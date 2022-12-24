WILMINGTON – Led by four different grapplers who reached the finals, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team finished in second place out of 18 teams during Saturday's 34th annual Sons of Italy Tournament held at the Shriner's Auditorium.
“The kids wrestled tough, they were tough. As I said before, we're still trying to get into wrestling shape, having so many guys on the football team,” said second-year head coach Doug Pratt. “The kids came out and wrestled hard, were tough and that's what we want to see. We had four kids get to the finals, so that was good. Two of them won, so we wrestled tough and we're getting there. We'll get there in a few weeks but right now we're chipping away.
“Finishing in the top three is terrific. We took second in a very competitive field. There's so many great teams here with Central Catholic, who beat us last week, Tewksbury, Melrose and Mount Hope from Rhode Island. There's a lot of great teams here so if you place in the top three, you're on the right track.”
In the finals, the Rams had two champions, the Tildsley Brothers, James and Sidney at 132 and 138 pounds, while, Brayton Carbone (120) and Caleb Caceres (145) were both defeated as they finished in second place.
“They are our four horsemen. They are our leaders and when they go, we go. It's good because when the kids see those four guys win, they get a little fired up and you see them put in more effort to try to get where they're at,” said Pratt.
Caceres started the meet out by pinning Quinn Fogarty of Melrose at the 1:46 mark. From there he edged out Mason Furtado of Mount Hope by a 5-4 margin, which put him in the semi-finals against Wilmington's Julien Cella. The two had a tremendous back-and-forth battle with Cella coming just shy of pinning Caceres, before he made a great move to get out of a tough position, to overturn things and eventually come away with a pin at the 3:45 mark. In the finals, Central Catholic's James Bohenko pinned Caceres at the 5:10 mark.
“Caleb had a great run. He's a bit undersized. He's 138 pounds and wrestling at 145 pounds. He's strong, he's tough and he rolls around with the Tildsley Brothers, so everyday he's getting better and better,” said Pratt.
Carbone started the day with a bye in the round of 16, before he lost his first match to Natick's Joseph Linton by pin at the 4:56 mark. From there he won by a major decision, 13-1, over Jaclyn Dehney of Central Catholic. That put him in the finals where he lost to Miles Darling of Essex Tech/Masco by a close 6-4 margin.
“Carbone faced (Darling who is) a New England finalist in his finals match and he lost to him by two points,” said Pratt. “In the semi-finals, he faced (Dehney) that was a tough match, so he won that and almost came back to beat a New England finalist. He's getting there as well. He's done to his weight now, so he's looking pretty good.”
As for the champions, at 132 pounds, James Tildsley went 4-0 on the day, beating Xavier Parsons of Essex Tech/Masco with a pin at the 24 second mark, Joe Allen of Gloucester by pin at the 54 second mark, Central Catholic's Nick Spero in a heated short battle with a pin coming at 59 seconds, and then he topped Shaun McLaughlin of Natick by a slim 1-0 margin.
At 138 pounds, Sidney Tildsley also went 4-0. His first three wins came by pin over Matthew Sica of Canton, Marshall Bower of Salem and Alexander McLaughlin of Melrose at the 11 second mark, and then at 2:54 and 2:52, respectively. In the finals, he defeated Edmir Monteiro of Hope High by a 10-0 major decision score.
“The Tildsley Brothers did what they needed to do. The one kid James faced in the finals, that was so tough. That Natick kid was a heavy type of wrestler and it's tough when you don't know how to wrestle a kid like that. James beat him 1-0, so that was a tough win for him,” said Pratt.
Shawsheen also had three other place finishers. At 113 pounds Ethan Caceres finished third and then both Austin Malandain (220) and Dante Graziano (106) both finished in fourth place.
Ethan Caceres pinned Whittier Tech's Aiden Fogarty at the 5:10 mark, before he was defeated by Joseph Hiraldo of Hope, 9-1. From the consolation bracket, he came back strong to win his next two matches over Salem's Kevin Spoon and Fogarty again, with a pin at 4:28 and then a 6-0 decision.
Malandain went 3-2 on the day. He picked up wins over North Andover's Bradley Lopez (pin at 1:14), Durfee's Calfeny Moreira (pin at 18 seconds) and Reynaldo Lopez of Saugus/Peabody (14-5) but fell to Jayden Topper of Gloucester and Manny Mengata of Tewksbury.
“Malandain had a good tournament. He took third place at 220. He wrestled tough and came in unseeded,” said Pratt. “We had some unseeded guys come through and place at some different weight classes. That was unexpected a little bit and that's why we're so high in the standings because of those guys. Our four horsemen will score, but we need the other guys to score as well and they did today.”
A handful of other members on the team also put forth strong efforts. At 152 pounds, Benjamin Gooltz went 3-2 including defeating Steve Fogarty of Melrose (pin at 1:51), Canton's Jaime Pareja (pin at 48 seconds) and North Andover's Youssef Zouaoui (pin at 55 seconds).
At 182 pounds, Cullen Walsh went 2-2 which included wins over Tewksbury's Michael Parisi (pin at 49 seconds) and Canton's Danny Harn (pin at 27 seconds).
At 160 pounds Derek Musgrove came away with one win over Canton's Robbie Blochstein, pinning him at an impressive time of just eight seconds. At 126 pounds, Elijah Lefebvre also had one win coming against Salem's Justice Bower by pin at the 29 second mark.
At 170 pounds Jake Metcalfe also went 1-2 with a win over Dedham's Emiliano Gutierrez by pin at 38 seconds.
At 195, Thomas Cormier went 1-2 and at 285, John Bishop went 0-2.
Shawsheen faced North Attleboro on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Chelmsford on Friday night, before the prestigious two-day Lowell Holiday tournament takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday.
