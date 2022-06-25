Take away one season, 1999, I have covered the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team since 1993. I've seen it all – the walk-off wins, the tough losses, the no-hitters, the home runs, the dazzling defensive plays. I've seen and written about many league championship titles, playoff wins and playoff losses. I've interviewed and written feature stories on hundreds of players, past and present, who have excelled in one way or another, while wearing the Redmen uniform.
I remember the former coach Leo DiRocco calling me on the bus ride home when the team qualified for the state tournament for the first time under his belt. I remember 'Doc' and I sitting at a picnic table for about 45 minutes when I did a story on the team winning its fifth straight league title. I remember the time that Tewksbury beat Newburyport in the state tournament. During the post-game interview, former Lowell Sun reporter Carmine Frongillo and I asked 'Doc' one question, and despite it raining pretty hard, his answer took as long as the game itself.
I love ya, Doc. He knows I'm having a little fun.
Kidding aside, I remember all of the heartaches Doc and his son Todd went through. State tournament losses to Saugus and Winchester – umpire calls that no one will forget. The disappointing ending to the 2004 season, a roster that easily could and should have won a state championship.
Ahh, the state championship. That's what took place this past Saturday as Doc's successor Brittney Souza led this year's Redmen to four state tournament wins – two in come from behind fashion. Tewksbury traveled about two hours each way to UMass-Amherst to take on Westfield for the state title. And just like the last time, when 'Doc' took the 2016 team to the state championship, losing a heartbreaker in extra innings to Hampshire Regional, I wasn't at that game due to a family committment. It's funny to think that I've probably covered over 300 TMHS Softball games in 28 years, and I missed the two historical ones. Luckily though I have Mike Ippolito with me as part of this staff. He has filled in for me both times – as well as a handful of other games I couldn't get to – and I'm incredibly thankful for that.
Throughout this Saturday's game, my phone never left me and I was constantly getting the game updates from both Athletic Director Ron Drouin and Ippolito from Twitter. Ufortunately. I had to read that the Redmen were defeated 3-1.
The loss ended what was a tremendous season. The team won 19 games, including the dramatic come from behind extra inning game with North Attleboro in the state semi-finals. To me, entertainment wise, that was one of the better games I have covered in my 29 years. Interviewing a young pup, sophomore Alyssa Davis after the game and asking about her walk-off two-run double coming on two strikes, was pretty special. Moments like that are what makes this job so great.
Because I wasn't at Saturday's game, I didn't have to see the upset players after the loss. From what Mike said and from the interviews he had with Coach Souza and junior Sam Ryan, it sounds like the members of the team handled things OK. Souza spoke about this special season – one that included a league championship title, four tournament wins, two after trailing 4-0 and 5-0 early on.
“I am super proud of these kids. They battled every game,” she said to Ippolito. “The MVC is a very tough conference. Almost all our games are treated like a championship game. They brought that high energy and they were able to carry it through for the entire season. We won the MVC championship and made it into the state championship game for just the second time in the history of softball at Tewksbury High School, so I could not be more proud. I wish we got the title, because I think this group of kids deserves it more than anything, but I am proud of our season.”
After a tough first two years and then losing a season due to COVID, Souza has enjoyed back-to-back league championship and deep state tournament runs. Like the team has said throughout the season, “we're not done yet”. Souza isn't either.
“We lost in the North finals last year, so our goal this year was to push it further and win that game and come to this game, so next year the goal will be to win it all,” she said. “We have the experience now. We will be here again next year and I feel like because we have that experience under our belts, we will be able to walk away with the championship. We will be back here next year. Guaranteed.”
I certainly hope that happens … so I can continue to write about this amazing program yet another season. Thank You to the team for the memories and sharing your special moments with me. It was a blast.
