Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. Paige won the 200 with a time of 25.46, which broke a school record previously held by Ashley Smith of 25.65 seconds back on March 15th of 2008.
“Makayla is really firing on all cylinders at the moment, as she has the state leading times in the 200, the 400, and the 600,” said Cusick. “This event is a little out of her comfort zone, but she looked great right from the gun and she took down a very talented field. It will be very interesting to see how this success at shorter distances translates to her favorite event, the 600, as well as the 800.”
Ava Paquette competed in two events, taking 84th in the 55-meter dash at 9.04 and then 176th in the 300 at 53.32 seconds. Tewksbury had a handful of others compete in the 300 including Da Silva (184th, 48.19), Julia Barletta (145th, 50.64), Olivia Millspaugh (153rd, 51.06), Casey Stevenson (158th, 51.50), Alex Macauda (178th, 53.46) and Brianna Iandoli (188th, 55.60).
Three other individuals competed with Jensen taking 83rd in the 200 at 30.10, Maci Chapman was 47th in the 600 at 1:55.80 and Molly Cremin was 60th in the 1,000 at 3:32.93. Also the 4x200 'A' team was 25th at 1:59.87 and the 'B team was 36th at 2:12.07.
