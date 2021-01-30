In March of 2006, then Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey coach Bill Gordon (left) coached his final game as the Rams were defeated by Tyngsboro, 5-4, in a Division 3 North Sectional semi-final game played at the Chelmsford Forum. At the conclusion of the game, he shakes hands with then Tyngsboro head coach Bryan Ronayne. (file photo/JoeBrownphotos.com).