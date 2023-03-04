METHUEN – After losing in the first round of last year’s state tournament to neighbor Wilmington/Stoneham, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team will look to get back to the winning ways with Thursday’s first round Division 1 playoff match-up against league rival Acton-Boxboro to be played at Methuen High starting at 5 pm.
The two teams have already played one another twice this season with the Red Rangers coming away with 3-1 victories both times. Tewksbury/Methuen is the No. 9 seed with a 12-5-3 overall record and AB is the No. 24 seed with a 2-20-0 overall record, which includes two games in the Hingham Showcase, strong performances against Hingham and Needham.
The Red Rangers come into the tournament playing much better over the last two weeks, which includes four straight wins of a combined score of 13-3, including the last two wins via shut outs, over Matignon and then a strong Longmeadow team.
Back in 2019, the Red Rangers defeated Longmeadow in the first round of the tournament before losing to eventual co-state champions Woburn. There were no playoffs in 2020.
Interim head coach Dave O’Hearn believes that his team is battled tested, playing in arguably the toughest league in the state. On top of that, the Red Rangers have relied on strong goaltending and defense all season long. The team has given up just 23 goals in 20 games and that’s always a recipe for success come tournament time.
“I would like to think that we will be prepared based on our league games and stuff like that. I think no matter what, it’ll be tough first game for everyone,” he said. “If you are a lower seed, you are all geared up (to knock off the higher seed). Traditionally, we have had trouble in those first round games because everyone is amped up and ready to play and no one wants it to be their last game.
“For as long as I have been here, the first-round game has always been a nail-biter. I think we should be right there with everyone else, so we will see how this power rankings work. There’s a one-win team there and they are tough, so it’ll be interesting to see how things pan out. I say with confidence, that we are a tough team to play against. The goals may not come for us, but the other teams will struggle to score against us so hopefully those top players start to press more or hang on to the puck a little bit more (and we can take advantage of that).”
Offensively, Tewksbury/Methuen will look to Bree Lawrence, Kat Schille, Sammy Ryan, Riley Sheehan, Nikole Gosse and Emma Giordano, and defensively, MJ Petisce, Lyla Chapman, Sarah Doherty, Emma Ryan and Hannah Forget have been fantastic all season, as well as goalie Taylor Bruno.
Should the Red Rangers defeated AB for the third time this season – arguably the hardest thing to do in high school sports – they will face the winner of No. 8 Peabody (16-4-0)/No. 25 Shawsheen Tech (10-10-0) most likely on Sunday or Monday. If it’s Peabody, they would host, but if it’s Shawsheen, the Red Rangers would host.
On the same side of the bracket will be No. 1 seed St. Mary’s of Lynn (21-1-0) and the other side includes No. 2 Notre Dame of Hingham, No. 3 Shrewsbury and No. 6 Hingham.
A short while ago, the Red Rangers played a fantastic game and ended in a tie with Shrewsbury.
GIRLS HOOP
In four of the last five post-seasons, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team has won a game in the Division 2 state tournament. Last year, the Redmen knocked off Revere before losing to Canton in what was the first year of the new statewide tournament format.
In year number two, getting at least one playoff victory – and certainly two – will be challenging to say the least. Tewksbury (9-11) drew the No. 17 seed and this Friday the team will take a long bus ride to Amherst-Pelham Regional High School to take on the No. 16 Hurricanes (6 pm), who will enter the game with a 16-4 overall record.
Several days ago, the Hurricanes lost in the Western Mass Class Championship game to Springfield Central, but the loss doesn't count towards their regular season record and the power rankings.
Not counting that loss, the Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 12-game winning streak, last losing on January 10th. The team is led by Tessa Kawall, who two games ago became the program's 13th player to surpass the 1,000 point plateau. She's a talented player, who more often than not, finishes games with 20-plus points.
"They're good. They have won 17 games and they have a thousand point scorer. It seems like they are an experienced group. All five of their starters are seniors," said Redmen head coach Joel Mignault, who is making his second trip to the post-season. "They did pretty well in the tournament last year. They were the No. 17 seed last year and beat Westboro and they only lost to the number one seed Norwood by twelve. It just seems like they are an experienced group and they have won a lot of games as a group. They are going to be tough."
For Tewksbury to come away with this win, it'll need solid contributions from everyone. There's been times this season when Samantha Ryan, Emily Picher, Kat Macdonald and more recently Victoria Lavargna have been red-hot offensively and Mignault is hoping that offensive production can come together collectively.
"(In order to win, we have to play) similar to what we have been doing the last few weeks," said Mignault. "We're going to have to defend them. They get out in transition well and we're going to have be organized and disciplined on offense. We're going to need to get our scorers the ball and hopefully get them some easy looks. They play really tough defense from what I have read. That's something that they have taken a lot of pride in. We have seen tough defense all season so it's not going to be new to us. We're going to have to execute."
Should Tewksbury prevail, it will move on to the Round-of-16 and face either No. 1 seed Walpole (18-2) or No. 33 seed Northampton (12-8) most likely Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
