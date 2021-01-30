Several weeks ago, the Town Crier started a 15-part series on legendary coaches at both TMHS and WHS, while several from Shawsheen Tech will be included. In Wilmington, the series started with a story on Mark (and Al) Donovan and continued with stories on Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Bill Ritchie and Georgia Dadoly.
In Tewksbury, we ran stories also on the Donovan Brothers and Ritchie, as well as Tony Romano, Bob McCabe and Dennis McGadden.
Below is this week’s story on former Shawsheen Tech boys hockey coach Bill Gordon, who retired after the 2006 season. This story originally appeared in the Town Crier in the March 15, 2006 issue.
BILLERICA – Shawsheen Tech hockey coach Bill Gordon saw his career come to and at least one game too early last Friday night when his Rams were eliminated from post-season play with a tough 5-4 loss to Savio Prep in the semi-finals of the Division 3 North tournament at the Chelmsford Forum.
While Gordon, who was selected to the Massachusetts High School Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, his player and all of Shawsheen fans would have loved to have seen the legendary coach wrap up his 27-year career with a sectional championship, it is difficult to think that Gordon went out as anything but a winner after his team's performance against a more talented Savio Prep squad that had a 3-0 lead entering the third period and will be making its third trip to the sectional championship game.
The Rams put together a furious rally and managed to tie the game in the final minutes before finally succumbing to the Spartans, but it is not the loss that Gordon will remember when he looks back on his last game as much as it will be the effort turned in by his team.
“This was a storybook season for me with these kids,” Gordon said. “And they were able to send me out in the best possible manner. We did not win a championship, but the best gift they gave me all season including the last period, they had a never say die attitude that they always showed me.
“That (third period) was a gift for me. It mimicked all of the great teams we have had here at Shawsheen and all of the great comebacks we have had here over the years. That was my gift and I will hold that to the highest standard for the rest of my life, how they played in that third period because that is what we stand for.”
The Rams actually did win a championship for Gordon in his last season, as they shared the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title with Hamilton-Wenham, the 15th title in Gordon's 27 years, to go along with 373 career wins, two sectional championships, two trips to the state finals and one state championship in 1984.
With that kind of success built at the Tech, it's hard to imagine what the decision to leave must have been like for Gordon, but as he has been able to do throughout his coaching career, he was able to put in perspective what it meant to be leaving the hockey arena as well as teaching position at the school where he has served as a science teacher for the past 32 years.
“If I was just a hockey coach and that was my only connection to the school, it would be more difficult,” Gordon said. “But because I am a teacher first it is easier. Leaving teaching was the biggest decision that I had to make because I have always thought of myself as a teacher first.”
And that focus as a teacher first is a big part of the reason that his players have not only had success on the ice, but off of it as well. You are not playing for a Bill Gordon team if you are not giving your best in the classroom as well.
“Our kids have always done a good job at keeping focused in the classroom, and having as much success there as they do on the ice,” Gordon said. “When I see alumni come back and they are so successful, more successful than I am, that just shows me what we are trying to accomplish here. It also speaks very highly of a tech school which does not always get the credit it deserves.”
Gordon's ability to motivate his players to excel in all aspects of life will undoubtedly be his most lasting and most important legacy. As his ability to do this through generations of athletes.
“Like me, Bill is old school,” said athletic director Al Costabile. “And I like that about him. But he is also shown the ability to adapt his coaching methods to today's modern day athlete. And that's why he has continued to be successful.”
The majority of fans who don't know Gordon, he will always be remembered quite simply as the hockey coach who took an already successful hockey program and carried on the tradition started by Don Ayer. Gordon came to Shawsheen in 1974 after three years at St. Mary's of Cambridge, two of which he served as head coach of the brand new hockey program.
Gordon joined Ayer's staff and served as an assistant for five years before taking over the Shawsheen program in 1979. While he was an assistant, the Rams won four league titles in five years and the success continued in his first season at the helm with another CAC crown, which Gordon credits to the great program that started by Ayer.
“Don Ayer was the father of Shawsheen hockey, and he left me a terrific team,” Gordon said. “Typically, when you take over a program, the cupboard is bare, but Don left me with a great team and we were able to win the league.”
While Gordon was successful from the start at Shawsheen, both as an assistant and as a head coach, qualifying for the state tournament in all but two years while with the team, he is no stranger to being on the losing bench either.
Gordon came out of the Army in 1971 and assisted Father Tom Curran at St. Mary's in the first year of the program when they played a junior varsity schedule. Gordon took over the program in their first year of varsity play the next season in the old Catholic Conference where they took on powerhouses like Matignon, Don Bosco and Arlington Catholic, among others on a nightly basis.
In two years, Gordon's teams compiled an 0-29-1 record. But the two years also served as a basis for the Hall of Fame career.
“The good news was that I learned more about coaching in those two years than I have all in of the years since,” Gordon said. “I was battle tested right away with the teams we had to face.”
The lessons Gordon learned at St. Mary's as well as under Ayer at Shawsheen, continued to pay off and reaped its ultimate reward in 1984 when the Rams went 21-0-1 and won the Division 3 state championship with a win over Dartmouth at the old Boston Garden. Gordon looked back on what a dominating team he was in command of.
“That year was certainly a life memorable experience. Those kids, much like all of my teams had tremendous work ethic. But in those years, they not only had that work ethic, but they also had tremendous skill. When you put that together, you are very tough to beat.”
The Rams followed up their 1984 season with another outstanding campaign in 1985, going 19-4-2 and advancing to the state championship game again before falling to Westwood in double overtime.
“It was a typical Shawsheen overtime game where we dominated play, but could not score and ended up losing,” Gordon recalled with a laugh.
Those were certainly outstanding teams and Gordon has had many of them over the years, but it will be his last team that may stick with Gordon the most as he looks back on his career. His players did not know until the final regular season home game that this would be their coach's last year, as in typical Gordon fashion, although he knew he was retiring, he did not want his retirement to be the focus of the team for the entire season.
“There was a lot of emotion attached to this season for me,” Gordon said. “I kept it as much of a secret as I could, and without knowing it, these kids provided me with an unbelievably successful final year. I had hoped this year would as successful as possible, but this was far beyond my expectations.”
