TEWKSBURY – And yet another big week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team.
Already riding a four-game winning streak, the Redmen played three games in as many days and topped all three opponents, including Haverhill (11-2), North Reading (4-3) and Lawrence (13-1) in a shortened mercy run rule contest.
The three wins puts Tewksbury at 9-1. One more win officially puts the team into the state tournament, but that shouldn't be a problem as over the weekend the MIAA released its Power Rankings and the Redmen stand No. 1 in Division 2.
Head Coach Brittney Kannan said that up and down the line-up, the team is receiving production. That was clearly evident in the Haverhill game as lead-off hitter — and the team's pitcher — Samantha Ryan was hit in the elbow with a pitch and was forced to come out of the game. That put Whitney Gigante on the mound and she tossed another strong game, and it also pushed Anya Cranston off the bench and into the lead-off spot. All she did was go 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, which included a double, a walk and scored a run.
“They've all been playing great. They have been playing well collectively as a team,” said Kannan. “I can't pick out one kid who has won us every single game, they have all just stuck together (and won together).
“Our defense has been pretty strong and we have been taking care of the ball and that's something that we really have been stressing. We've had some different kids step up in different spots, so collectively one through twelve, they have all surprised us and have really played together and have picked each other up. That's one of the things that we have been working on, picking up your teammates, so if one girl doesn't cash in, then the next girl does. They have just really played as a team. We have mixed in a few freshmen, so really one through twelve have all been pretty impressive.”
In that win over the Hillies, Gigante had to warm-up quickly to get ready for the bottom of the first. She did so, tossing a strong complete game, which included giving up two unearned runs on four hits, without issuing a walk and striking out three.
Offensively, Tewksbury opened things up with four runs in the third and three more in the fifth.
“Haverhill's pitcher threw well but we also hit well and we took extra bases when we needed them. Anya came in and saw the ball really well. She had three RBI in that game and really roped the ball,” said Kannan.
While Cranston was so valuable in this game with her performance at the plate, the coach said she suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury.
“Unfortunately, she took a fall and might be out for the entire season. She may have torn her ACL. We're still waiting to get the official word, but it didn't look good,” said Kannan.
Also contributing on the offensive side included Becca Harris, who was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, Alyssa Adams was 1-for-3 with two RBI, a triple, a walk and a run scored. Abigail Tower scored two runs and had a stolen base and Gigante also belted a triple.
The next day, Tewksbury faced a strong North Reading team and came away with a 4-3 victory. The Redmen had leads of 1-0, 3-0, 3-2 and 4-2 before the Hornets made things interesting with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Tewksbury held on in the seventh.
“It was a good game. Their pitcher was throwing well. We had to play small ball as we only had five or six hits on the day, so the small ball game really helped us squeak that game out,” said Kannan. “We made a couple of mistakes on the bases which gave away some outs. I think the margin of the win would have been a bigger (without those mistakes), but overall it was just good to see the girls battling in a close game and to come out on top against a team that was pretty decent. They hit the ball decent and they had good pitching. She was throwing hard.”
Junior catcher Samantha Perkins kept up her hot hitting going 3-for-3 with a RBI and she also stole a base. Ryan had a double and a RBI and Avery Della Piana had a hit, walk and a sacrifice bunt.
On the mound, Gigante earned another win, once again going the distance and this time giving up three unearned runs on two hits, while she did walk five, but struck out five.
In Friday's win over Lawrence, the team's top four batters of Ryan, Adams, Harris and Perkins combined to go 10-for-14, with 10 runs scored, 5 RBI, three doubles, a stolen base, a walk and a hitbatsman. Harris was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBI, Adams was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Ryan was 3-for-3 and Perkins was 2-for-3 with a RBI.
Della Piana also contributed with a hit and four RBI and Gianna Pendola was 1-for-1 with two runs, while she got hit by a pitch and also drew a walk.
On the mound, Ryan was back and tossed the first three innings of one hit ball with two walks and three strikeouts to get the win. She was relieved by Aislin Davis, who in his first appearance, went two innings, struck out all six batters, while giving up a run on one hit and one walk.
Tewksbury faced Dracut on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have two extremely tough match-ups with Methuen at their place Friday night at 7 before coming home to face flamethrower Gianna LaCedra of Lowell on Monday night starting at 6 pm.
“We're looking forward to this week's games. It's been a little tricky with our schedule as we'll see a really strong pitcher and then the next game we'll see one with less velocity,” said Kannan. “So we've been going back-and-forth between the two and the girls have done a really nice job adjusting to that.
“This will be a good test for us (facing Methuen and Lowell) and we'll see where we stand and what things we'll still need to work on. The confidence is there and I think the pressure will be on those other teams.”
