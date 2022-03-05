FITCHBURG – This past weekend, the Tewksbury Memorial High School wrestling team sent four male wrestlers and one female to the MIAA All-State Meet, which took place over two days, Saturday and Sunday at the Game-On Facility.
While head coach Steve Kasprzak will be the first to say that all of his athletes wrestled much better in Day 1 compared to Day 2, in the end, the team had a very successful tournament with junior Jack Callahan finishing fourth, sophomore Hunter Johnson taking eighth, while on the female side eighth grader Brooke Lightfoot finished third.
Senior Nick Wilson fell one match away from placing, and junior Jack Donovan got injured in the first match, and ended up forfeiting his second to go 0-2, ending his season.
Callahan, fresh off his Division 4 State Championship title a week ago, went 3-2 in the tournament. He started it out with a tough draw, taking on Shawsheen Tech's Lucien Tremblay.
“Jack wrestled like a champ, like he always does. In day one, he did not have easy matches. He had a tough match against the Shawsheen kid out of the gate,” said Kasprzak. “The coaches at Shawsheen kind of know who Jack is and they have seen him wrestle a bunch of times, so they had a good game plan going in. Jack just worked hard and ended up getting a late pin, but it was closer to that. That's what late post-season wrestling matches are all about and pulled that victory out.”
From there, Callahan moved on to the next round and defeated Luke Connolly of the newly formed Northeast Regional/Bishop Fenwick Co-Op team.
“(Connolly is) a wrestler under (former Chelmsford High coach) Bruce Rich, who started the program over there. Obviously Bruce knows what he's doing and he's been doing it forever, so that was a really good win for Jack,” said Kasprzak.
After a night's rest, Callahan was back on Sunday morning in the semi-finals. He was defeated by the No. 3 seed Dante Distefano of Waltham, 6-3.
“Last year Jack faced him and was able to steal a win from him, so we knew (this time around) it was going to be a dogfight. (In the semi-final match) we just kind of got bested in that moment,” said Kasprzak.
From there, Callahan went to the consolation round and again faced both Tremblay and Connolly for the second time. He topped Tremblay 5-0 and then was defeated by Connolly, 12-0.
“Jack didn't wrestle his best. I don't want to use the word 'hangover' from the semi-finals match because that's not who Jack is, I just think we have to do a better job to prepare him for the post-season grind,” said Kasprzak. “A little bit of that is on us as a coaching staff. We've got to find a way to get him more quality matches in the regular season so he's more prepared for it come the post-season.
“His effort was there, his brain was there, his leadership was there and in the end, he took fourth at the All-State Meet. Most kids don't ever do that so he has a lot to be proud of obviously.”
Callahan advances to the New England Meet this Friday and Saturday, which will be held in Providence, Rhode Island.
“I reminded Jack on the way out that Dylan Chandler was fourth at the All-States and the next weekend he finished first in the New Englands. We are far from over,” said the coach.
Johnson will be joining Callahan at the NE Meet. After losing his first match 2-0, he won his next three before falling in the last one to finish eighth.
“In day two, I thought Hunter really competed, but he just wasn't able to score enough points to really get where he wanted, yet he still placed in the All-States which is a huge accomplishment as a sophomore,” said Kasprzak. “Since I've been here, that's the furthest that any sophomore has gone in at least the past twelve years or so and that was great to see.”
Once he was in the consolation bracket, Johnson topped Oto Albanese of Melrose, 6-4, which was followed by a forfeit win, before beating the No. 5 seed Anthony Tripolone of Norton, in a wild, 19-10 decision and then falling to Elliott Humphries of Minnechaug Regional, 9-2.
“Hunter avenged a loss from the sectional meet, beating the kid from Melrose. He was able to take care of him and then he beat a really good kid from Norton, who I believe was third and Hunter beat him up pretty good. The kid was kind of the same style as Hunter, so it was a little back-and-forth but Hunter always had that four or five-point buffer and just really wrestled really well.
“I was really happy with his performance and it was probably one of the better days that he's had on the mat all season which was good to see,” said Kasprzak.
Wilson wrestled out of the 285-pound class and did very well, concluding a terrific season and career. He finished 2-2, which included wins over Colton Wells of Quabbin Regional, 9-3, and Bret Mathews of Tri-County, 5-0, while falling to Marlboro's Howie Priest, 7-6 and then Lowell's Gustavo Ventura, 2-0, who Wilson had faced a handful of times prior.
“Nick wrestled really great at heavyweight and he got two wins,” said Kasprzak. “He got to that blood round as we call it, you win that match and you place but if you lose, you go home, so you're right on the cusp of it and he wrestled really great all day so I'm very happy for him.
“It was just good to see Nick have the opportunity to compete at that level. Even his losses were close for the most part so there's only how ever many kids left in the state and he's right there with all of them. It shows what caliber wrestler he's been. To go 2-2 at the All-State Tournament is not an easy task. His leadership was on display all weekend. We would have loved to seen him get to the New Englands and extend his career and he certainly has nothing to hang his head about.”
Finally, Donovan out of the 132-pound division, hurt his knee during the early stages of his 2-0 first round match to Nick Mandracchia.
“Jack was getting another MRI (on Monday) so we're hoping those results come back and (the damage) is not too serious,” said Kasprzak.
