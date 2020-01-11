Emmanuel College sophomore guard Giovanni Ciampa had a pair of strong games this past week to open the second half of the season for the Saints, scoring seven points and adding five rebounds and five assists in a 96-91 win over St. Joseph’s last Thursday, before adding nine points, four rebounds and two assists in an 82-78 win over Regis College last Friday.
For the season, Ciampa is averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Framingham State senior Emily Velozo was recently named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the week ending December 15th.
Earlier in the week Velozo was named MASCAC Player of the Week after she averaged 26 points, 2.5 boards, two steals and 1.5 assists while shooting 56 percent (20-26) from the field and 53 percent (10-19) from beyond the arc in a 1-1 week for the Rams. She scored a career-high 37 points shooting 7-for-11 from long range over 26 minutes of play in the 85-56 win over Anna Maria College. Velozo added 15 points with four boards and two assists in an 80-69 loss to MIT.
ICE HOCKEY
St Anselm’s sophomore forward Kelly Golini is in the midst of a fine season for the Hawks. While she and the Hawks hit a bit of a rough stretch recently, dropping a pair of games to No. 7 ranked Princeton this past weekend, Golini now has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in the season, including a pair of goals in a 2-1 win over Wesleyan (Conn.) back on December 6.
Anna Maria sophomore forward Niamh Cote had two goals and an assist for the Amcats in their 5-4 loss to Wilkes back on December 7, and the next day helped contribute to a 1-0 win for the Amcats over Wilkes.
Fellow sophomore and Niamh’s sister, forward Riley Cote also saw action in both games, getting the start in the 5-4 loss on Saturday, before coming back to put three shots on net un Sunday’s 1-0 win.
The Cote’s and the rest of the Amcats will kick off the second half of their season next Wednesday against Salem State.
Norwich University freshman forward Julia Masotta scored a goal in the Cadets 5-0 win over Southern Maine back on December 7. Masotta now has two goals and three assists for five points on the season, and has seen action in all 11 games for the 10-1 Cadets.
UMass Lowell junior forward Connor Sodergren had a goal for the River Hawks in their first game back from their winter break on Saturday, helping to propel his team to a 3-2 win over Merrimack.
It was the continuation of what has been a fine season for Sodergren, who now has six goals and three assists for nine points on the season. His six goals are tied for the team lead, and his nine points are fifth most on the team.
Anna Maria sophomore defenseman Jonathan Fowler and his Amcats teammates opened the second half of their season this past weekend with wins over WNEC (2-0) and Saint Anselm (4-2). Fowler has now played in all 14 games for the Amcats, who are 8-3-3 overall on the season.
Connecticut College senior forward Ryan Petti had a goal for the Camels in their 3-2 win over Colby College back on December 7, the Camels last game before their winter break. With the tally, Petti now has six goals and five assists on the season for 11 points, leading the team in goals and points, while he is second in assists.
Petti and the Camels will resume their season on Friday night when they host Worcester State.
Stonehill College senior forward Ryan Meade had an assist for the Skyhawks on Saturday in their first game back from their winter break, a 6-4 win over SUNY Potsdam. For the season, Meade now has one goal and four assists.
Another Stonehill senior forward. Colin Quinn, made his season debut on Saturday, and he made his presence felt immediately with an assist in the win over SUNY Potsdam. Quinn is hoping to build on a junior season where he saw action in eight games.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Husson College freshman Devyn Veits got her first ever indoor collegiate season off to a good start back on December 15. Veits was part of the distance medley relay team that earned a first place finish at the Southern Maine Invitational back on December 15. Veits, along with teammates Payton Goodwin, Rosie Train, Norah Garvey, all ran a leg in the victory time of 14:23.32.
UMass Lowell sophomore Tatum Pecci had a big day at the Brown University Alden Invitational back on December 7. Pecci earned a 23rd place in a field of 44 runners in the 60-meter dash in a time of 8.30 seconds, and was also part of the third place 4x400 relay team, which finished in a time of 4:02.50.
Merrimack College senior Ashley Figucia earned a 13th place finish in the 3,000 meters at the Emmanuel College Indoor Opener back on December 7, finishing in a personal best time of 11:45.97.
Fitchburg State freshman Marissa Ladderbush earned a 23rd place finish in a field of 71 runners in the 60-meter dash at the Emmanuel College Indoor Opener back on December 7, finishing in a time of 8.56 seconds. Ladderbush also earned a sixth place finish in the pole vault with a height of 8-0.
Stonehill College senior Ashley Colarusso earned a 15th place finish in the 300 meters at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on December 7, finishing in a time of 42.14 seconds. Colarusso also earned a 12th place finish in the pole vault with a height of 10-11.75.
Colarusso’s teammate, Stonehill sophomore Krista Stracqualursi also had a big day at the Boston University event, earning an eighth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 37-9.25.
Worcester State University junior Shaylee Puleo got her indoor season off to a strong start, earning a fourth place finish in the 1,000 meters at the Emmanuel College Indoor Open back on December 7, finishing in a personal best time of 3:17.34.
Puleo’s Worcester State teammate, freshman Grace Higgins, also had a strong performance at the Emmanuel Indoor Open, earning a tenth place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 1:04.51.
Another Worcester State freshman, Caitlin Conneely, got her indoor career off to a good start at the Emmanuel Indoor Open. Conneely earned a 16th place finish in a field of 32 runners in the one mile event in a time of 5:55.57.
University of New Hampshire sophomore Michael Monahan had a big day for the Wildcats to help lead them to a 99-59 win over Maine in their season opener back on December 7. Monahan earned a first place finish in the 55-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 7.80 seconds, while also taking a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 10-6.
Assumption College senior William Bennett earned a tenth place finish in the shot put at the Brown University Alden Invitational back on December 7, with a top throw of 44-10.75. Bennett and the rest of the Greyhounds will kick off the second half of their season this Saturday when they compete in the Reggie Poyau Memorial Invitational at Brandeis University.
Merrimack College junior Ben Forest earned a 12th place finish in the 3,000 meters in a time of 9:25.47 at the Emmanuel College Indoor Opener back on December 7.
Merrimack College sophomore Joseph Forest also performed very well at the Emmanuel College Indoor Opener, earning a 25th place finish in the 3,000 meters. Forest finished in an indoor personal best time of 9:47.06.
Westfield State senior Shea Hiltz has gotten his indoor season off to a strong start, placing well in the Owls first two meets of the season.
Hiltz started his season at the Springfield College Season Opener back on December 7, with a fifth place finish in both the 1,000 meters in a time of 2:50.17 as well as the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:14.45. The versatile Hiltz followed up that performance with a sixth place finish in the 800 meters at the Pioneer Winter Classic on December 14, finishing in a time of 2:05.95.
