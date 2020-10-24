TEWKSBURY — One of the greatest rivalries in Massachusetts added another chapter to its history on Sunday, as Tewksbury beat Wilmington in a fall ball contest at Obdens Field on Livingston Street, by a score of 10-4.
Tewksbury got the offense going in the home half of the first inning. Drew Timmons drew and Aidan Crogan walked in their first at bats.
After a sacrifice fly that advanced them to second and third base, a wild pitch by Wilmington’s Jacob Roque scored Timmons from third to give the Redmen a 1-0 lead.
From that point on, they did not look back.
There was more offense to be had in the bottom of the second inning. Kodie LeGrand led off the inning with the walk; that was followed by a single from Blake Ryder.
Mike Hill then came up to the plate and launched a three run home run on a line over the right field fence, giving Tewksbury a 4-0.
After an Alex Arbogast single and stolen base, Drew Timmons ripped a double over the center fielder’s head, scoring Arbogast from second, extending the lead to 5-0.
Aidan Crogan reached on an error by Wilmington’s shortstop, and that scored Timmons from second, giving the Redmen a 6-0 lead.
After a Ryne Rametta walk, and with runners on first and second, Kyle McHugh singled to left scoring Crogan and seventh Redmen run, extending the lead to 7-0.
There would be no scoring until the bottom of the eighth. Will McKay singled to left and stole two bases. Mike Duggan walked to put runners at first and third. A catching error from Wilmington allowed McKay to score to give Tewksbury a 8-0 lead.
Mike Sullivan walked as well. With runners on first and second, David Miller reached first after another error by Wilmington’s shortstop, scoring Duggan from third, giving them a 9-0 lead.
Sullivan would add to Tewksbury’s lead, as scored from third on another pass ball, putting the game out of reach for Wilmington, making the score 10-0.
Tewksbury’s coach Mike Rametta was pleased with the effort put forth by his team in this game.
“We’re making the adjustments at the plate that are necessary, a lot of timely hitting and we are filling up the base paths,” Rametta said. “We’re not forcing the issue, and are taking what we are giving them, we’re cleaning everything up.”
Mike Duggan pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out five Wilmington batters.
“He was following through a lot better than at the beginning of the season,” he said. “His curveball is a little bit sharper and very useful, mixing that with his fastball; he’s put in a lot of work and it’s starting to pay off.”
Ryne Rametta and Blake Ryder took the ball the rest of the way, pitching a total of six innings, giving up four runs on five hits, four walks, striking out five.
Wilmington put some runs on the board in the top of the ninth.
Drew Gallucci was hit by a pitch, Nico Piazza reached on an error, and Derek Gallucci reached on a walk in that inning.
They all scored after a Jimmy McCarron double, Brian Curdo walk, and a Nate Packer line out, cutting the lead to 10-3.
Curdo also came across the plate, the last run scored in the contest.
Jacob Roque pitched two innings for Wilmington. The combination of Joey Dynan, Jimmy McCarron, and Burke Zimmer stood tall to keep the scoring at a minimum, combining for seven strikeouts and only two walks.
Wilmington coach Marc Gallucci summed up the loss similarly to the other two losses, as one bad inning.
“Jake didn’t pitch bad, but cold weather and other stuff; he didn’t hit his spots, I wanted to give him his chance,” Gallucci said. “Joey and Jimmy changed the game, and kept them off the scoreboard.”
Gallucci said his players weren’t aggressive to start the game; that changed during the game.
“I told my guys, hey this game is out of hand, let’s save some face and put some runs on the board, and they did,” he said. “I’m not getting on these guys for having bad games, we will just move to the next one.”
Wilmington will be on the road for their final regular season game at Greater Lowell, first pitch is set for 10 a.m.
Tewksbury will take on Methuen in their final regular season game, with first pitched scheduled for 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.