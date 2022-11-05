TEWKSBURY - Ever since falling in the MIAA Div. 3 Final-4, last year, the Tewksbury High volleyball team has been working hard and playing hard, awaiting a chance to make another run at the state championship.
The final portion of their quest begins on Thursday (5 p.m.) when the Redmen host the winner of Monty Tech/Swampscott in the Round of 32.
The Town Crier caught up with the Redmen on Monday as they held a fun practice while in their Halloween costumes. It shows that Tewksbury is loose but serious about its goal to get to the championship final.
"We are definitely going to work on serve receive," said Redmen coach Allie Luppi. "Definitely work on getting our hitting going right away. It's something that we struggle to do, so when our hitters are able to get kills, things go a lot smoother."
Tewksbury is led by senior captains Carrina Barron and Tori Rowe, plus junior captain Ava Fernandes. Barron is about to enter the final leg of her phenomenal four-year, which has seen her rise to be one of Massachusetts' All-America candidates as a senior. An All-State libero, who will be playing her next four years at Bryant University, Barron has taken her game to a new level this year by becoming an outside hitter.
Rowe is a right-side hitter who is having her best year, and Fernandes is working hard as a libero while showing senior leadership as a junior.
Other players to watch are seniors Kiley Kennedy and Vanessa Green, junior McKayla Conley and sophomore Olivia Cueva.
Kennedy is Tewksbury's solid and steady, second-year starting setter, but has also expanded her defense and service skills this to be a more complete player this year. Green has switched from middle block to outside hitter this season and has really excelled, coming up with one timely kill after another.
Conley and Cueva are the Redmen middle blocks, who have shown the versatility to be hitters as well. They are great at the net and also clever shot makers.
Rounding out the regulars are senior Jennie Lester, junior Chloe Burns and sophomore Julia Moura. Lester does good work on defense and with her serving, Moura and Burns play when the Redmen run their 6-2, as opposed to their go-to 5-1. Moura is the second setter and Burns is an additional outside hitter.
Senior Maddy Montejo, junior Ava Nordbruch and sophomore Charlotte Morris will also see some playing time.
After losing to Chelmsford for the MVC 2 title, early last week, Tewksbury regrouped and closed out the regular season with a pair of sharp victories over Westford Academy and Bedford, two teams that gave the Redmen some trouble the first time around.
The match on Thursday was the regular season finale and saw Tewksbury defeat the Grey Ghosts, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22.
The first time the teams met in Westford, the Grey Ghosts took the first game and nearly won the second. The Redmen rallied to win that second set and then played their best volleyball in the final two games, while winning the match, 3-1.
"It was definitely nice to come back after the last time we played them where we dropped a set," said Luppi. "That was sort of our midseason funk where we just had to work through and remember we have to play hard and never to relax. We were getting into that habit of taking a set or two before we turn it on and really play."
Tewksbury had 18 service aces and 27 kills, plus 37 digs. Carrina Barron led the way with 12 kills and six digs. Ava Fernandes had five digs and Tori Rowe had three digs.
"This time we were aggressive, we made some strong swings, made some good digs," said Luppi. "That was a nice game."
One evening earlier, the Redmen hosted Bedford as part of their Senior Night at Romano Court. The Bucs took Tewksbury to five games in the first meeting, this time the Redmen dusted Bedford.
Despite having a subpar season, record-wise, the Buccaneers feature a player headed to a D1 college, and coach Allie Luppi was pleased to have her players go up against a player of that caliber.
"To win we were able to run a 5-1 and a 6-2," said Luppi. "We were able to interject some new energy and see how that's going, especially when some of my players get tired where they are playing all the way around. So that was nice to see."
The Redmen took control from the outset, and maintained their high level of play throughout all three games in the 3-0 final
"We did a great job of placing the ball where we needed it to be, and staying aggressive," said Luppi. "It was close at some points but then we were able to take our momentum and carry it through. It was a comfortable, smooth game."
Tewksbury is excited for the tournament to get underway. They’ll face the winner of the Monty Tech/Swampscott game on Thursday. Should they win that game, they will host the winner of No. 15 Wayland and No. 18 Holliston.
