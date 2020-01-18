ANDOVER — In some years, in fact as recently as last season, a week that included hosting Haverhill and then traveling to Andover for a quad meet with Andover, Methuen and Lowell, would be a nightmare scenario for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team. The reality is, in some years, it would be a nightmare scenario for most teams.
But that is certainly not the case this season for the Redmen, who went 4-0 on the week, knocking off defending Division 1 North Sectional champion Haverhill last Wednesday night before sweeping Saturday's quad meet to improve to 9-3 on the season.
In Saturday's quad meet, the Redmen earned wins by scores of 41-36 over Andover, 44-30 over Methuen and 51-21 over Lowell. The Redmen had lost to all three of their MVC rivals last season by comfortable margins, including a 75-6 loss to Methuen.
This time around, it was the Redmen with the more experienced, more talented team, and they took full advantage, avenging all three losses in impressive fashion.
"It was a good day for us," Tewksbury coach Steve O'Keefe said. "These teams have been tough on us in the past, but we matched up well this season. It was good to get three league wins."
The Redmen were led by some outstanding performances on the day, with several wrestlers going 3-0, including Kyle Darrigo at 160 pounds, who went undefeated on the day in his return to the lineup from injury. Darrigo won two of his matches by decision and one by pin, and O'Keefe was obviously very happy to have his star junior back in the lineup.
"Kyle has been rehabbing from an injury from the football season, so it was great to get him back in the lineup," O'Keefe said. "He is a high energy kid and it was great to see him come back and do so well. It helps having him back at 160 pounds, because it really helps our depth. With him back, it allows us to also move other people around and it helps the whole team."
Junior Adam Donovan (106) also went 3-0 on the day, winning two of his matches by pin. The perfect day was just the latest step in the steady improvement of Donovan throughout this season and throughout his career.
"Adam had been wrestling tough," O'Keefe said. "He has been steadily going up in weight over the last few years and he is finally getting closer to actually being 106 and it is paying off for him. He is starting to pick up some wins and is having a very good season."
Other wrestlers who went 3-0 on the day for the Redmen included Danny Lightfoot at 132 pounds (2 pins), Connor Charron (138, 2 pins) and Dylan Chandler (285, 3 pins).
Several other wrestlers also went 2-1 on the day, including senior Ryan Day, who earned both of his victories by pin.
"Ryan has been part of our program for a couple of years now," O'Keefe said. "You know you will get the most out of him every time he goes out there, so we are happy to see his hard work pay off."
Other wrestlers who went 2-1 on the day for the Redmen were Jack Callahan (120, 1 pin) and Nick Wilson (220, 1 pin).
The 36-32 win over Haverhill was one of the best dual meet wins in recent years for the Redmen. Granted, this year's Haverhill team is different than the team that went 26-0 in dual meets last season, and earned a third place finish at the Division 1 State Meet, but they are still an outstanding team, and O'Keefe was obviously thrilled to see his team come out on top over the Hillies.
"It was a good team win,' O'Keefe said. "It is a good confidence builder for us. We have been where they are before after losing kids to graduation, but we have no control over their situation. All we can do is go out and wrestle the best we can and try to win.
"A big thing for us in this one was that even when some of our younger guys lost, they did not get pinned. So, we are only giving up three points instead of six, which can be very important."
Winners on the day for the Redmen included Callahan at 126 pounds (pin, 1:00), Lightfoot at 132 (dec. 11-4), Charron at 138 (pin, 1:30), Day at 182 (pin, 3:15) and Wilson at 220 (dec., 12-6). Adam Donovan (106) and Dylan Chandler (285) each won their matches by forfeit.
At 9-3, the Redmen are in the midst of a very good season as they approach the midway point of their campaign, but O'Keefe knows his team must keep up the hard work that has gotten them to this point.
"Going forward it will be about how we match up with our opponents, so we have to keep wrestling hard and stay healthy," O'Keefe said. "All it takes is for a couple of kids to get hurt or get sick and then your depth is gone. We just need to keep trying to improve."
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday night when they hosted MVC rival Billerica, with results not available as of press time. They will hit the mats again on Saturday at Woburn High School for the Woburn Tournament where they will be among 18 competing teams.
Last season the Redmen earned an eighth place finish at the tournament. led by Chandler's second place finish at 285 pounds and Callahan's third place finish at 113 pounds.
