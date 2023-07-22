TEWKSBURY — When Lucas Frost was a senior at Tewksbury High School, the rising track and field star had just one collegiate offer to take his talents to the next level.
Just four years later, he is the best javelin thrower to ever come through the door at the University of Rhode Island.
In fact, he’s one of the best in the country — the 2023 Div. 1 Outdoor Track and Field All-American honorable mention has put his name on the map this spring.
“It’s been a really fun experience, being able to go to all these big meets that I haven’t been to before,” said Frost, who has one year of eligibility remaining at URI. “It’s been a really cool year.”
The two-time conference champion shocked the nation on May 6 at UMass Amherst. On his sixth and final throw, Frost hurled a javelin 246 feet, 2 inches, which shattered the meet, facility, and program record to defend his Atlantic 10 javelin crown.
From there, Frost piled up the accolades.
At the NCAA Regionals on May 24, Frost landed in eighth place with a toss of 234-10, where he became the first URI javelin thrower to advance to the NCAA championships since 2008.
Following an 18th-place finish (222 feet) at the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas that earned him All American honorable mention, he solidified himself as the first URI javelin thrower to place at the final round of the national championship.
Just when he thought his season-for-the-ages was over, Frost’s 246-2 monster throw earlier in the season qualified him for the USATF Championships in Oregon last weekend. In a field of the nation’s most polished athletes, Frost posted a 220-6 throw that ultimately earned him 12th place.
However, at the start of the outdoor season, Frost was unsure where his spring would take him. After suffering a shoulder injury roughly three weeks before the conference championships, Frost approached his most sought-after competition of the season with some rust.
“After I threw my first 70-meter throw this year, my shoulder was hurting me,” he recalled. “I actually hadn’t thrown for about three weeks before the conference meet. I was just practicing and doing all the other stuff besides throwing.”
Just one week before the meet, Frost picked up the javelin to try and fit as much preparation in as possible before the big day. When May 6 arrived, his first five throws were typical for a thrower who has taken a significant time away from their craft. On his final throw, he did the unthinkable, unleashing a 246-2 laser to cement himself in the history books.
“The first five throws in the series weren’t anywhere near what my last throw was. It came out of nowhere, I was not expecting it. Everything lined up,” said Frost.
Everything lining up wasn’t a coincidence, a fluke, or pure luck — it was a result of months of dedication to his throwing mechanics.
“This season what I really focused on was my run-up and my crossovers,” said Frost. “My seasons before I hadn’t really been putting too much speed into it because I’ve been focusing on my technique. I’ve been trying to work on being able to put more speed in my run throughs and still having my technique be good enough to hit the positions. It paid off pretty well.”
His final throw that day summarized everything assistant coach Ben Carroll has witnessed over Frost’s career at URI.
“He’s very coachable, that’s his most positive attribute,” said Carroll, who completed his 13th season with the team. “In the middle of a meet or in the middle of a competition, he’s able to fix things on the fly, which a lot of people can’t do.”
Which is exactly what Frost did back in May.
“For Lucas, it’s all about his positioning,” said Carroll. “He gets in very efficient positions and he’s able to get in and out of those positions very well and very consistently. He’s able to replicate things over and over again.”
Due to years of consistent training, Frost was able to mix the right ingredients for the best throw of his collegiate career.
“Work-ethic wise, he’s consistent,” Carroll continued. “He’s not the most intense guy, but he always comes in and he always gets his stuff done. If you look at his progression through his four years at URI, what he did this year really shouldn’t surprise anybody. He’s slowly and steadily gotten better and better. Even before he had the big throw at our conference meet, everybody knew he was already the best javelin thrower in school history.”
Despite proclaiming himself as one of the premier throwers in the country, Frost plans to utilize his final year of eligibility next spring to continue to raise the bar.
“I’d like to be able to qualify for NCAA championships again and go back to the USA championship meets,” he said. “Improving my personal record, maybe hitting 80 meters, is the next big goal for myself.”
