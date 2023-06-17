TEWKSBURY — When Anya Cranston made the Tewksbury High School softball varsity team last spring, she was ecstatic.
Only a freshman, Cranston earned a spot on one of the best teams in the state, where she would be competing with players as much as four years older than her.
However, those plans took a turn for the worse. Seven games into last spring’s campaign, the Redmen were off to an impressive 6-1 start leading into an April 27 matchup against Haverhill.
Tewksbury won the game 11-2, but left Haverhill down one of their key players — Cranston.
“We were playing on a turf field and I singled,” Cranston recalled. “I was running to second when the ball got thrown there, so when I went to change direction, I fell over.”
Cranston suffered a tear to her ACL and meniscus, ultimately sidelining her for the remainder of the season where Tewksbury advanced to the state final.
“It was hard, it was my freshman year and I was excited I made varsity,” said Cranston. “I earned my spot on the field, but I made sure I was there for every practice and every game knowing I’d be back.”
Cranston is indeed back.
After an up-and-down season of being in and out of the lineup, the power hitter is making her mark this postseason. Through three playoff games, Cranston has gone 4-for-6, blasting a home run and collecting two RBI as a leading offensive contributor for a team yearning for another shot at a state title.
“It was a long time coming,” Cranston said of her playoff resurgence. “We were all waiting for everything to click and getting used to pitching again because I was out for a year at that point.”
Cranston ignited her hot-streak with a solo home run in the third inning in last Monday’s round of 32 win over Stoughton, and she hasn’t looked back.
She drove in two more runs between the next two tournament wins over Dartmouth and Bedford while slashing a pair of hits that included a triple in the fourth inning of last Wednesday’s win in the round of 16.
“She’s such a powerful kid,” said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. “When we swing in the cages, she smashes the ball and I just wanted to see it translate to the field, and it just needed that breakout game and she had it. She had her breakout game, and now it’s all up from here.”
However, it was a long journey to return to Cranston’s full potential. After suffering her injury in April, she underwent surgery in June, just days before the team’s state championship loss to Westfield.
As Cranston was sidelined last spring, that didn’t mean she wasn’t going to stop supporting her team.
“It was horrible what happened last year,” said Souza. “She had her surgery right before we played in the state championship last year and still came to our game. She didn’t miss any practices, she was still here and still dedicated.
“A lot of kids would bail on their team because they’re hurt, and who wants to spend three hours a day at practice,” Souza continued. “She did and she worked all winter getting back. We checked in constantly on her recovery and she’s just put in a lot of work. She’s always working so hard.”
After surgery, it took Cranston roughly two weeks to be able to walk again, followed by another six weeks to take off her brace. From there, she wasn’t cleared for sports until six months later.
Like Cranston did in the spring, she still supported her club team Rip City USA throughout the entire summer at practices and tournaments while doing physical therapy two times a week.
“Slowly, I started with practices,” she recalled. “I couldn’t swing for a while, which was really hard just because of the pivoting. Eventually I got back to full.”
This winter, Cranston was finally cleared for full sports activities just two months before the start of the season, where she worked tirelessly to get back on the diamond.
“With my club team, we were practicing four or five times a week and I had my own physical therapy that I was doing two or three times a week with my personal trainer,” said Cranston. “It was good to be back. It was no longer a physical struggle, but more of a mental one. I just had to keep working and getting at it, and I’m finally back.”
Cranston is excited to be able to join her team on the diamond this season in their quest for unfinished business. However, she feels just as part of the team as she did last season, where she was forced to watch from the side.
“I feel just as much in it,” she said. “I made sure I was there (last year), but I love being on the field with my teammates and celebrating and just constantly picking each other up. We’ve had a goal, and we’re constantly working towards it.”
Cranston and the Redmen continued their postseason push on Wednesday in the Final Four against No. 7 Somerset Berkley, but the results were not known as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.