TEWKSBURY – Since taking over as head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team, Kirk Monbleau's teams, for the most part, haven't had the depth on the mound in order to really compete with the big dogs of the Merrimack Valley Conference.
This year could be different – or at least there’s the possibility of scratching the surface with the coach calling a number of different kids to take the hill at one time or another.
“I don't think we have a front guy just yet, but we do have confidence in each one of these guys to do the job when we put them on the bump,” said Monbleau. “We do have some depth in pitching which is something that we have lacked in the years past, so we do have some guys who we can go to in some various situations.”
He was referring to a group of players, starting with freshman Zachary Russo to juniors Blake Ryder, Kodie LeGrand and Drew Nestor, as well as sophomores Zachary Hayes and Matthew Cooke. There's a few others who could also see time, including senior David Miller, juniors Michael Sullivan and Dylan Paulding and freshman Phil Lombardi.
At the time of the interview, the team barely had a full practice together, but did have back-to-back scrimmages against Shawsheen Tech and Hudson.
“Obviously it's very early, but we've had two scrimmages so far and there's been some positives,” said Monbleau. “We have some guys who got some good varsity playing time last year as sophomores, so the game isn't as fast to them. They are settling in and they are showing some of our newer guys what we expect here at Tewksbury. If things continue to progress, I think we'll be OK.”
Besides the potential depth on the mound, the Redmen have several holdovers from last year's 5-11 team, including senior catcher Aidan Crogan, Miller, Sullivan and Paulding.
Crogan is back for his second year behind the plate and he's already committed to continue to play at Springfield College. Paulding, a junior, is a converted catcher, who will see time at first and perhaps some pitching, while junior Ben O'Keefe, has a strong bat and also can play first. A combination of Sullivan/Cooke, Tristan Leslie and LeGrand will make up the rest of the infield, all depending on who is pitching.
“Aiden provides some leadership out of that position. He definitely has some good skills behind the plate. We have Dylan Paulding at 1B and also Ben O'Keefe there as well and he'll get some at bats as he can swing it. Depending on who pitches, we'll be shuffling things around in the infield, especially with Cooke playing all over the place,” said Monbleau.
In the outfield, Ryder, when not pitching, will control center field, while Hayes and Miller are both expected to see significant minutes, while, seniors Logan Auth and Andrew Della Piana, junior Ryan Flynn and Nestor will all be in the mix as well.
Offensively, Monbleau is hoping that the experienced players came break through and provide the punch – and the necessary timely hits that the program has been lacking for a bit now.
“Crogan, Paulding and Sullivan were our top returning hitters from last year. Those three will be in the top of our line-up so we'll be looking for the three of them to spark our offense,” he said.
Tewksbury opens its season on Saturday with a non-league road game against Westford Academy (1 pm). The other non-league games include a pair with Winchester and the annual Haverhill Tournament held over Memorial Day Weekend.
For league play, the Redmen will face MVC D1 teams, Central Catholic, Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Lowell once each and then D2 foes Dracut, Billerica, Chelmsford, Haverhill and Methuen twice each.
“It's tough to project how we will do, and I really want to take it one game at a time, but I do think that we can compete,” said Monbleau. “With the depth of the arms that we have and I think the guys who had that experience from last year will only help us so I think we can be pretty solid.
“We're just excited to get back out here. The first week of tryouts went really well and now we're getting outside for the full (second) week. I think they are excited about that and I have reminded them that last year was a shorten season with COVID and the year before we had nothing, so this is the first full season we've had in a while, so we're all excited for that.”
