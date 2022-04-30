BILLERICA — After a relatively promising start to the season, which featured wins in two of four meetings, the Tewksbury Lacrosse team has recently fallen on hard times, dropping three straight contests.
That string of defeats would include a 14-2 rout handed down by the Billerica Indians, the most formidable program in the Merrimack Valley Conference. Tewksbury locked horns with the 7-1 Indians on Tuesday night and were controlled from the opening face-off to yet another post-game race for the bus.
While the Tewksbury players and coaching staff would much rather put the Billerica results behind them, there were a number of encouraging signs of better times ahead. For instance, when compared to the 18-3 loss to Dracut a week ago, the Redmen faired far better against the Indians.
“I thought we looked a lot better on the defensive end in this game,” said Tewksbury coach Anthony Pontes, who fell to 2-5 with the loss to his high school alma mater. “We slid early, we were covering well, and overall, we played a lot better on the defensive end when compared to that Dracut game.”
Offensively, Tewksbury was snake-bit, with a number of near misses to cap off several prolonged possessions. Near the end of the second quarter, the Redmen pressed but were just off the mark with their shots.
“We definitely had a few good looks and got off some decent shots but it’s all about hitting the cage,” said Pontes.
Billerica had nine goals to its credit as the first half came to a close. With 2:40 remaining, Tewksbury co-captain Jason Cooke collected a pass from Caden Connors and fired home his ninth of the season to snap the shutout. Cooke, who also chalked up a goal in the waning minutes, is currently second in scoring, just behind Braydon Aylward’s eleven tallies.
Despite the divergence in the score, the Redmen never wavered. To a player, they remained upbeat and urged their teammates forward. After each timeout, the proud team rallying cry “Redmen!” was louder than the one before. Their attitude was also evident on the field. Instead of committing penalties out of frustration, the only infractions were the result of their intensity and enthusiasm.
Most impressive of all was the comment heard as the team emerged from the halftime conference. Trailing 9-1, one of the Tewksbury players shouted, “C’mon boys, it’s a new ball game,” as they returned to the field.
Midway through the third quarter, the Indians scored their eleventh goal, triggering the MVC mercy rule. For the remainder of the game, the officials wound the clock. There was little complaint from spectators as a steady drizzle intensified to a downpour.
Billerica’s senior midfielder Conor Doherty notched a hat trick while John Caserta, Jason Martin, and Aidin Gibbons each accounted for a pair of goals. Michael Micciche earned the start in net for Billerica and made a few key saves. At the start of the final frame, the eighth-grader was relieved by Scott Einarson, for playing time.
With 7:44 remaining, Tewksbury took advantage of the untested goalie. Connors gathered the ball and raced along the left side. Cooke shouldered his way to the middle and would not be denied, catching the Connors feed and drilling it to the back of the net.
“Jason had some very good shots on net tonight,” said Pontes. “That first goal was really well-placed, on the goalie’s opposite hip. If he can catch and shoot, then we’re looking to get him the ball. The Billerica coach even commented about how good his shot was.”
While discussing the positives of the game, Pontes pointed out a chronic negative which was again featured in a 10-7 non-league loss to Bedford last week. In each of the five Tewksbury defeats, one of the factors was a slow start and early deficits.
“I think the late start – the 3-0 start – was the difference in that game,” said the coach. “We came out flat and I think we could have done better with face-offs. It was similar to the start of the games with Woburn and Dracut. We got down early and couldn’t rally back.”
The Methuen Rangers (1-5) will next pay Tewksbury a visit on Friday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tewksbury was defeated by Billerica, 20-7 on Tuesday. Kati Polimeno led the way with three goals.
The day before, the Redmen were defeated by Burlington in a non-league game, 16-4.
Tewksbury is now 1-5 on the season and will travel to Methuen on Friday and Stoneham on Monday, before hosting Central Catholic on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Tennis team knocked off the co-ed team of Lowell, 4-1, on Monday.
Winning their singles matches included Renuka Late at first singles over Dasiah Patel, 6-0 and 6-2, and then Ada Nicodemus at third singles over Elizabella Meas, 6-1 and 6-0.
At second singles, Lowell’s Kimleng Kit defeated Chloe Burns, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 11-9.
In doubles play, the team of Cecelia Ho and Darja Mehrabani defeated Alvin Choeun and Ali Hassan, 6-1 and 6-0 and then Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen defeated Natalie Sandlei and Sophia Gikas, 6-1 and 6-0.
Tewksbury (2-2) faced the Academy of Notre Dame on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host North Andover on Thursday and Haverhill on Monday.
